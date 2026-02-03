LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditya Dhar Crime Against Children Delhi Dhurandhar 2 cast bullish market artemis ii donald trump india-us 33-carat diamond ring Aditya Dhar Crime Against Children Delhi Dhurandhar 2 cast bullish market artemis ii donald trump india-us 33-carat diamond ring Aditya Dhar Crime Against Children Delhi Dhurandhar 2 cast bullish market artemis ii donald trump india-us 33-carat diamond ring Aditya Dhar Crime Against Children Delhi Dhurandhar 2 cast bullish market artemis ii donald trump india-us 33-carat diamond ring
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditya Dhar Crime Against Children Delhi Dhurandhar 2 cast bullish market artemis ii donald trump india-us 33-carat diamond ring Aditya Dhar Crime Against Children Delhi Dhurandhar 2 cast bullish market artemis ii donald trump india-us 33-carat diamond ring Aditya Dhar Crime Against Children Delhi Dhurandhar 2 cast bullish market artemis ii donald trump india-us 33-carat diamond ring Aditya Dhar Crime Against Children Delhi Dhurandhar 2 cast bullish market artemis ii donald trump india-us 33-carat diamond ring
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > iQOO To Launch 15R In India: 7,600mAh Massive Battery, Q2 Gaming Chip, And 200MP OIS Camera—Check Launch Date And Price

iQOO To Launch 15R In India: 7,600mAh Massive Battery, Q2 Gaming Chip, And 200MP OIS Camera—Check Launch Date And Price

iQOO is all set to launch its new smartphone iQOO 15R in India on 24th Febraury 2026. The company has confirmed the battery of the phone, it will be packed with massive battery of 7,600mAh.

iqoo 15R to launch on Febraury 24 in India
iqoo 15R to launch on Febraury 24 in India

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 3, 2026 10:40:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

iQOO To Launch 15R In India: 7,600mAh Massive Battery, Q2 Gaming Chip, And 200MP OIS Camera—Check Launch Date And Price

iQOO is all set to launch its new watered-down variant of the iQOO 15 in India i.e. iQOO 15R. The phone will be launched in India on 24th February 2026, and the company has added new details to the dedicated microsite of the device featuring on e-commerce platform Amazon. 

You Might Be Interested In

The company is claiming that the phone will be a high-performance device tailored for gaming and demanding tasks. The company has confirmed the massive battery of the phone; the device will be packed with a 7,600mAh battery. 



iQOO 15R features and specifications 

The upcoming phone is expected to feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz. iQOO 15R is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage, and it also consists of a dedicated Q2 gaming chip aimed at low-latency and enhanced gaming performance. The device is expected to run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. 

In terms of optics, the rear panel is expected to offer a primary camera of 200MP with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The front panel of the phone is expected to offer a 32MP camera for selfie and video calling. The device is packed with a massive 7,600mAh which is likely supported by 100W wired fast charging. Other than these specifications, the device includes a dual tone finish, metal body, and IP68 and IP69 certification for resistance against dust and water. 

iQOO 15R launch date and price in India 

The company is revealing details of the phone in phases, the iQOO 15R will be launched on 24th February in India. The company has confirmed that the upcoming device will be priced under Rs.55,000, which will position it as direct rivals for phones like OnePlus 15R. The device will be available through e-commerce platform Amazon. 

Also Read: Planning To Purchase The OPPO Find X9? Here Is A Three-Month Review: How The 200MP Camera And 7,500mAh Battery Perform—Check This Before Going For Rs 1.9 Lakh Buy

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 10:40 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: iqooiQOO 15 Riqoo 15riqoo 15r price

RELATED News

Realme 16 To Debut Soon In India With ‘Air Design’, Selfie Mirror, And 50MP Sony IMX Camera—Check Launch Date And Details

India’s Costliest Number Plate ‘DDC 0001’ Bought By Andhra Businessman For Rs 2.08 Crore, He Is…

iPhone 18 Lineup Update: Dynamic Island Replaced With Under Display Face ID—Check Chipset, Camera, Pricing And New Launch Schedule

Planning To Buy A New Phone? From Samsung Galaxy S26 To Vivo V70, Here Are Top Phone Launching This February—Check Details And Full List

Tecno Camon 50 Series Spotted On Google Play Console: New Phones To Get Android 16 With HiOS Skin, MediaTek Chipset, Check Features And Launch Date

LATEST NEWS

Is Akshaye Khanna’s Flashback Enough to Ignite Ranveer Singh’s Wrath in Dhurandhar 2? ‘Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai,’ Teases The Poster

iQOO To Launch 15R In India: 7,600mAh Massive Battery, Q2 Gaming Chip, And 200MP OIS Camera—Check Launch Date And Price

Which Indian Exports Will Skyrocket After India-US Trade Deal Cuts Tariffs? Experts Reveal The Big Winners

You Don’t Expect a Rahman Project”: Vishwadeep Zeest on His Breakthrough

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date OUT: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Once Again Reunite to ‘Bigadne’ Audiences With Revenge Saga, Movie Releases On…

Gold and Silver Prices on MCX Today: India–US Trade Deal Sparks Precious Metals Rally, City-Wise Rates and Global Comparison in INR – Where Is Gold Cheapest?

Delhi Crime: Man Arrested For Allegedly Repeatedly Raping His 14-Year-Old Daughter In Paharganj, Police Launch Detailed Investigation

Who Is Lalitha From Karimnagar Viral MMS? The Video Taking Over Indian Feeds After Alina Amir And Fatima Jatoi Obscene Leaked Clips – Everything You Need to Know

‘Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai’: Dhurandhar 2 Poster OUT, Ranveer Singh & Aditya Dhar’s Revenge Teaser to Be Unveiled Today at THIS Time

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Turns Green! Sensex Jumps 2,400+, Nifty Above 25,800 After India–US Trade Deal; Investors and Traders Celebrate Globally

iQOO To Launch 15R In India: 7,600mAh Massive Battery, Q2 Gaming Chip, And 200MP OIS Camera—Check Launch Date And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

iQOO To Launch 15R In India: 7,600mAh Massive Battery, Q2 Gaming Chip, And 200MP OIS Camera—Check Launch Date And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

iQOO To Launch 15R In India: 7,600mAh Massive Battery, Q2 Gaming Chip, And 200MP OIS Camera—Check Launch Date And Price
iQOO To Launch 15R In India: 7,600mAh Massive Battery, Q2 Gaming Chip, And 200MP OIS Camera—Check Launch Date And Price
iQOO To Launch 15R In India: 7,600mAh Massive Battery, Q2 Gaming Chip, And 200MP OIS Camera—Check Launch Date And Price
iQOO To Launch 15R In India: 7,600mAh Massive Battery, Q2 Gaming Chip, And 200MP OIS Camera—Check Launch Date And Price

QUICK LINKS