iQOO To Launch 15R In India: 7,600mAh Massive Battery, Q2 Gaming Chip, And 200MP OIS Camera—Check Launch Date And Price

iQOO 15R features and specifications

The upcoming phone is expected to feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz. iQOO 15R is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage, and it also consists of a dedicated Q2 gaming chip aimed at low-latency and enhanced gaming performance. The device is expected to run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

In terms of optics, the rear panel is expected to offer a primary camera of 200MP with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The front panel of the phone is expected to offer a 32MP camera for selfie and video calling. The device is packed with a massive 7,600mAh which is likely supported by 100W wired fast charging. Other than these specifications, the device includes a dual tone finish, metal body, and IP68 and IP69 certification for resistance against dust and water.

iQOO 15R launch date and price in India

The company is revealing details of the phone in phases, the iQOO 15R will be launched on 24th February in India. The company has confirmed that the upcoming device will be priced under Rs.55,000, which will position it as direct rivals for phones like OnePlus 15R. The device will be available through e-commerce platform Amazon. Also Read: Planning To Purchase The OPPO Find X9? Here Is A Three-Month Review: How The 200MP Camera And 7,500mAh Battery Perform—Check This Before Going For Rs 1.9 Lakh Buy

