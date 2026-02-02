Planning To Purchase The OPPO Find X9? Here Is A Three-Month Review: How The 200MP Camera And 7,500mAh Battery Perform—Check This Before Going For Rs 1.9 Lakh Buy

Oppo Find X9 Pro: The Absolute Powerhouse

The Find X9 Pro isn’t just a smartphone; it’s a genuine powerhouse made for the power user who hates carrying a power bank.

Oppo Find X9 Battery

Oppo Find X9 Camera

Without a doubt, this camera setup is the best I’ve used lately. Although the much-discussed Vivo X300 Pro appears to be focused only on the camera, I’ve found that it frequently produces uneven results. In contrast, the Find X9 Pro churns out stunning photographs and movies every single time. The 200MP periscope telephoto lens is amazing; even at extreme zoom levels, it produces crisp, realistic-looking images without the “AI plastic” appearance. The consistency here is unparalleled, whether you’re taking a quick portrait or one in low light.

Oppo Find X9 Performance

The Trinity Engine and MediaTek Dimensity 9500 together provide an amazing experience behind the hood. The OS is seamless, and the great gaming performance means you can play the most demanding titles without the phone breaking a sweat or throttling. It seems sturdy, sophisticated, and prepared for anything you throw at it.

Hand feel & Build: The ‘handfeel‘ is quality yet wonderfully reassuring. It strikes the ideal balance for a “Pro” device by feeling solid without being unduly big. This phone is built to last thanks to its IP69, IP68, and IP66 classifications. There are no obvious scratches even after two months of use. I’ve used it in severe rain and even dropped it in a pool with zero difficulties. To get this phone destroyed, you really must do some crazy things.

Oppo Find X9: The Agile Contender

The basic Find X9 is the nimble brother that packs roughly the same punch in a more compact frame.

Hand feel & Design: The first thing I noticed was the 6.59-inch ProXDR display with extremely thin 1.15mm bezels. This device has a smooth, flat-edged design that fits well in the palm, giving it an amazing hand feel. With the same triple IP certifications and aerospace-grade aluminum structure as the Pro, it is equally robust and long-lasting.

Battery & Experience: Oppo was able to fit a 7,025mAh battery into this smaller chassis. Much like its bigger brother, the battery life is almost too wonderful to be true for a phone of this size. You’re getting flagship-grade endurance that comfortably sails through a day and a half. With the same Dimensity 9500 chip, the experience is still top-notch, and you won’t miss out on speed simply because you choose the smaller variant.

Camera and Performance: The trio of 50MP cameras is a powerful combination. Despite not having the Pro’s 200MP aperture, the image quality is still excellent because of the Hasselblad calibration and 3x optical zoom. It’s dependable, quick, and consistent—exactly what you need when you’re out and about.

The Verdict

With the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, Oppo has done an amazing job. They’ve succeeded in producing two phones that are useful, robust, and dependable in the real world rather than merely being spec monsters. Check out the Find X9 Pro (priced at ₹1,09,999) if you want the best camera and endurance. The Find X9 (starting at ₹74,999) is an obvious choice if you want the same magic in a more affordable size. (input from ANI) Also Read: iPhone 18 Lineup Update: Dynamic Island Replaced With Under Display Face ID—Check Chipset, Camera, Pricing And New Launch Schedule

