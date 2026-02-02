LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session Bareilly murder case Epstein files chappell roan ICC rulebook ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session Bareilly murder case Epstein files chappell roan ICC rulebook ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session Bareilly murder case Epstein files chappell roan ICC rulebook ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session Bareilly murder case Epstein files chappell roan ICC rulebook
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session Bareilly murder case Epstein files chappell roan ICC rulebook ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session Bareilly murder case Epstein files chappell roan ICC rulebook ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session Bareilly murder case Epstein files chappell roan ICC rulebook ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session Bareilly murder case Epstein files chappell roan ICC rulebook
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Planning To Purchase The OPPO Find X9? Here Is A Three-Month Review: How The 200MP Camera And 7,500mAh Battery Perform—Check This Before Going For Rs 1.9 Lakh Buy

Planning To Purchase The OPPO Find X9? Here Is A Three-Month Review: How The 200MP Camera And 7,500mAh Battery Perform—Check This Before Going For Rs 1.9 Lakh Buy

Oppo’s new Find X9 and X9 Pro stand out for their huge batteries, strong performance and reliable cameras, positioning them as powerful all-round flagship phones. Here is a three month review of the phone

Oppo Find X9, credit: oppo.com
Oppo Find X9, credit: oppo.com

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: February 2, 2026 17:11:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Planning To Purchase The OPPO Find X9? Here Is A Three-Month Review: How The 200MP Camera And 7,500mAh Battery Perform—Check This Before Going For Rs 1.9 Lakh Buy

It was only reasonable to be enthusiastic about the X9 series because the Oppo Find X series is known for producing some of the greatest phones available. Here’s everything you need to know about the Oppo Find X9 Pro and Find X9 after using them for more than two months. 

You Might Be Interested In

Oppo Find X9 Pro: The Absolute Powerhouse 

The Find X9 Pro isn’t just a smartphone; it’s a genuine powerhouse made for the power user who hates carrying a power bank. 

 Oppo Find X9 Battery

The 7,500mAh Silicon-Carbon battery is the main topic of discussion. In a world where most of us are content with “all-day batteries,” Oppo has moved the bar to “multi-day batteries.” This phone is an unkillable beast. It continues to function even after two days of intense use, including frequent navigation, intense gaming, and 4K video recording. I no longer worry about batteries at all thanks to it. 

You Might Be Interested In

Oppo Find X9 Camera

Without a doubt, this camera setup is the best I’ve used lately. Although the much-discussed Vivo X300 Pro appears to be focused only on the camera, I’ve found that it frequently produces uneven results. In contrast, the Find X9 Pro churns out stunning photographs and movies every single time. The 200MP periscope telephoto lens is amazing; even at extreme zoom levels, it produces crisp, realistic-looking images without the “AI plastic” appearance. The consistency here is unparalleled, whether you’re taking a quick portrait or one in low light. 

Oppo Find X9 Performance

The Trinity Engine and MediaTek Dimensity 9500 together provide an amazing experience behind the hood. The OS is seamless, and the great gaming performance means you can play the most demanding titles without the phone breaking a sweat or throttling. It seems sturdy, sophisticated, and prepared for anything you throw at it. 

Hand feel & Build: The ‘handfeel‘ is quality yet wonderfully reassuring. It strikes the ideal balance for a “Pro” device by feeling solid without being unduly big. This phone is built to last thanks to its IP69, IP68, and IP66 classifications. There are no obvious scratches even after two months of use. I’ve used it in severe rain and even dropped it in a pool with zero difficulties. To get this phone destroyed, you really must do some crazy things. 

Oppo Find X9: The Agile Contender 

The basic Find X9 is the nimble brother that packs roughly the same punch in a more compact frame. 

Hand feel & Design: The first thing I noticed was the 6.59-inch ProXDR display with extremely thin 1.15mm bezels. This device has a smooth, flat-edged design that fits well in the palm, giving it an amazing hand feel. With the same triple IP certifications and aerospace-grade aluminum structure as the Pro, it is equally robust and long-lasting. 

Battery & Experience: Oppo was able to fit a 7,025mAh battery into this smaller chassis. Much like its bigger brother, the battery life is almost too wonderful to be true for a phone of this size. You’re getting flagship-grade endurance that comfortably sails through a day and a half. With the same Dimensity 9500 chip, the experience is still top-notch, and you won’t miss out on speed simply because you choose the smaller variant. 

Camera and Performance: The trio of 50MP cameras is a powerful combination. Despite not having the Pro’s 200MP aperture, the image quality is still excellent because of the Hasselblad calibration and 3x optical zoom. It’s dependable, quick, and consistent—exactly what you need when you’re out and about. 

The Verdict 

With the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, Oppo has done an amazing job. They’ve succeeded in producing two phones that are useful, robust, and dependable in the real world rather than merely being spec monsters. Check out the Find X9 Pro (priced at ₹1,09,999) if you want the best camera and endurance. The Find X9 (starting at ₹74,999) is an obvious choice if you want the same magic in a more affordable size. 

(input from ANI)

Also Read: iPhone 18 Lineup Update: Dynamic Island Replaced With Under Display Face ID—Check Chipset, Camera, Pricing And New Launch Schedule

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 5:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Oppo Find X9 ProOppo X9

RELATED News

India’s Costliest Number Plate ‘DDC 0001’ Bought By Andhra Businessman For Rs 2.08 Crore, He Is…

iPhone 18 Lineup Update: Dynamic Island Replaced With Under Display Face ID—Check Chipset, Camera, Pricing And New Launch Schedule

Planning To Buy A New Phone? From Samsung Galaxy S26 To Vivo V70, Here Are Top Phone Launching This February—Check Details And Full List

Tecno Camon 50 Series Spotted On Google Play Console: New Phones To Get Android 16 With HiOS Skin, MediaTek Chipset, Check Features And Launch Date

Chinese EV Maker BYD’s Sales Fall For Fifth Straight Month By 28.5 % While Competing With Elon Musk’s Tesla

LATEST NEWS

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Cricket Is Not Free From Politics’ — Rashid Latif on Pakistan Boycotting India Match at T20 World Cup 2026

Female Fidayeen And The Baloch Insurgency: How BLA Is Using Women in Suicide Missions Targeting Pak Forces And High-Security Prisons, Decoding The Rise

Income Tax Calculator: Here’s How You Can Calculate Your Taxes As Per Slab Rates After Union Budget 2026

Planning To Purchase The OPPO Find X9? Here Is A Three-Month Review: How The 200MP Camera And 7,500mAh Battery Perform—Check This Before Going For Rs 1.9 Lakh Buy

ACMA Automechanika New Delhi 2026 set to host its Largest Edition with 870+ Exhibitors from 20 countries

Who Is Saravanan Annadurai? DMK Spokesperson’s Mocking Laughter During Heated TV Debate Triggers Reaction After He Falls For Shehzad Poonawalla’s Trap

Spooky Moment Caught On Camera: ‘Hungry’ Woman Orders Food Inside Graveyard; Spine-Chilling Conversation With Delivery Man Goes Viral- Here’s What Happened

Chinese ‘Alchemist’ Extracts Gold From SIM Cards, Recovers 191 Grams Worth Over ₹28 Lakh; Why He Is Warning of Health Risks- Is The process Dangerous?

IGNOU Extends January 2026 Admission, Re-Registration Deadline To February 15, How To Apply, And Important Guidelines Step-By-Step Guide Here

Trump vs Trevor Noah: President Calls Grammys Host A ‘Total Loser,’ Threatens Legal Action Over Epstein Joke

Planning To Purchase The OPPO Find X9? Here Is A Three-Month Review: How The 200MP Camera And 7,500mAh Battery Perform—Check This Before Going For Rs 1.9 Lakh Buy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Planning To Purchase The OPPO Find X9? Here Is A Three-Month Review: How The 200MP Camera And 7,500mAh Battery Perform—Check This Before Going For Rs 1.9 Lakh Buy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Planning To Purchase The OPPO Find X9? Here Is A Three-Month Review: How The 200MP Camera And 7,500mAh Battery Perform—Check This Before Going For Rs 1.9 Lakh Buy
Planning To Purchase The OPPO Find X9? Here Is A Three-Month Review: How The 200MP Camera And 7,500mAh Battery Perform—Check This Before Going For Rs 1.9 Lakh Buy
Planning To Purchase The OPPO Find X9? Here Is A Three-Month Review: How The 200MP Camera And 7,500mAh Battery Perform—Check This Before Going For Rs 1.9 Lakh Buy
Planning To Purchase The OPPO Find X9? Here Is A Three-Month Review: How The 200MP Camera And 7,500mAh Battery Perform—Check This Before Going For Rs 1.9 Lakh Buy

QUICK LINKS