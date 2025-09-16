It’s For You. Google Gemini: Transform Your Ordinary Photos Into Stunning 4K Retro AI Portraits
It's For You. Google Gemini: Transform Your Ordinary Photos Into Stunning 4K Retro AI Portraits

Turn your selfies into stunning 4K HD retro AI portraits with Google Gemini. Try this viral trick everyone on social media is loving.

Representative image (AI Image created by Google Gemini)
Representative image (AI Image created by Google Gemini)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Last updated: September 16, 2025 10:22:49 IST

It’s another viral trend. Users are stunned by their iconic portrait. Google Gemini has provided an option for them, as it returned with another viral trend. It creates 4K HD realistic retro AI portraits. It gives people a nostalgic, artistic and mesmerising way to transform their photos into portraits.

It is stunning as Gemini is ahead of other AI chatbots like ChatGPT this time.  It’s simple to join the trend. To be part of this viral trend, first, you will have to download the Google Gemini App.

Steps To Be Part Of Google Gemini Trend

  1. Download the Google Gemini app. If you are an Android user, you can download the app from the Play Store, or if an iPhone user, from App Store.
  2. Next, log in with your Google account.
  3. If you want to create a couple of portraits, you will have to upload two pictures – one of yourself and another of your partner, crush or loved ones.
  4. If you want to create a solo shot, a well-lit photo of yourself works best.
  5. Then, choose a ready-made prompt or create your own and tap the generate button.
  6. In seconds, Gemini delivers a retro-style portrait with a warm, film-like quality and mesmerising portraits.

Examples Of Basic Prompts For Google Gemini

Mostly shared online prompt, which read, “Convert, 4K HD realistic. A stunning portrait of a young Indian woman with long, dark, wavy hair cascading over her shoulders. She is wearing a translucent, elegant saree draped over one shoulder, revealing a fitted blouse underneath. She is looking slightly to her right, with a soft, serene expression… The overall mood is retro and artistic.”

Images created by Google Gemini give a cinematic feel in the style of 90s romance movies. Joining the trend, make sure Nano Banana / Gemini 2.5 Flash Image is active for best results. 

Tags: AI portraitGoogleGoogle Gemini

QUICK LINKS