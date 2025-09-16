Delhi BMW Crash Case: Accused Sent To 2-day Judicial Custody, Counsel Questions Culpable Homicide Section (304)
Delhi BMW Crash Case: Accused Sent To 2-day Judicial Custody, Counsel Questions Culpable Homicide Section (304)

Delhi BMW Crash Case: Accused Sent To 2-day Judicial Custody, Counsel Questions Culpable Homicide Section (304)

Accused in the Dhaula Kuan BMW accident case has been brought to Tihar Jail after the court ordered her to a two-day judicial custody. Advocate questioned how can this be a case of 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder)? Details Here.

Delhi BMW Crash Case: Accused Sent To 2-day Judicial Custody, Counsel Questions Culpable Homicide (304) (Source - ANI)
Delhi BMW Crash Case: Accused Sent To 2-day Judicial Custody, Counsel Questions Culpable Homicide (304) (Source - ANI)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: September 16, 2025 09:48:39 IST

Delhi BMW Accident: Gaganpreet Kaur, accused in the Dhaula Kuan BMW accident case, has been brought to Tihar Jail after the court ordered her to a two-day judicial custody. She was arrested after Finance Ministry employee Navjot Singh died following an accident in which his bike was hit by a BMW allegedly driven by the accused.

Advocate Vikas Pahwa, Counsel for the accused Gaganpreet Kaur, said that we read the FIR, which was registered 10 hours after the incident.

“The incident happened at 1.30 pm, and an FIR was filed at 11.30 pm. The information in the FIR contradicts the press conference. It seems incorrect. If someone dies because of rash and negligent driving, then it is a bailable offence, “He added.

He claimed that this is not a case of rash and negligent driving, adding that how can this be a case of 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder)?

However, deceased Navjot’s advocate, Ishan Dewan, said, “The police demanded judicial custody and not police custody. The court has granted judicial custody for two days. We will oppose bail and produce all facts in the court.”

What Was The Case When A BMW Hit a Bike In Delhi?

A BMW car met with an accident near the Metro pillar number 67 in Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan, killing a man and injuring his wife.

Eyewitnesses said that a woman was driving the car. After this, she and her husband took a taxi and took the injured to the nearby hospital.

The vehicles have been seized, and the spot was examined by the crime team.

The BMW overturned on the road after hitting a motorcycle.

Police said that the investigation is underway, and legal action is being taken. The accused are residents of Gurugram. Husband is said to be in business.

ALSO READ: Nashik School Receives Bomb Threat, Turned Out To Be A Hoax, Reasons Why Govt Is Unable To Detect

Delhi BMW Crash Case: Accused Sent To 2-day Judicial Custody, Counsel Questions Culpable Homicide Section (304)

Delhi BMW Crash Case: Accused Sent To 2-day Judicial Custody, Counsel Questions Culpable Homicide Section (304)
Delhi BMW Crash Case: Accused Sent To 2-day Judicial Custody, Counsel Questions Culpable Homicide Section (304)
Delhi BMW Crash Case: Accused Sent To 2-day Judicial Custody, Counsel Questions Culpable Homicide Section (304)
Delhi BMW Crash Case: Accused Sent To 2-day Judicial Custody, Counsel Questions Culpable Homicide Section (304)

QUICK LINKS