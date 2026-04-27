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Home > India News > Census 2027: Self-Enumeration Step-By-Step Guide – How to Fill Digital Census Online, Key Rules, Documents Needed

Census 2027: Self-Enumeration Step-By-Step Guide – How to Fill Digital Census Online, Key Rules, Documents Needed

Self Enumeration Census 2027: India has launched the first phase of Census 2027. For the first time, citizens can self-enumerate online as the government shifts to a digital-first approach.

India begins Census 2027 with digital tools, self-enumeration option. Photo: Gemini.
India begins Census 2027 with digital tools, self-enumeration option. Photo: Gemini.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 27, 2026 11:23:17 IST

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Census 2027: Self-Enumeration Step-By-Step Guide – How to Fill Digital Census Online, Key Rules, Documents Needed

Self Enumeration Census 2027: India on April 1 formally kicked off the first phase of national Census, the world’s largest administrative and statistical exercise. The Census 2027 will be conducted using digital devices, replacing traditional paper-based methods. In another major change, citizens will have the option to self-enumerate online. Officials have clarified that door-to-door enumeration will also continue across all houselisting blocks, as has been the practice in previous Census exercises. The self-enumeration feature is intended to supplement, not replace, physical verification. A key feature of Census 2027 is the inclusion of caste enumeration, which has not been part of the decennial Census since 1931.

Census 2027: Two-Phase Exercise, Key Timeline

The Census will be conducted in two phases:

Phase 1: House Listing and Housing Census (HLO)

Scheduled from April 1 to September 30, with specific timelines determined by individual states and Union Territories.

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Phase 2: Population Enumeration

To be conducted in early 2027.

The official reference date for population counting will be midnight of March 1, 2027.

However, in snow-bound and non-synchronous regions, including Ladakh and parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, enumeration will take place earlier in September 2026, with a reference date of October 1, 2026.

How Self-Enumeration Will Work

The government has outlined a process for citizens opting to self-enumerate:

Login the official portal using a mobile number

Mark the exact household location using the portal’s map tool

Fill in household details and Census schedule

Submit the completed form online

Receive a unique self-enumeration ID generated by the system

Share the ID with the visiting enumerator for validation

Once verified, the data will be formally included in the Census records.

State-Wise Self-Enumeration Schedule

The window for self-enumeration will vary across states and Union Territories:

April 1-15, 2026: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Odisha, Sikkim, Delhi (NDMC and Cantonment Board)

April 5 -19, 2026: Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu

April 10 – 24, 2026: Uttarakhand

April 16 – 20, 2026: Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh

April 17 – May 1, 2026: Bihar

April 26 – May 10, 2026: Telangana

April 30–  -May 14, 2026: Punjab

May 1 – 15, 2026: Delhi (MCD), Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Jharkhand

May 7  -21, 2026: Uttar Pradesh

May 17 – 31, 2026: Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Puducherry

June 1 – 15, 2026: Himachal Pradesh

June 16 – 30, 2026: Kerala, Nagaland

July 17  – 31, 2026: Tamil Nadu, Tripura

August 2 – 16, 2026: Assam

August 17–31, 2026: Manipur

West Bengal: Dates yet to be announced

Budget, Workforce, and Delay Explained

Census 2027 Budget

The Centre has allocated ₹11,718.24 crore for the exercise. Approximately three million field functionaries are expected to be deployed nationwide to carry out enumeration.

India’s last Census was conducted in 2011. The 2021 round was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in a 15-year gap.

In 2023, the UN Population Fund estimated that India’s population had likely surpassed China’s by nearly three million people by mid-yearr.

Also Read: Mann Ki Baat Episode 133: PM Narendra Modi Hails ‘Historic Milestone’, Congratulates Scientists as India Achieves First Criticality at Kalpakkam Fast Breeder Reactor

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Tags: Caste censuscensuscensus 2027Self EnumerationSelf Enumeration census

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Census 2027: Self-Enumeration Step-By-Step Guide – How to Fill Digital Census Online, Key Rules, Documents Needed

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Census 2027: Self-Enumeration Step-By-Step Guide – How to Fill Digital Census Online, Key Rules, Documents Needed
Census 2027: Self-Enumeration Step-By-Step Guide – How to Fill Digital Census Online, Key Rules, Documents Needed
Census 2027: Self-Enumeration Step-By-Step Guide – How to Fill Digital Census Online, Key Rules, Documents Needed
Census 2027: Self-Enumeration Step-By-Step Guide – How to Fill Digital Census Online, Key Rules, Documents Needed

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