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Home > India News > School Holiday Alert: UP, Mumbai, Haryana, Bihar Close Schools Due to Severe Heatwave | Check Full List

School Holiday Alert: UP, Mumbai, Haryana, Bihar Close Schools Due to Severe Heatwave | Check Full List

India Heatwave School Closures: To beat the intense heat, several regions have shifted schools to early morning hours so classes end before peak temperatures. States like UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha have adjusted timings; meanwhile, Tripura and West Bengal have ordered complete closures.

School Holiday Alert: UP, Mumbai, Haryana, Bihar Close Schools Due to Severe Heatwave | Check Full List
School Holiday Alert: UP, Mumbai, Haryana, Bihar Close Schools Due to Severe Heatwave | Check Full List

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: April 27, 2026 12:24:01 IST

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School Holiday Alert: UP, Mumbai, Haryana, Bihar Close Schools Due to Severe Heatwave | Check Full List

India Heatwave School Closures: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a heat wave alert for parts of northwest and central India, warning that scorching conditions are likely to continue over the next three days. The weather department said heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated/some parts of isolated pockets of Jammu-Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Gujarat on June 27. As the temperature crosses 44°C in many states various schools in India are conducting early morning classes to avoid the peak heat hours. 

State-Wise School Close, Timings Revised Announced Amid Heatwave

To beat the intense heat, several regions have shifted schools to early morning hours so classes end before peak temperatures. States like UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha have adjusted timings; meanwhile, Tripura and West Bengal have ordered complete closures. 

School Holidays: School Closure in Odisha, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand 

In Odisha, all educational institutions will begin summer vacations from April 27. Schools in Chhattisgarh are closed from April 20 to June 15. In West Bengal, summer holidays started on April 22, except in hilly areas like Darjeeling. 

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Meanwhile, Tripura has ordered school closures from April 24 to May 1. Meanwhile, Jharkhand has advised temporary shutdowns in regions experiencing severe heat, and in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, schools have been directed to remain closed on April 27. 

School Holidays in Rajasthan Amid Heatwave 

Rajasthan government has issued fresh instructions for all government and private schools to shift to morning schedules in view of the rising heat. As per the directive, classes for students from pre-primary to Class 8 will now be conducted from 7:30 am to 12:00 noon which will be effective from today on April 27.

School Holidays in UP Amid Heatwave 

In Uttar Pradesh, authorities have revised school timings in response to the ongoing heatwave, directing all institutions under the Basic Education Council to operate in the morning shift from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm. The decision aims to ensure that students can attend classes during the cooler hours of the day and avoid exposure to extreme afternoon temperatures. 

In Prayagraj, a similar measure has been implemented with slightly shorter hours, where classes for students from Class 1 to 8 will be held from 7:30 am to 12:00 noon. 

School Holidays in UP Amid Heatwave 

In Patna, school timings have been adjusted to protect students from the extreme heat conditions. As per the revised schedule, classes for pre-primary to Class 5 will be conducted only until 11:30 am to ensure that younger children are not exposed to the harsh midday temperatures. 

Meanwhile, students from Classes 6 to 8 will attend school until 12:30 pm with slightly extended hours. 

School Holidays in Mumbai Amid Heatwave 

In Maharashtra, authorities have revised school schedules in response to the intense heat, shifting classes to earlier hours in the day. As per the new timings, the school will now operate from 7:00 am to 11:15 am which allows students to complete their lessons before temperatures rise significantly. 

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Issued Strict Heat Wave Action Plan 2026

With temperatures soaring and heatwave conditions intensifying, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday directed officials to strictly implement the Heat Wave Action Plan 2026 on the ground.

Highlighting the growing severity of heat conditions, the Chief Minister pointed out a worrying trend, Delhi has seen temperatures exceeding 40°C for nearly 40 consecutive days over the past two to three years.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), to protect school children, the government may administer an ORS solution before they leave school, if required, to reduce the risk of dehydration during their commute. For construction workers, strict measures will be enforced during peak heat hours. 

Also Read: Census 2027: Self-Enumeration Step-By-Step Guide – How to Fill Digital Census Online, Key Rules, Documents Needed 

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Tags: bihar school holidaysdelhi school holidaysextreme heat school closureheatwave school holidaysIMD heatwave alert IndiaMumbai School Holidaysnoida school holidaysschool timing changesummer vacation schools IndiaTemperatureup school holidays

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School Holiday Alert: UP, Mumbai, Haryana, Bihar Close Schools Due to Severe Heatwave | Check Full List

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School Holiday Alert: UP, Mumbai, Haryana, Bihar Close Schools Due to Severe Heatwave | Check Full List
School Holiday Alert: UP, Mumbai, Haryana, Bihar Close Schools Due to Severe Heatwave | Check Full List
School Holiday Alert: UP, Mumbai, Haryana, Bihar Close Schools Due to Severe Heatwave | Check Full List
School Holiday Alert: UP, Mumbai, Haryana, Bihar Close Schools Due to Severe Heatwave | Check Full List

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