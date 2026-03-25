Kia EV2 Launches Globally: Modern Styling, Tech-Rich Interior With Triple Screens, And Two Battery Options – Check All Specs And Price

South Korean automobile manufacturing giant Kia has officially launched the EV2 as the most affordable model in its global electric vehicle lineup. The EV is positioned as a compact urban SUV; the EV2 is the sixth EV based on Kia’s dedicated E-GMP platform and is aimed at bringing accessible electric mobility to a wider audience. Kia EV2 Design and Exterior

In terms of design, the newly launched electric SUV carries the company’s latest styling language while borrowing cues from larger EVs in the range. The overall silhouette bears some resemblance to the ICE-powered Syros, with a boxy stance and SUV-like proportions. The up-front features a modern interpretation of the ‘tiger face’, complemented by vertically stacked split LED headlamps, an upright nose and rugged body cladding.

In terms of interior, the EV2 offers a tech-forward cabin inspired by Syros. The dashboard features a triple screen layout consisting of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 5.3-inch panel for HVAC controls, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The interior also features a two-spoke steering wheel and a minimalist interior layout.

Other cabin features include a Harman Kardon audio system, digital Key 2.0, and advanced charging capabilities such as vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-grid (V2G).

The company also offers a four-seater configuration, featuring sliding and reclining rear seats to enhance comfort and practicality. This setup frees up additional boot space of up to 403 liters. The standard five-seater version offers a 362 liters boot. Both variants consist of a 15-liter frunk. Kia EV 2 Powertrain

The EV2 is powered by two battery pack options. The standard version gets a 42.2kWh LFP battery with a claimed WLTP range of 317km whereas the long-range variant is powered by 61.0kWh NMC battery, delivering up to 448km on a single charge.

Both battery options support DC fast charging, allowing the battery to be charged from 10 to 80 per cent under 30 minutes.

The EV2 is launched at a starting price of €26,600 which is roughly 24 lakhs.