Home > Tech and Auto > Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch

Mahindra’s special BE 6 Batman Edition electric SUV sold out super fast, 999 cars gone in just over two minutes! Read on to know why everyone is so excited.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 23, 2025 23:15:09 IST

Isn’t that cool? On the eve of the 79th day of Indian Independence, Mahindra rolled out a not-so-ordinary electric car—the BE 6 Batman Edition. And what? I was badly in need. The 999 cars sold out in actual time in 135 seconds! Indeed, all the cars were occupied in just over two minutes. Initially, Mahindra had intentions of producing 300 vehicles, but due to the huge demand for these cars, the company ended up producing 999. Individuals were required to pay a booking figure of 21,000 Indian rupees to secure their place. Surprised by this? Delivery will commence on September 20.

Quick Look: Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition

  • 999 units sold out in 135 seconds
  • Booking amount: ₹21,000
  • Price: ₹27.79 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Optional chargers: 7.2 kW or 11.2 kW (extra cost)
  • Custom Satin Black color with Bat symbol roof
  • 20-inch alloy wheels with gold suspension parts
  • Special lights that shine the Bat symbol on the ground

Why Is This BE 6 Batman Edition So Special?

This is not just another car; it is part of the cool electric SUV models offered by Mahindra, featuring the best electric car technology in India.

According to Mahindra, this milestone is part of the Mahindra electric origin SUV family and demonstrates India’s world-class EV design and technology. They also want to show the world how India can produce outstanding electric cars. And this Batman Edition is made in collaboration with Warner Bros., which is perfect for Batman fans! Batman is smart and clever, and this car reflects that idea and strength. Don’t you like Batman? I would love to drive one of them!

What Does the BE 6 Batman Edition Look Like?

This special car costs ₹27.79 lakh (ex-showroom), but that doesn’t include the charger or installation. You can pick either a 7.2 kW or 11.2 kW charger if you want, but that costs extra.

The car is painted in a cool Custom Satin Black color. It has big 20-inch alloy wheels and gold-painted suspension parts that make it stand out. The roof even has the Bat symbol etched into it! At night, special lamps project the Bat symbol on the ground when you open the doors.

Isn’t that awesome? Would you want one in your garage?

(With Inputs From ANI)

Tags: AutomobileMahindra BE 6 Batman EditionMahindra electric SUV

