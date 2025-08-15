LIVE TV
Home > Business > Mahindra's Bold 2027 Vision: Are These Futuristic SUVs Really The Future Of Global Mobility?

Mahindra revealed its Global Vision 2027, showcasing four futuristic SUV concepts, Vision.S, Vision.T, Vision.SXT, and Vision.X, manufactured on the all-new NU_IQ platform. The modular architecture wires global design, flexible powertrains, and production-ready features together. It targets both Indian and international markets by 2027.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 15, 2025 18:28:28 IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, on the occasion of Independence Day, revealed its global vision for 2027, unveiling four futuristic SUV concepts based on an all-new modular, multi-energy platform called NU_IQ.

The company said the platform will underpin its next generation of SUVs, blending advanced technology, global design, and flexible powertrain options.

The concepts were engineered at Mahindra Research Valley and will go into production starting 2027, targeting both Indian buyers and global left-hand-drive markets.

Mahindra Unveils Versatile, Future-Ready SUV Concepts

As per a press release, the four concepts, Vision.S, Vision.T, Vision.SXT and Vision.X, were presented as part of Mahindra’s strategy to create vehicles that eliminate compromises for customers. 

Multiple top hats, powertrains, FWD/AWD, LHD/RHD capabilities were showcased. Each design targets unique market needs while retaining Mahindra’s core attributes such as strong presence, powerful performance, world-class safety, and a blend of toughness with sophistication.

“NU_IQ is a strategic blueprint for the future of Mahindra SUVs globally. With its modular, multi-energy architecture, it gives us the flexibility to innovate across multiple top hats and powertrains whilst staying true to our SUV DNA,” said R Velusamy, President, automotive business (designate) and managing director, Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd. “It marks a bold step and the start of a new era that frees customers from compromises.”

NU_IQ SUVs Blend Emotion and Bold Design

The NU_IQ SUVs have been designed at Mahindra’s global studios in Mumbai and Banbury, UK, under the brand’s HEARTCORE design philosophy. “They build on the central tenet that great design should create an emotional bond between people and their vehicles while re-imagining it for a new future,” said Pratap Bose, chief design & creative officer – auto & farm sectors.

He added that the new concepts follow the theme ‘Opposites Attract’, where contrasting elements combine to form a bold, expressive design language.

Mahindra’s New SUV Concepts Promise Bold, No-Compromise Mobility

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, chief executive officer – automotive division and executive director, Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd., said the new platform is aimed at both domestic and international markets. “The four concepts we are showcasing here offer a bold preview of what’s to come. They usher in a new no-compromise era of mobility and give freedom a new meaning,” he said.

Mahindra said the Vision.S, Vision.T, Vision.SXT and Vision.X each embody a distinct personality, from the Born Iconic spirit of the Vision.T and Vision.SXT, to the Sporty Solidity of Vision.S, and the Sculptural Athleticism of Vision.X. (Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Mahindra & Mahindra Acquires SML Isuzu: What’s Next For Commercial Vehicle?

Tags: mahindraSUVs

