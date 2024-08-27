Malaysia Insists Tech Giants Must Adhere to Local Regulations Despite Industry Pushback

In Malaysia, major technology companies are required to comply with local laws if they wish to continue operating in the country.

In Malaysia, major technology companies are required to comply with local laws if they wish to continue operating in the country, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil emphasized on Tuesday. This announcement follows a recent appeal from the Asia Internet Coalition (AIC), which includes prominent tech firms such as Google, Meta, and X. The AIC had requested that the Malaysian government to pause its plan to mandate social media platforms to secure a regulatory license.

AIC’s open letter

The AIC’s open letter to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, dated August 23, expressed concerns over the proposed regulations, citing a lack of clarity and potential challenges. The letter urged the government to reconsider its stance. However, Minister Fadzil made it clear that the government is committed to moving forward with the implementation of these regulations, which are aimed at curbing increasing cybercrime.

Under the new regulatory framework, social media and messaging platforms with more than eight million users will be required to obtain a license. Platforms failing to comply by January 1, 2025, could face legal repercussions. Fahmi Fadzil stated, “Big tech companies are big but our laws are bigger. If they want to operate in Malaysia, they must respect and comply with our laws.” He added that preliminary discussions with social media representatives about the new regulations have been constructive.

The AIC’s letter, which was initially posted on its website, was removed late Monday. The original version had included criticisms of the proposed regulations, describing them as “unworkable” for the industry. The letter also listed the AIC’s member companies, a detail that was omitted in the revised version posted on August 26. The updated letter no longer contains the contentious language and has removed specific references to the challenges posed by the new regulations.

Separately, ride-hailing company Grab, also a member of the AIC, disclosed that it had not been consulted about the content of the original letter.

