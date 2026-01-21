Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Set To Debut Soon With 50MP Sony LYTIA Sensor, 7,000mAh Massive Battery, Check Expected Price And India Launch Date

The experts claim that Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is the “Avenger” behind the scenes. The device is expected to come in five vibrant colours i.e. Blue Surf, Country Air, Orient Blue, Sporting Green, and Silhoutte.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion expected features and specifications

Processor: The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 paired with 8GB and 12GB of RAM and internal storage of 256GB which can provide a smooth gaming experience and performance to users.

Camera: In terms of optics, the upcoming phone is expected to offer a 50MP Sony LYTIA sensor on the rear panel and a 32MP sensor on the front for selfies and video calling. The company has not updated the camera and carried forward the camera sensors from the previous phone. However, the design of the phone has become a bit flair with a quad-curved front and a rear finish which is inspired by nylon and linen creating a premium experience for users.



Battery: The battery is the game changer for the upcoming device. The device is packed with a massive 7,000mAh whereas the previous phone from the lineup used to offer only 5,500mAh battery. The phone is expected to support 68W fast charging.

Motorola promises three years of Android OS update with the upcoming device, and it is also expected to have IP68 and IP69 rating certifications for resistance against dust and water.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Price in India

Speaking about price, the prior device of this lineup was launched in India at Rs.22,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant. The company has not revealed the price of the phone yet. The phone is expected to launch soon in India and global market.


