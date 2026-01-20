iQOO 15R To Debut Soon In India: 200MP Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon Chipset, 7,600mAh Massive Battery, Check Expected Features And Launch Date

iQOO 15R expected features and specification

The iQOO 15R is expected to feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate which makes the phone ideal for gamers or anyone who loves fast visuals. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5.

In terms of optics the experts and media reports claims that the rear panel will feature a massive 200 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, and 32 MP front camera for selfies and video calling, whereas some experts believe the company will put 50MP of primary sensor instead of 200MP.

The iQOO 15R is expected to come with a massive 7,600mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. The phone is also expected to have IP68 and IP69 certification for resistance against water splashes and dust and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

More about the upcoming iQOO 15R

The teaser released on X portrays a bold checkered pattern on the back, and a dual camera setup tucked into a cuboid shaped module. The design is different from what iQOO has offered so far in India. The new device looks more premium.

i QOO 15R India launch

The iQOO 15R is expected to launch in February. Interested users can buy the device through Amazon and iQOO's own online store. The company has not announced anything regarding the price, but it is expected to join the mid-range or entry level flagship segment.


