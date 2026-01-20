iQOO 15R To Debut Soon In India: 200MP Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon Chipset, 7,600mAh Massive Battery, Check Expected Features And Launch Date

Chinese smartphone brand iQOO is gearing up to launch the all-new iQOO 15R smartphone in India. This is going to be another premium smartphone in its lineup. Nipun Marya, iQOO India’s CEO teased the device on X and also shared a first look of the phone.
The iQOO 15R will join the iQOO 15 series targeting customers who want near-flagship performance without making a hole in their pocket.
Power that fits just right, #ComingSoon! #iQOO15R pic.twitter.com/uJ4DYGQoOr
— Nipun Marya (@nipunmarya) January 20, 2026
iQOO 15R expected features and specification
The iQOO 15R is expected to feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate which makes the phone ideal for gamers or anyone who loves fast visuals. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5.
In terms of optics the experts and media reports claims that the rear panel will feature a massive 200 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, and 32 MP front camera for selfies and video calling, whereas some experts believe the company will put 50MP of primary sensor instead of 200MP.
The iQOO 15R is expected to come with a massive 7,600mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. The phone is also expected to have IP68 and IP69 certification for resistance against water splashes and dust and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.
More about the upcoming iQOO 15R
The teaser released on X portrays a bold checkered pattern on the back, and a dual camera setup tucked into a cuboid shaped module. The design is different from what iQOO has offered so far in India. The new device looks more premium.
iQOO 15R India launch
The iQOO 15R is expected to launch in February. Interested users can buy the device through Amazon and iQOO’s own online store. The company has not announced anything regarding the price, but it is expected to join the mid-range or entry level flagship segment.
Also Read: Realme P4 Power Launch Date Confirmed: 10,000mAh Massive Battery, TransView Design, Vibrant Colours—Check Details And Launch Date
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed