LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp m.k stalin benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim Bangladesh news cctv footage K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news brooklyn beckham bjp m.k stalin benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim Bangladesh news cctv footage K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news brooklyn beckham bjp m.k stalin benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim Bangladesh news cctv footage K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news brooklyn beckham bjp m.k stalin benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim Bangladesh news cctv footage K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news brooklyn beckham
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp m.k stalin benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim Bangladesh news cctv footage K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news brooklyn beckham bjp m.k stalin benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim Bangladesh news cctv footage K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news brooklyn beckham bjp m.k stalin benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim Bangladesh news cctv footage K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news brooklyn beckham bjp m.k stalin benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim Bangladesh news cctv footage K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news brooklyn beckham
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > iQOO 15R To Debut Soon In India: 200MP Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon Chipset, 7,600mAh Massive Battery, Check Expected Features And Launch Date

iQOO 15R To Debut Soon In India: 200MP Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon Chipset, 7,600mAh Massive Battery, Check Expected Features And Launch Date

iQOO has teased the 15R for India, hinting at a near-flagship phone with AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, big battery, and a February launch.

iQOO 15R to debut soon, credit: X
iQOO 15R to debut soon, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 20, 2026 13:07:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

iQOO 15R To Debut Soon In India: 200MP Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon Chipset, 7,600mAh Massive Battery, Check Expected Features And Launch Date

Chinese smartphone brand iQOO is gearing up to launch the all-new iQOO 15R smartphone in India. This is going to be another premium smartphone in its lineup. Nipun Marya, iQOO India’s CEO teased the device on X and also shared a first look of the phone.  

You Might Be Interested In

The iQOO 15R will join the iQOO 15 series targeting customers who want near-flagship performance without making a hole in their pocket. 



 iQOO 15R expected features and specification 

The iQOO 15R is expected to feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate which makes the phone ideal for gamers or anyone who loves fast visuals. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5.  

In terms of optics the experts and media reports claims that the rear panel will feature a massive 200 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, and 32 MP front camera for selfies and video calling, whereas some experts believe the company will put 50MP of primary sensor instead of 200MP. 

The iQOO 15R is expected to come with a massive 7,600mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. The phone is also expected to have IP68 and IP69 certification for resistance against water splashes and dust and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. 

More about the upcoming iQOO 15R  

The teaser released on X portrays a bold checkered pattern on the back, and a dual camera setup tucked into a cuboid shaped module. The design is different from what iQOO has offered so far in India. The new device looks more premium. 

iQOO 15R India launch 

The iQOO 15R is expected to launch in February. Interested users can buy the device through Amazon and iQOO’s own online store. The company has not announced anything regarding the price, but it is expected to join the mid-range or entry level flagship segment.

Also Read: Realme P4 Power Launch Date Confirmed: 10,000mAh Massive Battery, TransView Design, Vibrant Colours—Check Details And Launch Date

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 1:07 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: iqooiQOO 15 R

RELATED News

Realme P4 Power Launch Date Confirmed: 10,000mAh Massive Battery, TransView Design, Vibrant Colours—Check Details And Launch Date

Who Is Taimoor Hassan, Pakistani Student Who Created Urdu ChatGPT

Lava Launches Blaze Duo 3 With Dual AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7060 At Just…

iPhone 17 at Rs.47,990: Croma Republic Day Sale Goes Live, Check Top Deals On Smartphones, Laptop, And Home Appliances

iPhone Upcoming Series Leaks Online: Know The Features Of iPhone Fold, iPhone 18 Pro, And Pro Max Here

LATEST NEWS

From Insults to Takeover Talk: Elon Musk Now Plans To Buy Ryanair After Airline CEO Called Billionaire ‘Utter Idiot’

iQOO 15R To Debut Soon In India: 200MP Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon Chipset, 7,600mAh Massive Battery, Check Expected Features And Launch Date

Sex Harassment Or Trick To Gain Social Media Followers? Influencer Shimjitha Musthafa Booked For Abetment Of Suicide After Kerala Man Dies Over Viral Bus Video

‘Nitin Nabin Is The Boss, I Am A Party Worker’: PM Modi Congratulates New ‘Millenial’ BJP President

Income Tax Refund Delays 2026: Why Your Money Is Still Waiting and What to Expect from Budget 2026

Budget 2026 Date: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Her 9th Union Budget Next Month, Check Date, Time, Key Details

Nitin Nabin Elected BJP National President, Replaces Veteran Leader JP Nadda, Becomes Youngest To Hold The Top Party Post

WATCH: Viral Video Shows Visitors Climbing Onto Shelves At New Delhi World Book Fair In Scramble For Free Books; Netizens Slam Disorder

‘National Anthem Disrespected’: High Voltage Drama In Tamil Nadu Assembly, Governor RN Ravi Walks Out Without Delivering Opening Address, Stalin Hits Back

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’ On-Set Pictures Leak: Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt’s Looks Spark Online Reactions; Netizens Say ‘Wig Look So Disconnected’

iQOO 15R To Debut Soon In India: 200MP Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon Chipset, 7,600mAh Massive Battery, Check Expected Features And Launch Date

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

iQOO 15R To Debut Soon In India: 200MP Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon Chipset, 7,600mAh Massive Battery, Check Expected Features And Launch Date

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

iQOO 15R To Debut Soon In India: 200MP Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon Chipset, 7,600mAh Massive Battery, Check Expected Features And Launch Date
iQOO 15R To Debut Soon In India: 200MP Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon Chipset, 7,600mAh Massive Battery, Check Expected Features And Launch Date
iQOO 15R To Debut Soon In India: 200MP Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon Chipset, 7,600mAh Massive Battery, Check Expected Features And Launch Date
iQOO 15R To Debut Soon In India: 200MP Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon Chipset, 7,600mAh Massive Battery, Check Expected Features And Launch Date

QUICK LINKS