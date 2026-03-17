Motorola Razr 70 To Debut Soon: Dual 50MP Camera, 33W Fast Charging And Octa-Core Processor, Check All Details And Launch Date

Motorola is all set to launch a new clamshell smartphone, Razr 70. The rumours regarding the phone started buzzing after it popped up on China’s 3C certification site with the model number XT2657-2 which means the launch of the phone is nearby. The experts claims that the phone will be launched in China by the end of this month or early April 2026 before the global debut.

The device is spotted on the 3C listing, and it seems like Motorola bumped up with the wired fast charging to 33W which is faster as compared to Razr 60’s 30W wired charging. This is not a game changing speed, but it should cut down charging time a bit.

Motorola Razr 70 features and specifications

The device measures around 121.3 x 73.9 x 7.2 mm, and it weighs around 188 grams.

In terms of optics, the upcoming device is expected to feature a dual 50MP camera on the rear panel which is a good upgrade as compared to previous generation 50MP + 13MP setup while the front panel features a 32MP camera for selfie and video calling.

The device is expected to be powered by an octa-core chip clocked at 2.75GHz which nudges up from what the Razr 60 had. The chipset is likely to be paired with up to 18GB RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage

The device is expected to be packed with a dual-cell design battery rated at 4,275mAh. The device also has a mounted fingerprint sensor for quick screen and app lock.

Motorola Razr 70 Launch Timeline

The device is likely to launch in April in China whereas the global roll out will take place later. However, the company has not announced the launch detail and none of the features and specifications. Also Read: Want To Move On From S26 Ultra? Get Your Hands On Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra 200MP ISOCELL HP6 Sensor, Enhanced Processor, And Bigger 5,500mAh Battery, Check All Details, Price And Launch Date