Home > Tech and Auto > Nissan Tekton Unveiled: Bold New C-SUV Launching In India Q2 2026, Features And What To Expect

Nissan Tekton Unveiled: Bold New C-SUV Launching In India Q2 2026, Features And What To Expect

Nissan Tekton, launching in Q2 2026, is a bold, stylish C-segment SUV built on the CMF-B platform with petrol and hybrid options. It marks Nissan’s strong return to India’s competitive SUV market.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 7, 2025 13:41:40 IST

Nissan Tekton: Introduction and Launch

Here is another exciting news for SUV lovers, Nissan Motor India has officially named its upcoming C-segment SUV the Nissan Tekton!

Nissan is already giving dealers a sneak peek, And This beast is finally all set to hit the Indian roads in the upcoming Q2 2026.

After a six-year wait since the Terrano bid goodbye, Nissan is back with a bang in the fiercely competitive C-SUV arena. What’s cooler?

The Tekton will be built alongside its Renault sibling at the Chennai plant, promising some serious muscle and style. If you’re a fan of bold rides, the Tekton is one to watch out for!

Nissan Tekton: Design and Exterior Details

  • Bold and muscular stance with a flat bonnet and upright proportions
  • Wide, modern front fascia featuring a large rectangular grille with a lightbar on top
  • L-shaped headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lamps (DRLs)
  • Angular front bumper design with squared-off vents and rugged cladding
  • Boxy SUV look inspired by Nissan’s flagship Patrol, with squared-out proportions and flared fenders
  • Unique double C-shaped panels on the front doors inspired by the Himalayas
  • Sharp kink in the window line at the rear doors
  • Rear door handles mounted on the C-pillar, replacing the traditional rear quarter window
  • Rear features connected LED tail lamps with C-shaped light guides
  • Squared-out rear bumper with prominent cladding
  • Large alloy wheels and a rear spoiler complete the premium SUV appearance

Nissan Tekton: Interior Features

So let’s Step inside the Nissan Tekton, and you’re in for a treat! 

The cabin shows off a sleek, layered dashboard with cool ambient lighting and a stylish brushed metal trim that runs across the entire width. 

The co-driver’s side is packed with soft-touch materials, shiny gloss black finishes, and matching body-colored trims, all adding to that premium feel.

When it comes to features, expect a big touchscreen system, a fully digital driver’s display, and wireless smartphone connectivity to keep you connected on the go.

Comfort is top-notch with ventilated seats, while a 360-degree camera and advanced driver-assist tech make driving safer and easier. All in all, the Tekton’s interior promises a modern, comfy, and tech-savvy ride you’ll love!

Nissan Tekton: Platform and Powertrain

  • Shares platform with the upcoming Renault Duster
  • Built on the CMF-B architecture
  • Expected to offer petrol and hybrid powertrains in India
  • Strong hybrid technology likely available on higher variants
  • All-Wheel Drive (AWD) being considered for top-spec models
  • Positioned as a premium and capable rival to Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Toyota Hyryder

Nissan Tekton: Market Position and Future Outlook

Nissan Tekton is a significant aspect of Nissan’s strategy to expand in India, and it has a number of new products that will be launched within the next two years. It is also planning to launch a 7-seater SUV called Tekton, which is based on the Renault Bigster platform.

Nissan design leader, Alfonso Albaisa, indicates that the Tekton was designed after the iconic Nissan Patrol and is made to capture the attention of contemporary Indian customers. Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director of Nissan India, explains that the bold design, high-end interiors, and great presence of the Tekton have made it a perfect vehicle for people who want a stylish and tough C-SUV.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift 2025: The OG Of SUVs Returns With Rugged Design, Modern Comfort, And All You Need To Know About Price And Features!

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 1:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Car LunchesNissan Tekton

