London’s phone snatchers are getting unusually selective and Samsung users are oddly benefitting. A surge in mobile theft incidents across the UK capital has revealed a strange trend: thieves are targeting iPhones almost exclusively, openly rejecting Android devices and even returning them mid-robbery.

For years, “Apple picking” has been a growing menace in London, with criminals snatching phones from pedestrians often on fast-moving e-bikes or cornering victims in groups. But recent accounts show the trend has taken a new twist, with thieves checking the brand before deciding whether the crime is worth it.

‘Don’t want no Samsung’: Thieves returning Android phones

Victims say criminals are blatantly dismissing Android phones as worthless on the black market.

Sam, a London resident, was mugged by a group of eight men earlier this year. After grabbing his belongings, one attacker suddenly doubled back only to hand him his Samsung phone.

“Don’t want no Samsung,” the thief said before fleeing.

In another case, Mark had his Samsung Galaxy snatched by a rider on an e-bike. But moments later, the thief stopped, glanced at the device, and casually tossed it to the ground.

“If anything, I feel rejected. My poor phone,” Mark joked.

iPhones: The undisputed favourite on the black market

Experts say the trend is driven purely by resale value. iPhones fetch far higher prices in secondary markets, both locally and overseas. Android devices including Samsung’s flagship Galaxy models typically sell for far less, making them far less appealing to criminals aiming for quick cash.

While police do not track thefts by device type, the anecdotal evidence is piling up:

In London, carrying an iPhone makes you a prime target. Carrying a Samsung might save you.

Android users feel strangely relieved

Some Android owners say they’re noticing the pattern too. One resident, Simon, said a stranger approached him asking if he had Spotify. Thinking it was an artist promoting music, Simon pulled out his Samsung only for the would-be thief to instantly lose interest and walk away.

Only then did he realise he had narrowly avoided a mugging.

Rising thefts, slow solutions

With phone-snatching incidents rising across London, residents are urging authorities to act faster. But until stronger measures are enforced, many locals say they’ve unintentionally found a simple safety hack: Buy a Samsung.