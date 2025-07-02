Live Tv
Home > Tech and Auto > Nothing Phone 3 At ₹79,999 Sparks Criticism Over Mid-Range Chipset

Nothing Phone 3 At ₹79,999 Sparks Criticism Over Mid-Range Chipset

Nothing Phone 3 launched in India on July 1 at ₹79,999 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, sparking backlash for not using a flagship processor. Alternatives like Poco F7 and iQOO Neo 10 offer the same chip and better value at nearly half the price. Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro, another option, is expected to launch in India soon

Nothing Phone 3 launched in India at ₹79,999 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip. Tech users call it overpriced.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 2, 2025 19:44:07 IST

The much-awaited Nothing Phone 3 officially launched in India on July 1, but instead of excitement, it left many tech enthusiasts and regular buyers asking one question is it really worth ₹79,999?

The phone, packed with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, comes with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. While this might sound powerful on paper, it’s not the top-tier chip people expect in a flagship phone at that price.

Many were hoping for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Gen 4 Elite, especially since other smartphones with the same 8s Gen 4 chip are priced below ₹35,000.

The Core Problem: Flagship Price, But Not a Flagship Chip

Online forums, social media, and YouTube reviewers have called out the brand for launching a “flagship phone” with a mid-tier chip. The disappointment is understandable when phones with identical or even better hardware are being offered for almost half the cost.

If you’re planning to buy a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 phone but don’t want to shell out ₹80,000, here are top alternatives offering similar performance and features.

Xiaomi lança POCO F7 com bateria grande e preço acessível - Canaltech

1. Poco F7: A Powerhouse at ₹31,999

The Poco F7, launched in June, is a compelling choice for users looking for high performance at a smart price.

Key highlights:

  • Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor

  • 12GB RAM

  • UFS 4.1 storage

  • 7,550 mAh battery

  • Glass-metal finish

  • Large immersive display

  • Triple IP rating

Yes, it runs on HyperOS 2 from Xiaomi, which comes with some pre-installed apps. However, most of them are removable. If you’re focused on power and gaming, the Poco F7 offers serious value.

2. iQOO Neo 10: Built for Gamers and Multitaskers

IQOONEO10

Another great option is the iQOO Neo 10, priced at ₹31,999 (8GB+128GB) and ₹35,999 (12GB+256GB).

Why consider it?

  • Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset

  • 144Hz high refresh rate display

  • 7,000 mAh battery

  • Large vapour cooling chamber for temperature control

If gaming, streaming, or multitasking is your thing, the iQOO Neo 10 delivers strong performance without breaking the bank.

3. Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro: Coming Soon to India?

Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, 50-Megapixel Front Camera Launched | Technology News

Though not yet available in India, the Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro is also powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and features:

  • Leica-tuned triple camera

  • 6.55-inch AMOLED display

  • 6,000 mAh battery

It may arrive in India under the name Xiaomi 15 Civi, following the launch of Xiaomi 14 Civi in Indian markets.

So, Should You Buy the Nothing Phone 3?

If you’re looking for top-tier performance, a trendy design, and the Nothing branding, the Phone 3 may appeal to you. But when it comes to value for money, the pricing feels steep especially when Poco F7 and iQOO Neo 10 offer similar hardware and better pricing.

With affordable options flooding the market, Nothing’s decision to use a mid-range chip at a premium price has clearly backfired and that’s a sentiment widely echoed online.

ALSO READ: Google Doodle Turns Spotlight On AI Mode: New Search Feature Takes Center Stage

