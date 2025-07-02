Google Doodle Turns Spotlight On AI Mode: New Search Feature Takes Center Stage

In a rare move, Google has transformed its iconic homepage Doodle into a gateway for promoting “AI Mode,” its newest AI-powered search feature. This strategic update marks a significant shift in how Google is positioning its artificial intelligence products, especially in the highly competitive AI space.

Clicking on Tuesday’s Google Doodle redirects users to a special landing page for AI Mode, a new interface built to make complex searches easier by providing instant AI-generated summaries and breakdowns. The move is being interpreted by experts as more than just a “fun promo,” as Google claims, but rather a powerful attempt to make AI Mode a household tool.

AI Mode: Google’s Answer to the Future of Search

AI Mode, introduced during Google I/O 2025, is available to users in both the United States and India, two of its largest markets. The feature lets users search not only through text, but also via voice and image input. Built on Google’s Gemini AI model, AI Mode aims to answer complex, layered questions with clarity and speed.

Instead of typing multiple queries, users can now rely on AI Mode to consolidate and break down information quickly a function that directly targets competitors like ChatGPT by OpenAI, Claude by Anthropic, and Perplexity AI.

Why Google Put AI Mode on the Homepage

Google’s homepage is considered the most valuable digital real estate on the internet. The decision to feature AI Mode there signals how serious the company is about making AI central to its ecosystem. A Google spokesperson described the move as “just a fun promo,” but experts suggest it reflects deeper intentions tied to Google’s multi-billion-dollar investment in AI.

Recently, the company even replaced the iconic “I’m Feeling Lucky” button with a direct link to AI Mode, showing how it is reshaping the core user experience of Google Search.

Accessing AI Mode: Where to Find It

Users can access AI Mode via the Google Labs section. On mobile, tap the beaker icon on the top-left of the Google app; on desktop, it appears on the top-right. Upon entering, users are greeted with a “Meet AI Mode” prompt, followed by a dialog box where they can begin asking questions.

In India, where Google sees massive user engagement and benefits from the world’s cheapest mobile data, this feature could witness exponential growth. The company hopes that AI Mode’s launch in India will supercharge adoption, especially with a population known for tech-savviness and high mobile usage.

AI Overview and the Impact on Web Publishing

Google’s AI Mode doesn’t just affect users it’s already shaping the media landscape. With AI summaries and quick answers becoming more popular, publishers are rethinking content strategies to stay visible in AI-driven results. This move could significantly alter how information is created and consumed on the web.

Google has stated that AI Mode “does the heavy lifting for you, intelligently organizing information and giving you easy-to-digest breakdowns.” For users, that means fewer clicks and faster answers. For competitors and web publishers, it means adapting quickly to survive in this new AI-first environment.

ALSO READ: Nothing Phone (3) Launches With Bold Redesign, Glyph Matrix And Triple 50MP Cameras