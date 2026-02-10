Nothing Phone 4a New Colours Confirmed: OLED Display, Bigger Battery, Check Specs, Launch Date, And Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturing brand Nothing, known for its innovative design is gearing up for launch of Phone 4a lineup in 2026. The lineup consists of Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro and these devices are expected to be revealed at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona which is expected to take place in early March.

Nothing Phone 4a colour options

Some media reports suggest that the teaser also points to the launch of the Nothing Headphone (a); some earlier reports suggest that the headphones could be offered in white, black, pink, and yellow.

Nothing Phone 4a features and specifications

Both the devices are expected to feature an OLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phones are likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is expected to come with IP65 certification for enhanced resistance against dust and water. As per reports, the battery size ranges from 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh supported by a 50W wired fast charging. In terms of optics, the experts claim that the rear panel will feature a triple camera setup having 50MP each.

Nothing Phone 4a series Price

As per media reports and industry experts, the upcoming lineup from the Nothing will be around $475, which is around Rs 43,072 whereas the Pro variant of the lineup is expected to cost $540, which is roughly Rs 49,000.