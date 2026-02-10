LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Nothing Phone 4a New Colours Confirmed: OLED Display, Bigger Battery, Check Specs, Launch Date, And Price

Nothing Phone 4a New Colours Confirmed: OLED Display, Bigger Battery, Check Specs, Launch Date, And Price

Nothing is set to unveil the Phone 4a and 4a Pro at MWC 2026, teasing new color options, with expected highlights including 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, up to 12GB RAM, triple 50MP cameras, and prices starting around Rs 43,000.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 10, 2026 14:31:47 IST

Nothing Phone 4a New Colours Confirmed: OLED Display, Bigger Battery, Check Specs, Launch Date, And Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturing brand Nothing, known for its innovative design is gearing up for launch of Phone 4a lineup in 2026. The lineup consists of Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro and these devices are expected to be revealed at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona which is expected to take place in early March. 

Nothing Phone 4a colour options 

The company has begun teasing the launch by highlighting fresh colour options. The company has shared a post showing the symbol “(a)” in five different colours i.e. blue, yellow, pink, white, and black. The company has also shared a short caption “soon” with the post which marks the beginning of the promotional campaign for the upcoming Phone 4a lineup. 



Some media reports suggest that the teaser also points to the launch of the Nothing Headphone (a); some earlier reports suggest that the headphones could be offered in white, black, pink, and yellow. 

Nothing Phone 4a features and specifications 

Both the devices are expected to feature an OLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phones are likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. 

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is expected to come with IP65 certification for enhanced resistance against dust and water. As per reports, the battery size ranges from 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh supported by a 50W wired fast charging. In terms of optics, the experts claim that the rear panel will feature a triple camera setup having 50MP each. 

Nothing Phone 4a series Price 

As per media reports and industry experts, the upcoming lineup from the Nothing will be around $475, which is around Rs 43,072 whereas the Pro variant of the lineup is expected to cost $540, which is roughly Rs 49,000. 

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 2:31 PM IST
Nothing Phone 4a New Colours Confirmed: OLED Display, Bigger Battery, Check Specs, Launch Date, And Price

