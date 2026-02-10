Google Pixel 10a To Debut Soon: Flipkart Launches Microsite For Pre-Booking; Tensor G4, 5,100mAh Battery—Check All Specs, Features And Launch Date

US based global tech giant Google is all-set to launch the most affordable smartphone from the Pixel 10 lineup, the Google Pixel 10a. The company has officially launched a dedicated microsite on the e-commerce platform Flipkart revealing the first official look of the phone. Interested buyers can pre-order the upcoming Pixel 10a on 18th February 2026.

In terms of design, the upcoming smartphone has a similar design language to Google Pixel 9a. The phone appears with a flat metal frame and the company’s signature pill-shaped camera at the back. The rear panel features a dual camera setup. The front panel of the device has a punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Google Pixel 10a features and specifications

Speaking about specifications, the device is expected to feature a 6.2-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and offers a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. This is going to be one of the most compact mid-range smartphones available. The device is expected to be powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chipset.

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the phone is likely to offer a primary camera of 48MP supported by a 13MP ultra-wide sensor. The front panel has a 13MP camera for selfie and video calling. The device is expected to be packed with a 5,100mAh battery.

However, the company has not officially disclosed the specifications of the upcoming phone yet. The phone is a good option for those who are looking for value reliable cameras, clean Android, timely updates, and Pixel-exclusive AI features. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Upcoming Flagship To Feature Fastest Wireless Charging But Without Magnets, Check Launch Date And All Specs

