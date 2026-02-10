LIVE TV
Google Pixel 10a To Debut Soon: Flipkart Launches Microsite For Pre-Booking; Tensor G4, 5,100mAh Battery—Check All Specs, Features And Launch Date

Google Pixel 10a To Debut Soon: Flipkart Launches Microsite For Pre-Booking; Tensor G4, 5,100mAh Battery—Check All Specs, Features And Launch Date

Google has launced the official microsite on Flipkart for its upcoming smartphone Google Pixel 10a. The phone is expected to feature 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling, 48MP primary camera and long term OS and security updates. The pre-booking of the phone will start from 18th February.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 10, 2026 12:47:53 IST

US based global tech giant Google is all-set to launch the most affordable smartphone from the Pixel 10 lineup, the Google Pixel 10a. The company has officially launched a dedicated microsite on the e-commerce platform Flipkart revealing the first official look of the phone. Interested buyers can pre-order the upcoming Pixel 10a on 18th February 2026. 

In terms of design, the upcoming smartphone has a similar design language to Google Pixel 9a. The phone appears with a flat metal frame and the company’s signature pill-shaped camera at the back. The rear panel features a dual camera setup. The front panel of the device has a punch cutout for the selfie camera.  

The microsite on Flipkart features the smartphone in the blue colour which is officially called Lavender. The experts and media reports claim that the company will introduce more colour options such as Obsidian, Fog, and a brighter berry colour. The company has often used bold colour to give it’s “a” series a different identity. 

Google Pixel 10a features and specifications 

Speaking about specifications, the device is expected to feature a 6.2-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and offers a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. This is going to be one of the most compact mid-range smartphones available. The device is expected to be powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chipset. 

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the phone is likely to offer a primary camera of 48MP supported by a 13MP ultra-wide sensor. The front panel has a 13MP camera for selfie and video calling. The device is expected to be packed with a 5,100mAh battery. 

However, the company has not officially disclosed the specifications of the upcoming phone yet. The phone is a good option for those who are looking for value reliable cameras, clean Android, timely updates, and Pixel-exclusive AI features.

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 12:47 PM IST
Tags: Googlegoogle pixelGoogle Pixel 10Google Pixel 10a

