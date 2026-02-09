Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Upcoming Flagship To Feature Fastest Wireless Charging But Without Magnets, Check Launch Date And All Specs

South Korean tech giant Samsung is preparing to improve its wireless charging capabilities of its upcoming flagship Galaxy S26 smartphone lineup, though the absence of a built-in magnetic alignment is likely to disappoint some users, as per GSM Arena.

Early reports had already suggested that the Galaxy S26 Ultra could support 25W wireless charging, making it one of Samsung’s fastest wireless-charging smartphones yet. However, there’s a catch, according to the GSM Arena; the new models will comply only with the Base Power Profile (BPP) of the Qi2 standard, rather than the Magnetic Power Profile (MPP).

This means the devices won’t feature the magnetic alignment that allows phones to snap directly onto compatible Qi2 accessories. Users who wish to use magnetic wireless setups will need to rely on specially designed cases, a limitation that may disappoint enthusiasts in the premium segment.

Magnetic wireless charging, popularised in recent years, is increasingly seen as a convenience feature among flagship devices, allowing precise alignment and accessory compatibility.

The company’s decision to once again skip native magnetic support in its flagship Galaxy S26 series could be seen as a missed opportunity, particularly as several competing smartphone manufacturers have begun embracing magnetic wireless charging solutions in their high-end devices, according to GSM Arena.

For now, the Galaxy S26 series appears set to offer a notable improvement in charging speeds, even if it stops short of delivering a fully magnetic experience.

Consumers eager to upgrade may enjoy faster wireless power but will need to adjust expectations regarding accessory compatibility.

With the official launch still ahead, Samsung fans will be watching closely to see if the company surprises the market with additional charging enhancements or magnetic solutions before release.


