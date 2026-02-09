LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei punjab babar azam Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei punjab babar azam Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei punjab babar azam Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei punjab babar azam Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei punjab babar azam Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei punjab babar azam Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei punjab babar azam Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei punjab babar azam Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Upcoming Flagship To Feature Fastest Wireless Charging But Without Magnets, Check Launch Date And All Specs

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Upcoming Flagship To Feature Fastest Wireless Charging But Without Magnets, Check Launch Date And All Specs

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 series is expected to support faster Qi 2.2.1 wireless charging up to around 20–25W but will lack built-in magnetic alignment, requiring special cases for magnetic accessories.

Samsung Galaxy S26 leaks
Samsung Galaxy S26 leaks

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: February 9, 2026 18:11:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Upcoming Flagship To Feature Fastest Wireless Charging But Without Magnets, Check Launch Date And All Specs

 

South Korean tech giant Samsung is preparing to improve its wireless charging capabilities of its upcoming flagship Galaxy S26 smartphone lineup, though the absence of a built-in magnetic alignment is likely to disappoint some users, as per GSM Arena. 

According to a source from GSM Arena, Qi 2.2.1 wireless charging is anticipated to be supported by Samsung’s next-generation Galaxy S26 series, which includes the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. As a significant advance over the previous generation, this innovation may allow wireless charging speeds of up to 20W or possibly greater. 

You Might Be Interested In

Early reports had already suggested that the Galaxy S26 Ultra could support 25W wireless charging, making it one of Samsung’s fastest wireless-charging smartphones yet. However, there’s a catch, according to the GSM Arena; the new models will comply only with the Base Power Profile (BPP) of the Qi2 standard, rather than the Magnetic Power Profile (MPP). 

This means the devices won’t feature the magnetic alignment that allows phones to snap directly onto compatible Qi2 accessories. Users who wish to use magnetic wireless setups will need to rely on specially designed cases, a limitation that may disappoint enthusiasts in the premium segment. 

Magnetic wireless charging, popularised in recent years, is increasingly seen as a convenience feature among flagship devices, allowing precise alignment and accessory compatibility. 

The company’s decision to once again skip native magnetic support in its flagship Galaxy S26 series could be seen as a missed opportunity, particularly as several competing smartphone manufacturers have begun embracing magnetic wireless charging solutions in their high-end devices, according to GSM Arena. 

For now, the Galaxy S26 series appears set to offer a notable improvement in charging speeds, even if it stops short of delivering a fully magnetic experience. 

Consumers eager to upgrade may enjoy faster wireless power but will need to adjust expectations regarding accessory compatibility. 

With the official launch still ahead, Samsung fans will be watching closely to see if the company surprises the market with additional charging enhancements or magnetic solutions before release. 

(input form ANI) 

Also Read: Oppo Pad 5 Review: 12-Inch Display, MediaTek Power, ColorOS AI Features – Is This Rs 26,999 Tablet Worth Your Money? Check All Specs

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 6:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: samsungSamsung GalaxySamsung Galaxy S26

RELATED News

Tata To Finally Manufacture Range Rover In India After 18 Years Of Acquisition, Inaugurates Tamil Nadu Plant, Aims To Produce 3 Lakh Luxury SUVs Annually

Confused Between Samsung Galaxy A07 And Redmi 15c ? Check This Quick Comparision From Display To Processor Here Before Buying

MG Majestor All Set To Debut In India: Latest SUV With Twin Turbo Diesel Engine, Premium Interior, Is Launching On…

Oppo Pad 5 Review: 12-Inch Display, MediaTek Power, ColorOS AI Features – Is This Rs 26,999 Tablet Worth Your Money? Check All Specs

iPad 12 And iPad Air 8 To Debut Soon With Faster Processor, Apple Intelligence And More—Check All Updates And Leaks Here

LATEST NEWS

Bandwaale OTT Release Date Out: Here’s When And Where To Watch Zahan Kapoor, Shalini Pandey’s Musical Dramedy | Details Inside

RMS Result 2026 Announced: Direct Link to Check CET Scores, Interview Details

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Upcoming Flagship To Feature Fastest Wireless Charging But Without Magnets, Check Launch Date And All Specs

IND vs PAK: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to Have Final Say on India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Match in Colombo

Chinnu Pappu’s Cause Of Death: Kerala Social Media Influencer’s Body Found Hanging At Home, Suicide Suspected

Shopkeeper Sets Own Shop Ablaze Amid Anti-Demolition Protest In Varanasi’s Daalmandi Area; Chaos Erupts As Shocking Video Goes VIRAL

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Finally Releasing? Censor Board Refers Thalapathy’s Film To Revising Panel After Court Battle

IISER 2026 Admission Schedule Out: Application Dates, Aptitude Test, Selection Criteria and Key Details

Who Is Shabana Mahmood? UK May Get Its First Muslim PM As Keir Starmer Likely To Resign Amid Epstein Uproar

Iceland Cricket Takes A Hilarious Dig At Pakistan Ahead Of The IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup Match

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Upcoming Flagship To Feature Fastest Wireless Charging But Without Magnets, Check Launch Date And All Specs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Upcoming Flagship To Feature Fastest Wireless Charging But Without Magnets, Check Launch Date And All Specs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Upcoming Flagship To Feature Fastest Wireless Charging But Without Magnets, Check Launch Date And All Specs
Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Upcoming Flagship To Feature Fastest Wireless Charging But Without Magnets, Check Launch Date And All Specs
Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Upcoming Flagship To Feature Fastest Wireless Charging But Without Magnets, Check Launch Date And All Specs
Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Upcoming Flagship To Feature Fastest Wireless Charging But Without Magnets, Check Launch Date And All Specs

QUICK LINKS