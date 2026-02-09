LIVE TV
Oppo Pad 5 Review: 12-Inch Display, MediaTek Power, ColorOS AI Features – Is This Rs 26,999 Tablet Worth Your Money? Check All Specs

Oppo Pad 5 Review: 12-Inch Display, MediaTek Power, ColorOS AI Features – Is This Rs 26,999 Tablet Worth Your Money? Check All Specs

Oppo has recently launched Oppo Pad 5 with 12-inch LCD dispaly and MediaTek Chipset paired with 8GB RAM at Rs 26,999. Here is a detail review of the device that you should check before spending your money

Oppo Pad 5 review
Oppo Pad 5 review

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 9, 2026 12:13:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Oppo Pad 5 Review: 12-Inch Display, MediaTek Power, ColorOS AI Features – Is This Rs 26,999 Tablet Worth Your Money? Check All Specs

Chinese tech company Oppo has recently launched the Oppo Pad 5 which features a 12.1-inch LCD panel with 2.8K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device offers a peak brightness of 900 nits. The tablet is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra octa-core chipset paired with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. 

The device runs on Android 16 with ColorOS 16 and packs with 10,050mAh battery supported by 33W of wired SuperVOOC fast charging. In terms of optics, the front and rear panel features an 8MP camera sensor with 1080p video recording at 30 fps. Here is a detailed review of the device you should consider before buying. 

Oppo Pad 5 display 

The device features a 12-inch display which is surrounded by bezels that are not too chunky, which gives users enough room to hold the device without accidentally activating the display. The LCD panel works well for most of the tasks including multitasking in split screen mode, with the refresh rate of 120Hz the scrolling and swiping become smoother, and the Dolby Vision support takes the viewing to the next level. 

Oppo Pad 5 Performance 

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage which manages the multitasking and everyday use smoothly. The tablet gives you a performance experience similar to a mid-range Android smartphone. 

Users cannot perform tasks like video editing or 3D design or heavy games on a higher setting. The devices stand out ideal for things like streaming Netflix, Play Roblox, work on Google Docs. 

Oppo Pad 5 Battery  

The device is packed with a massive battery of 10,500mAh which lasts for almost 15 hours on a single charge which is perfect for a long flight. If a user is not using the device frequently then they need to charge the device every few days. The battery is supported by a 33W wired charger. 

Oppo Pad 5 Camera, UI, and other features 

In terms of optics, both the front and back panel of the tablet features an 8MP camera sensor which is decent for Zoom and Google Meet calls. The rear camera can be used for digital payment through scanning UPI-based QR codes. 

The device is powered by Oppo’s ColorOS which is built on Android 16. The OS interface is simple, familiar, and bloatware-free. The OS helps multitasking by allowing running two apps simultaneously. 

The ColorOS supports a number of AI features such as AI studio, AI writer, AI Translate, AI VoiceScribe, And AI Recorder which makes the performing tasks easy. 

The Oppo Pad 5 is a good option at this price point for average users and students looking for a big screen device for daily use and online classes.

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 12:13 PM IST
QUICK LINKS