Home > Tech and Auto > ChatGPT Rolls Out Canva Integration: Create Social Media And Marketing Post For Small Business With Simple Prompts—Check How To Use It

ChatGPT Rolls Out Canva Integration: Create Social Media And Marketing Post For Small Business With Simple Prompts—Check How To Use It

OpenAI has added Canva integration to ChatGPT, enabling users to create branded designs automatically using stored logos, colours, and fonts from Canva’s Brand Kit.

Canva ChatGPT come together to make designing easy
Canva ChatGPT come together to make designing easy

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 7, 2026 18:07:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ChatGPT Rolls Out Canva Integration: Create Social Media And Marketing Post For Small Business With Simple Prompts—Check How To Use It

US based AI giant OpenAI has expanded ChatGPT with a new Canva integration that lets users create visual designs aligned with their brand identity. The feature applies stored logos, colour shades, and fonts automatically when creating presentations, social media posts, or marketing material through simple text prompts. 

This update focuses on bridging the gap between AI generated ideas and usable branded visuals, which often required manual adjustments earlier. 

How Canva works with ChatGPT 

The key highlight of the new feature is the Canva’s Brand Kit. Once a business or creator uploads official branding assets into Canva, ChatGPT can pull those elements into every generated design. 

Users can ask ChatGPT to generate pitch decks, posters, or social media graphics, and the output appears with consistent colours, typography, and logo placement. This feature removes the need to fine-tune designs after generation and takes care of visuals consistency across content. 

Canva has also integrated a Guided Presentation Builder that turns written ideas into structured slides and a Live Design Preview that allows users to edit design directly inside ChatGPT without changing platforms. 

The Canva connector is not limited to ChatGPT. The company claims that the tools have already powered over 12 million designs across AI platforms, including Claude and Microsoft Copilot. 

By integrating design creation directly within conversational AI tools, Canva aims to position branded visual output as a default step in content generation rather than a separate workflow. 

How will it help users

For small business, creators, and marketing teams, this update simplifies the process of design production. A single prompt can now generate ready to publish visuals that follow brand rules automatically. 

This feature also eliminates the need for design expertise, making consistent branding accessible to users who rely primarily on AI tools for content planning and creation. 

With the integration now available through Canva’s AI hub inside ChatGPT, users can now move from idea to branded design within one interface, reflecting a broader shift toward AI-driven creative workflows. 

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 6:07 PM IST
ChatGPT Rolls Out Canva Integration: Create Social Media And Marketing Post For Small Business With Simple Prompts—Check How To Use It

ChatGPT Rolls Out Canva Integration: Create Social Media And Marketing Post For Small Business With Simple Prompts—Check How To Use It
ChatGPT Rolls Out Canva Integration: Create Social Media And Marketing Post For Small Business With Simple Prompts—Check How To Use It
ChatGPT Rolls Out Canva Integration: Create Social Media And Marketing Post For Small Business With Simple Prompts—Check How To Use It
ChatGPT Rolls Out Canva Integration: Create Social Media And Marketing Post For Small Business With Simple Prompts—Check How To Use It

