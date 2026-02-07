LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > iQOO Z11 Series Spotted On IMEI Database, To Debut Soon In India: Bigger Battery, Improved Performance —Check Launch Date And Specs

iQOO Z11 Series Spotted On IMEI Database, To Debut Soon In India: Bigger Battery, Improved Performance —Check Launch Date And Specs

iQOO is preparing to launch the Z11 5G, Z11 Lite 5G, and Z11x in India, with the phones spotted on certification databases, hinting at an upcoming mid-range 5G launch.

iQOO Z11 series spotted on IMEI database
iQOO Z11 series spotted on IMEI database

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 7, 2026 14:23:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

iQOO Z11 Series Spotted On IMEI Database, To Debut Soon In India: Bigger Battery, Improved Performance —Check Launch Date And Specs

iQOO is gearing up to expand its portfolio in India by launching the iQOO Z11 5G, iQOO Z11 Lite 5G and iQOO Z11x smartphone soon in India. The next generation iQOO Z series smartphone has been spotted in a new database listing. These devices are expected to be positioned in different price segments, delivering a mix of performance, design, and camera details, while offering multiple variants for different users. 

 iQOO Z11 series key details 

According to media reports and industry experts the iQOO Z11 5G and Z11 Lite 5G phones are now listed on the IMEI database. These models can be spotted with model numbers iQOO I2512 and iQOO I2510; the listing suggests that both of these smartphones are currently in the internal testing stage. The listing does not provide any additional information regarding the specifications or hardware details of the iQOO Z11 5G and iQOO Z11 Lite 5G. 

Apart from this, the iQOO Z11x has also appeared on multiple certification platforms with model number I2507. All the phones of the Z11 series are likely to offer significant upgrades compared to the previous iQOO Z10 series of smartphones. The new upcoming phones are expected to feature a big and smooth display, a capable 5G chip, and a massive battery life and performance. 

You Might Be Interested In

iQOO Z11 series positioning 

The iQOO Z11 Lite 5G will be focusing on budget-friendly buyers whereas the standard Z11 is likely to enhance power and battery backup and will be priced on a slightly costlier side. The last handset of the series, the Z11x is expected to be positioned as another budget friendly device promising a better chipset and battery backup. The listing of this smartphone suggests that the company is laying out the groundwork for its next mid-range 5G launch, which is expected to take place in the coming weeks. 

Also Read: Good News For Infinix Users! Upgrade To XOS 16 With Personlised Customisation, AI And Gaming Features. Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 2:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: iqooiQOO Z 11iQOO Z11 LiteiQOO Z11x

RELATED News

Oppo Find X9s Confirmed: 200MP Camera, Massive 7,000mAh Battery, Powerful Dimensity 9500 Chip – Check Launch Date, Price & Full Specs

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G To Debut Soon In India With Triple Camera Setup, 7,750mAh Battery And MediaTek Chipset, Launching On…

Honda Launches Dio 125 X-Edition And Honda Shine 125 limited edition: New Vibrant Colours, Integrated Technology Starting At Just Rs…

Samsung Launches Galaxy A07 5G With 50MP Camera, 6,000mAh Battery And 120Hz Refresh Rate At Just Rs…

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Teaser Hints At Low Light Video, Jaw-Dropping Zoom, Check Insane Features Here Ahead Of The Launch Date

LATEST NEWS

T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Badshah, Nora Fatehi Set To Dazzle At Wankhede | Live Streaming And How To Watch

PAK vs NED | Babar Azam Trolled After Pakistan’s Nervy Win Over Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2026, Fans Shame Former Pak Captain For Another Batting Failure

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Movie Review: Shubhangi Atre Shines, But Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour Comedy Falls Flat, TV Charm Fails to Translate to the Big Screen

Islamabad Blast: Islamic State Pakistan Province Claims Deadly Mosque Attack That Killed 31 And Injured 169, Names Saifullah Ansari As Suicide Bomber

‘Golden Letter Day’: How Will India-US Interim Trade Deal Benefit Indian Exporters And Farmers? Piyush Goyal Responds

Roka On The Run: Family Holds Unusual Engagement Ceremony At Mumbai Metro Station, Netizens React | Watch VIRAL Video

Fractal Analytics IPO: India’s First AI-Focused Company Goes Public Soon – ₹2,833.90 Crore Opportunity for Investors

SAIL Recruitment 2025 Admit Card Out For Management Trainee Posts, Check Vacancies, How to Download Admit Card

Suhe Ve Vibe: Fukrey Fame Singer Gandhharv Sachdeva Recreates a Grand Punjabi Wedding with Nishant Malkani and Himanshi Khurana

Sunil Thapa Passes Away At 68: Veteran Actor Dies In Kathmandu, Tributes Pour In For Mary Kom and Family Man Star

iQOO Z11 Series Spotted On IMEI Database, To Debut Soon In India: Bigger Battery, Improved Performance —Check Launch Date And Specs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

iQOO Z11 Series Spotted On IMEI Database, To Debut Soon In India: Bigger Battery, Improved Performance —Check Launch Date And Specs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

iQOO Z11 Series Spotted On IMEI Database, To Debut Soon In India: Bigger Battery, Improved Performance —Check Launch Date And Specs
iQOO Z11 Series Spotted On IMEI Database, To Debut Soon In India: Bigger Battery, Improved Performance —Check Launch Date And Specs
iQOO Z11 Series Spotted On IMEI Database, To Debut Soon In India: Bigger Battery, Improved Performance —Check Launch Date And Specs
iQOO Z11 Series Spotted On IMEI Database, To Debut Soon In India: Bigger Battery, Improved Performance —Check Launch Date And Specs

QUICK LINKS