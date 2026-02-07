iQOO Z11 Series Spotted On IMEI Database, To Debut Soon In India: Bigger Battery, Improved Performance —Check Launch Date And Specs

iQOO is gearing up to expand its portfolio in India by launching the iQOO Z11 5G, iQOO Z11 Lite 5G and iQOO Z11x smartphone soon in India. The next generation iQOO Z series smartphone has been spotted in a new database listing. These devices are expected to be positioned in different price segments, delivering a mix of performance, design, and camera details, while offering multiple variants for different users.
iQOO Z11 series key details
According to media reports and industry experts the iQOO Z11 5G and Z11 Lite 5G phones are now listed on the IMEI database. These models can be spotted with model numbers iQOO I2512 and iQOO I2510; the listing suggests that both of these smartphones are currently in the internal testing stage. The listing does not provide any additional information regarding the specifications or hardware details of the iQOO Z11 5G and iQOO Z11 Lite 5G.
Apart from this, the iQOO Z11x has also appeared on multiple certification platforms with model number I2507. All the phones of the Z11 series are likely to offer significant upgrades compared to the previous iQOO Z10 series of smartphones. The new upcoming phones are expected to feature a big and smooth display, a capable 5G chip, and a massive battery life and performance.
iQOO Z11 series positioning
The iQOO Z11 Lite 5G will be focusing on budget-friendly buyers whereas the standard Z11 is likely to enhance power and battery backup and will be priced on a slightly costlier side. The last handset of the series, the Z11x is expected to be positioned as another budget friendly device promising a better chipset and battery backup. The listing of this smartphone suggests that the company is laying out the groundwork for its next mid-range 5G launch, which is expected to take place in the coming weeks.
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed