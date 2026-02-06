Good News For Infinix Users! Upgrade To XOS 16 With Personlised Customisation, AI And Gaming Features. Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide

Chinese smartphone manufacturer known for innovation and budget friendly devices Infinix has announced the release of XOS 16, its latest OS based on Android 16. The new operating system is focused on simplifying daily phone use through change in interface, more personalisation controls, added gaming features, and AI-based productivity tools.

The key highlight of the new OS update is personalisation. The XOS 16 allows users to change layouts, wallpapers, and themes across the lock screen and home screen. Users can generate custom theme and wallpapers using multiple formats supported by AI-based tools.

The company has also introduced a Depth Effect that connects the lock screen and home screen visually. The new update consists of new design options such as illustrated patterns, animated elements, and AI-generation portraits, allowing users to have more access over how their phone look. AI updates

The new update has also added several AI-driven tools aimed at work, study, and daily organisation. One of the main additions in Mind Hub, an AI-powered space that collects and organises content based on what comes on the screen.

The new tool can store notes, reminders, dates, phone numbers, and addresses without wasting time on manual sorting. Other than this, the new OS has introduced One-Tap FlashMemo that turns notes into calendar events quickly, AskFolax that allows users to save ideas with a single tap, while AI writing help editing messages by studying usage pattern and recommends apps at specific times based on routine.

Infinix XOS 16 Gaming Features

For gaming enthusiasts, the new OS brings multiple updates on the table that consist of Frame interpolation which improves motion flow in supported games. The magic Voice Changer and Voice Command features which allow players to change voices or use voice controls during gameplay.

The OS update also brings system level changes. XOS 16 brings a Transfer for iPhone features that uses NFC to share photos to Apple devices without an internet connection, other than this the company has added a bypass charging which let the phone to draw power directly from the charger during use, helping manage heat while game play or streaming. List of devices

The company has confirmed that the XOS 16 will be pre-installed on all upcoming smartphones from the brand. It has also further plans to roll out the update for selected existing models. However, the company has not yet shared the list of supported devices or the rollout timeline.


