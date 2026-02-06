LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party hijab donald trump korean delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party hijab donald trump korean delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party hijab donald trump korean delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party hijab donald trump korean
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party hijab donald trump korean delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party hijab donald trump korean delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party hijab donald trump korean delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party hijab donald trump korean
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Good News For Infinix Users! Upgrade To XOS 16 With Personlised Customisation, AI And Gaming Features. Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide

Good News For Infinix Users! Upgrade To XOS 16 With Personlised Customisation, AI And Gaming Features. Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide

Infinix has rolled out new operating system update, XOS 16 which features several key updates such as personalised customisation, AI and gaming features. The new devices will ship with the latest OS whereas existing devices are also expected to get update

Infinix to roll out XOS 16
Infinix to roll out XOS 16

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: February 6, 2026 13:14:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Good News For Infinix Users! Upgrade To XOS 16 With Personlised Customisation, AI And Gaming Features. Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide

Chinese smartphone manufacturer known for innovation and budget friendly devices Infinix has announced the release of XOS 16, its latest OS based on Android 16. The new operating system is focused on simplifying daily phone use through change in interface, more personalisation controls, added gaming features, and AI-based productivity tools. 

The company claims that the new OS update will reduce on-screen elements and reduce the number of steps required to complete common tasks. 



Infinix XOS 16 Key Features

The key highlight of the new OS update is personalisation. The XOS 16 allows users to change layouts, wallpapers, and themes across the lock screen and home screen. Users can generate custom theme and wallpapers using multiple formats supported by AI-based tools. 

The company has also introduced a Depth Effect that connects the lock screen and home screen visually. The new update consists of new design options such as illustrated patterns, animated elements, and AI-generation portraits, allowing users to have more access over how their phone look. 

AI updates 

The new update has also added several AI-driven tools aimed at work, study, and daily organisation. One of the main additions in Mind Hub, an AI-powered space that collects and organises content based on what comes on the screen.  

The new tool can store notes, reminders, dates, phone numbers, and addresses without wasting time on manual sorting. Other than this, the new OS has introduced One-Tap FlashMemo that turns notes into calendar events quickly, AskFolax that allows users to save ideas with a single tap, while AI writing help editing messages by studying usage pattern and recommends apps at specific times based on routine. 

Infinix XOS 16 Gaming Features 

For gaming enthusiasts, the new OS brings multiple updates on the table that consist of Frame interpolation which improves motion flow in supported games. The magic Voice Changer and Voice Command features which allow players to change voices or use voice controls during gameplay. 

The OS update also brings system level changes. XOS 16 brings a Transfer for iPhone features that uses NFC to share photos to Apple devices without an internet connection, other than this the company has added a bypass charging which let the phone to draw power directly from the charger during use, helping manage heat while game play or streaming. 

List of devices 

The company has confirmed that the XOS 16 will be pre-installed on all upcoming smartphones from the brand. It has also further plans to roll out the update for selected existing models. However, the company has not yet shared the list of supported devices or the rollout timeline. 

Also Read: Realme P4 Power Review: Is The 10,001mAh Battery Really Worth It ? Outstanding Performace, Amazing Display And Instagramable Camera—Check Detailed Review Before Purchasing

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 12:59 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: InfinixOS updateXOS 16

RELATED News

Cloudeva.ai Rolls Out Public Preview Of New Cloud Decision Intelligence Platform, Check Its Features And Why Does Its Matter

Beginning of the End? AI Is Now Hiring Humans For Physical Jobs In Real Life With RentAHuman Platform: Here’s How You Can Apply And Earn Up To $69 Per Task

Realme P4 Power Review: Is The 10,001mAh Battery Really Worth It ? Outstanding Performace, Amazing Display And Instagramable Camera—Check Detailed Review Before Purchasing

Suzuki’s New Access Is Here: ABS Safety, LED Tall Lamp, Digital Colour TFT Cluster – Check Price, Colours & Features

Bharat Taxi Goes LIVE To Take On Ola, Uber, Rapido With Government-Backed Model, Step-By-Step Guide To Download The APP

LATEST NEWS

Vadh 2 Review: Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta Anchor a Gripping Jail Mystery, But the Suspense Fades Too Soon

T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Ticket Sales Put On Hold Amid PCB Boycott Threat

RBI Boosts Digital Security and Consumer Protection: Up To ₹25,000 Compensation for Fraud Victims

WATCH: Smriti Mandhana’s Dance With RCB’s Teammates Goes Viral After Team’s Second WPL Title Win

Good News For Infinix Users! Upgrade To XOS 16 With Personlised Customisation, AI And Gaming Features. Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide

Mardaani 3 Promotion Crosses Line? ‘800 Adults, Children Missing In Delhi’ Viral Claim Reportedly A Publicity Stunt For Rani Mukerji’s Action-Packed Film

GATE 2026 Exam Begins February 7: Check Schedule, Shifts and Key Guidelines

Bitcoin Tumbles Below $65,000 As Markets Enter Capitulation Phase, Hits Yearly Low Amid Trader Panic

Surat to host organic Mud Fest on Dhuleti, attract participants from India and abroad

‘Ankhe Kholiye Khanna Ji’: Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna’s Wife Akanksha Chamola Faces Backlash Over Intimate Dance Video With Awez Darbar, Netizens Pass Nasty Comments | WATCH

Good News For Infinix Users! Upgrade To XOS 16 With Personlised Customisation, AI And Gaming Features. Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Good News For Infinix Users! Upgrade To XOS 16 With Personlised Customisation, AI And Gaming Features. Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Good News For Infinix Users! Upgrade To XOS 16 With Personlised Customisation, AI And Gaming Features. Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide
Good News For Infinix Users! Upgrade To XOS 16 With Personlised Customisation, AI And Gaming Features. Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide
Good News For Infinix Users! Upgrade To XOS 16 With Personlised Customisation, AI And Gaming Features. Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide
Good News For Infinix Users! Upgrade To XOS 16 With Personlised Customisation, AI And Gaming Features. Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide

QUICK LINKS