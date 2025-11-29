NothingOS 4.0 Update Released For Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 2a And Nothing Phone 2a Plus, Check Out These Amazing Features Of Latest Update

The Nothing started rolling out the general release of its latest Nothing OS 4.0 custom skin based on Android 16 last week. On 28th November, the Nothing OS 4.0 was officially rolled out for Nothing Phone (2), Nothing Phone (2a) and Nothing Phone (2a) Plus.

For Nothing Phone (2), the update arrives with firmware version B4.0-251119-1654, for Phone (2a) it comes with firmware B4.0-251120-1747 and for Phone (2a) Plus it comes with B4.0-251120-1812.

What you will see in Nothing OS 4.0

The latest update brings key enhancements for a smoother and more private user experience. Users can now hide apps directly from the home screen. The app drawer has also been improved. The Nothing app icon has been redesigned with a fresh new look.

The camera has also received several functional and artistic updates. The default list of the presets has been updated with new, popular styles. Intensity adjustment and exclusive stretch styles filters have been added. Motion Photos support longer recording times and now capture audio. For creators, new Nothing brand watermarks and artistic frames have been introduced. Finally, the camera Interface has been refreshed with an optimized UI design and improved interactions.

Apart from these updates there are lot more updates in the all-new Nothing OS 4.0. Users can also see updated in Glyph light, search bar, App drawer.

This update is also expected to roll out in recently launched Nothing Phone 3a Lite which comes with Nothing OS 3.5 out of the box. The Phone 3a Lite is launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 22,999. The phone features MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chip with 12GB of RAM. The phone offers a 6.77-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Phone 3a Lite has a battery of 5,000mAh and the back panel of phone offers dual camera setup including 50MP primary sensor and 8MP of ultra wide sensor whereas the front camera is of 16MP