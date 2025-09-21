OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Makes Big Statement, Reveals AI Will Replace People In These Professions, They Are…

Artificial Intelligence is changing workplaces across the world, and many jobs are being affected. While companies increasingly rely on AI, some employees have already lost their jobs to these systems. Recently, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared which professions might be most impacted by AI in the coming years.

Speaking on The Tucker Carlson Show, Altman said customer service jobs are likely to be among the first to be replaced by AI. “I’m confident that a lot of current customer support that happens over a phone or computer, those people will lose their jobs, and that’ll be better done by an AI,” he said. AI systems, he added, can perform customer service tasks faster and more efficiently. However, Altman also noted that certain aspects of customer support, like human judgment and personal verification, will still require human involvement.

Altman also spoke about the future of programming jobs. “A job that I feel way less certain about what the future looks like for is computer programmers,” he said. “The meaning of being a computer programmer today is very different than it was two years ago. You’re able to use these AI tools to be hugely more productive.”

He explained that AI is not just a replacement tool but also a productivity booster. Programmers today can use AI to write code, fix errors, and solve problems faster than ever before. Yet, he emphasized that while AI can handle many technical tasks, human creativity, oversight, and decision-making will remain important.

Altman also described the shift as a “punctuated equilibria moment,” meaning many of these changes will happen quickly over a short period. Experts say this could lead to a major transformation in workplaces, with AI taking over repetitive tasks while humans focus on more complex or judgment-based work.

