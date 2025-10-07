LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > OpenAI Launches AgentKit: How It Helps Developers Create Smarter AI Agents| Key Features

OpenAI launches AgentKit, a toolkit for developers to build, deploy, and optimise AI agents. Featuring Agent Builder, ChatKit, Evals, and secure connectors, it simplifies creating autonomous AI workflows and integrating them into apps.

OpenAI unveils AgentKit, making it easier than ever for developers (Photo: ANI)
Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 7, 2025 00:55:09 IST

OpenAI has unveiled AgentKit, a comprehensive toolkit designed to help developers build, deploy, and optimise AI agents with ease. The announcement was made by CEO Sam Altman during the company’s Dev Day 2025 event in San Francisco.

AgentKit is a complete set of building blocks available in the OpenAI platform, designed to help you take agents from prototype to production,” Altman said. “It’s everything you need to build, deploy, and optimize agent workflows with way less friction.”

The launch underscores OpenAI’s push to expand developer adoption by making the creation of AI agents faster and more intuitive. It also positions the company competitively against other AI platforms that are racing to offer integrated tools for autonomous agents capable of performing complex tasks beyond simple prompt responses.

Here are the Key Features of AgentKit

 AgentKit comes with several powerful components:

  • Agent Builder: A visual, drag-and-drop interface for designing AI agent workflows, which Altman described as “like Canva for building agents.” It allows developers to map out logic, steps, and actions quickly.

  • ChatKit: An embeddable chat interface enabling developers to integrate AI-driven conversations into their apps, customized to match their brand and workflow requirements.

  • Evals for Agents: A suite of tools for assessing AI agent performance, including step-by-step trace grading, datasets for evaluating agent components, automated prompt optimization, and the ability to evaluate external models.

  • Connector Registry: Provides secure access for agents to connect with internal tools and third-party systems while maintaining administrative control and security.

OpenAI shows the simplicity of AgentKit when engineer Christina Huang built an entire AI workflow and two AI agents live on stage in under eight minutes. “This is all the stuff that we wished we had when we were trying to build our first agents,” Altman said. Several launch partners have already scaled their AI agents using AgentKit.

In addition to AgentKit, OpenAI also introduced Apps SDK, allowing developers and users to interact with apps directly inside ChatGPT, which now boasts 800 million weekly active users. Early demonstrations included integration with popular platforms such as Figma, which saw its shares jump 10% following the keynote.

OpenAI is a leading artificial intelligence research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that AI benefits all of humanity. Its latest launch, AgentKit, is set to streamline AI development for enterprises and developers worldwide, enabling the creation of sophisticated, autonomous agents with minimal friction.

ALSO READ: OpenAI to boost content owners’ control for Sora AI video app, plans monetization

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 12:55 AM IST
