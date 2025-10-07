OpenAI’s Game-Changer: ChatGPT Now Lets You Use Spotify, Canva, Zillow And More Without Leaving The Chat!

OpenAI: HERE IS A BIG TECH UPDATE FOR YOU GUYS!

Starting October 6, 2025, ChatGPT just leveled up big time! It’s no longer just your clever AI buddy, it’s now your personal gateway to awesome and daily apps that you use everyday, like Spotify, Canva, Coursera, Figma, Expedia, and Zillow.

As announced and addressed, you can think of these as “mini apps” living and functioning right inside your chat, ready to pop up and help whenever you need.

So, if you are hosting a diwali part and you want a Diwali party playlist? Just type, “Spotify, make me a Diwali party playlist,” and BOOM! music magic at your fingertips.

And if you are working in a very creative industry liek me, and you need a killer attractive poster for your next event?

JUST SAY, “Canva, design a poster for my event,” and watch the creativity flow, at your fingertip, without wasting time.

No more new tabs or juggling in between the app!

So now, whether you’re planning a solo trip and you need a hand, or brushing up skills in your free time, hunting for your dream home, ChatGPT has got your back, right here, right now!

Now It is like having a secret toolbox inside your chat that makes everything easier, faster, and way more fun.

So, let’s see how to master this AI Trend?

You can now chat with apps in ChatGPT. pic.twitter.com/T9Owi3POim — OpenAI (@OpenAI) October 6, 2025







How Does OpenAI With Mini Apps Work?

No downloads or switching tabs required.

Just start your message with an app’s name (e.g., “Figma, make a login page mock-up”).

(e.g., “Figma, make a login page mock-up”). ChatGPT will detect the app and use your conversation context to help.

On first use, ChatGPT will ask for permission to connect the app.

to connect the app. Once connected, apps function like smart assistants inside your chat.

ChatGPT’s Smart App Squad: Your Ultimate Chat Sidekicks!

ChatGPT acts like your savvy sidekick, suggesting the perfect app based on your chat!

Dreaming of your next getaway? Expedia will swoop in to help plan the ultimate trip.

will swoop in to help plan the ultimate trip. House hunting mode activated? Zillow pops up with the latest listings and interactive maps to find your dream home.

pops up with the latest listings and interactive maps to find your dream home. Need the perfect playlist to set the mood? Spotify is ready to spin your favorite tunes or create a custom vibe.

is ready to spin your favorite tunes or create a custom vibe. Got a design idea brewing? Canva jumps in to craft stunning posters, social media posts, or presentations, no design degree needed!

jumps in to craft stunning posters, social media posts, or presentations, no design degree needed! Want to learn something new or boost your skills? Coursera is your personal tutor, ready to guide you through courses.

is your personal tutor, ready to guide you through courses. Building your next big design project? Figma is there to help prototype and tweak your ideas with ease.

How’s that? Fun enough?

ChatGPT ‘MINI APPS’ Announced At DevDay 2025

This major announcement was made during OpenAI’s annual developer event, DevDay 2025, where CEO Sam Altman shared:

“We want ChatGPT to be a great way for people to make progress, be more productive, learn faster, and do whatever they’re trying to do in their lives better… This will enable a new generation of apps that are interactive, adaptive, and personalized.”

For Developers: Build Your Own ChatGPT App

OpenAI has a piece of exciting news for all the developers out there! It just released a preview of the Apps SDK, a set of tools that provides the ability to create your own applications and have them chat and work directly inside ChatGPT. It is based on the so-called Model Context Protocol (MCP) that facilitates the connection of apps to AI and simplifies it. You can now get started with Developer Mode and create. Complete applications and means to earn on your apps will follow subsequently in 2025. Therefore, if you have some cool ideas about apps, it is the best moment to bring them to life. Privacy And Permissions Concerns Privacy is a key concern: ChatGPT will ask for permission before connecting an app.

before connecting an app. Developers must only collect necessary data and be transparent about what’s being accessed.

and be transparent about what’s being accessed. It’s not yet clear if developers can access your full chat history, recent messages, or just the request that called the app.

