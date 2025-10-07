LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ajit Agarkar CJI BR Gavai Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife Auto News business news india at unsc Ajit Agarkar CJI BR Gavai Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife Auto News business news india at unsc Ajit Agarkar CJI BR Gavai Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife Auto News business news india at unsc Ajit Agarkar CJI BR Gavai Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife Auto News business news india at unsc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ajit Agarkar CJI BR Gavai Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife Auto News business news india at unsc Ajit Agarkar CJI BR Gavai Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife Auto News business news india at unsc Ajit Agarkar CJI BR Gavai Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife Auto News business news india at unsc Ajit Agarkar CJI BR Gavai Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife Auto News business news india at unsc
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > OpenAI’s Game-Changer: ChatGPT Now Lets You Use Spotify, Canva, Zillow And More Without Leaving The Chat!

OpenAI’s Game-Changer: ChatGPT Now Lets You Use Spotify, Canva, Zillow And More Without Leaving The Chat!

OpenAI transforms ChatGPT into an all-in-one app platform, integrating popular services like Spotify and Canva. Developers can build apps inside ChatGPT, offering seamless, interactive experiences—all while prioritizing user privacy.

OpenAI’s Game-Changer (Pic: X)
OpenAI’s Game-Changer (Pic: X)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 7, 2025 15:13:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

OpenAI’s Game-Changer: ChatGPT Now Lets You Use Spotify, Canva, Zillow And More Without Leaving The Chat!

OpenAI: HERE IS A BIG TECH UPDATE FOR YOU GUYS!

Starting October 6, 2025, ChatGPT just leveled up big time! It’s no longer just your clever AI buddy, it’s now your personal gateway to awesome and daily apps that you use everyday, like Spotify, Canva, Coursera, Figma, Expedia, and Zillow.

As announced and addressed, you can think of these as “mini apps” living and functioning right inside your chat, ready to pop up and help whenever you need.

So, if you are hosting a diwali part and you want a Diwali party playlist? Just type, “Spotify, make me a Diwali party playlist,” and BOOM! music magic at your fingertips.

And if you are working in a very creative industry liek me, and you need a killer attractive poster for your next event?
JUST SAY, “Canva, design a poster for my event,” and watch the creativity flow, at your fingertip, without wasting time.

No more new tabs or juggling in between the app!

So now, whether you’re planning a solo trip and you need a hand, or brushing up skills in your free time, hunting for your dream home, ChatGPT has got your back, right here, right now!

Now It is like having a secret toolbox inside your chat that makes everything easier, faster, and way more fun.

So, let’s see how to master this AI Trend?



How Does OpenAI With Mini Apps Work?

  • No downloads or switching tabs required.
  • Just start your message with an app’s name (e.g., “Figma, make a login page mock-up”).
  • ChatGPT will detect the app and use your conversation context to help.
  • On first use, ChatGPT will ask for permission to connect the app.
  • Once connected, apps function like smart assistants inside your chat.

ChatGPT’s Smart App Squad: Your Ultimate Chat Sidekicks!

ChatGPT acts like your savvy sidekick, suggesting the perfect app based on your chat!

  • Dreaming of your next getaway? Expedia will swoop in to help plan the ultimate trip.
  • House hunting mode activated? Zillow pops up with the latest listings and interactive maps to find your dream home.
  • Need the perfect playlist to set the mood? Spotify is ready to spin your favorite tunes or create a custom vibe.
  • Got a design idea brewing? Canva jumps in to craft stunning posters, social media posts, or presentations, no design degree needed!
  • Want to learn something new or boost your skills? Coursera is your personal tutor, ready to guide you through courses.
  • Building your next big design project? Figma is there to help prototype and tweak your ideas with ease.

How’s that? Fun enough?

ChatGPT ‘MINI APPS’ Announced At DevDay 2025

This major announcement was made during OpenAI’s annual developer event, DevDay 2025, where CEO Sam Altman shared:

“We want ChatGPT to be a great way for people to make progress, be more productive, learn faster, and do whatever they’re trying to do in their lives better… This will enable a new generation of apps that are interactive, adaptive, and personalized.”

For Developers: Build Your Own ChatGPT App

OpenAI has a piece of exciting news for all the developers out there! It just released a preview of the Apps SDK, a set of tools that provides the ability to create your own applications and have them chat and work directly inside ChatGPT.

It is based on the so-called Model Context Protocol (MCP) that facilitates the connection of apps to AI and simplifies it. You can now get started with Developer Mode and create. Complete applications and means to earn on your apps will follow subsequently in 2025. Therefore, if you have some cool ideas about apps, it is the best moment to bring them to life.

Privacy And Permissions Concerns

Privacy is a key concern:

  • ChatGPT will ask for permission before connecting an app.
  • Developers must only collect necessary data and be transparent about what’s being accessed.
  • It’s not yet clear if developers can access your full chat history, recent messages, or just the request that called the app.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: 

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 3:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: chatgptMini Appsopenaisam altmantech news

RELATED News

Nissan Tekton Unveiled: Bold New C-SUV Launching In India Q2 2026, Features And What To Expect
Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift 2025: The OG Of SUVs Returns With Rugged Design, Modern Comfort, And All You Need To Know About Price And Features!
U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Google’s Bid to Block Epic Games’ Play Store Antitrust Order
OpenAI Unveils Major Partnerships with Spotify, Zillow & Mattel to Power Enterprise AI Expansion
OpenAI Launches AgentKit: How It Helps Developers Create Smarter AI Agents| Key Features

LATEST NEWS

Turning Ambition into Impact: IIM Calcutta Launch 9th Batch Exclusive Leadership Programme for Women Professionals
Gordon Ramsay’s New Apple TV+ Series “Knife Edge” Takes Viewers Inside the Race for Michelin Stars
Gold Prices Hit Record Highs: Is It The New Oil Price Surge In The Making?
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj Clashes With Shehbaz Badesha Over Kitchen Duties, Sparks Tense Verbal Spat – Watch!
Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Compared To Sachin Tendulkar, Will He Make It To The Senior Indian Team?
OpenAI’s Game-Changer: ChatGPT Now Lets You Use Spotify, Canva, Zillow And More Without Leaving The Chat!
Darjeeling Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 28, Six Missing, Locals Struggle Without Electricity And Water, Roads To Siliguri Blocked
JEE Main 2026: NTA JEE Application Demo Link ACTIVE, Check Latest Updates on Session 1 Notification
India’s 3D GEM 2025: Premier 3D Engineering & Medical Expo Returns to IISc Bengaluru
Congo's stand-up comics take aim at country's grinding war
OpenAI’s Game-Changer: ChatGPT Now Lets You Use Spotify, Canva, Zillow And More Without Leaving The Chat!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

OpenAI’s Game-Changer: ChatGPT Now Lets You Use Spotify, Canva, Zillow And More Without Leaving The Chat!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

OpenAI’s Game-Changer: ChatGPT Now Lets You Use Spotify, Canva, Zillow And More Without Leaving The Chat!
OpenAI’s Game-Changer: ChatGPT Now Lets You Use Spotify, Canva, Zillow And More Without Leaving The Chat!
OpenAI’s Game-Changer: ChatGPT Now Lets You Use Spotify, Canva, Zillow And More Without Leaving The Chat!
OpenAI’s Game-Changer: ChatGPT Now Lets You Use Spotify, Canva, Zillow And More Without Leaving The Chat!

QUICK LINKS