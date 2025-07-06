Oppo Reno 14 Vs. Vivo V50 Vs. Galaxy A36: Which Mid-Range 5G Handset Fits The Bill For You

Mid-range 5G handsets have become have become the latest talk of the town with everyone due to a combination of factors including faster internet speeds, access to advanced features, and the appeal of a more affordable price point compared to flagship models.

So, if you are also searching for a cheap handset with all the essential features, there are 3 top quality models for you: Oppo Reno 14, Vivo V50 and Galaxy A36. We have come up with a detailed comparative analysis of these models so you can finalize the best one according to your requirements.

Oppo Reno 14 vs. Vivo V50 vs. Galaxy A36: Differentiation

Parameters Oppo Reno 14 Vivo V50 Galaxy A36 Dimensions 57.9 x 74.7 x 7.3 mm 163.3 x 76.7 x 7.4 / 7.6 / 7.7 mm 162.9 x 78.2 x 7.4 mm Weight 187 grams 189 grams or 199 grams 195 grams Colours Pearl White, Forest Green Rose Red, Starry Night, Titanium Gray Awesome Black, Awesome Lavender, Awesome White IP Rating IP66+IP68+IP69 IP68+IP69 IP67

Which would turn out to be the most preferred choice for the customers amongst Oppo Reno 14 vs. Vivo V50 vs. Galaxy A36?

The Oppo Reno 14 is most likely to be the strongest contender with its Dimensity 8350 processor which offers a a balance of performance and power efficiency. This model also boasts a versatile camera system with a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. The Reno 14’s software, ColorOS, is believed to have strong AI integration and a 3+4 software update policy.

What is 3+4 software update policy?

For those who don’t know, a 3+4 software update policy means a device will receive 3 years of major android OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates. This implies the device will get new versions of the Android operating system for three years, and security patches for four years.