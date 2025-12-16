Oppo Reno 15c Launched With 50MP Selfie Camera, Powerful Processor And Huge Battery, Here’s How Much It Costs

Oppo has officially introduced the Reno 15c in China. This smartphone expands the performance centric lineup of the brand. The phone brings some major improvement to the series regarding processing power, camera capabilities, and battery life.

Oppo Reno 15c features and specification

The Oppo Reno 15c features a 6.9-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 1,256 X 2,760 pixels of resolution. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset coupled with an Adreno 722 GPU. The phone offers 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone runs on ColorOS based on Android 16.

Photography is one of the major highlights of Oppo Reno 15c. The rear panel of the phone features a triple camera setup that includes 50MP of primary sensor with OIS, 50MP of telephoto camera with OIS, and 8MP of ultra-wide camera. The phone also features a powerful front camera of 50MP for selfies and video calling, promising sharp images and detailed video output that increasingly appeals to the taste of content creators.

The all-new Oppo Reno 15c offers a massive battery of 6,500mAh with 80W wired charging support. The phone also offers IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for protection against dust, water immersion, and high-pressure water jets, which is very rare in this segment.

Apart from this, the phone features an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC, USB Type-C, and the infrared remote control.

The offers three colours including Aurora Blue, Collage Blue and Straight Bow

Oppo Reno 15c Price and India launch

The price of Oppo Reno 15c in China starts at CNY 2,899 which is approximately Rs.37,000 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage whereas the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant costs CYN 3,199 which is around Rs.41,000

The company has not announced the launch in India yet. However, based on specification, the phone can take on premium mid-range phones from Samsung, OnePlus, and iQOO.