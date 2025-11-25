LIVE TV
Planning To Buy A Midsize IC- Engined SUV? Impressive Line-Up With Mahindra XUV700 Facelift And Nissan Tekton Launching Soon But You Need To Wait For…

if you are planning to buy midsize SUV here are the upcoming options from the top brands from Indian to global.

Top upcoming midsize SUV, credit: X/Nissan_India
Top upcoming midsize SUV, credit: X/Nissan_India

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: November 25, 2025 17:41:09 IST

If you are planning to buy a new midsize SUV then here are the latest upcoming options that are going to launch in India very soon. These upcoming models with minor updates, but each one of them has a major upgradation that will take your driving experience to the next level. 

Brands like Mahindra, Tata, Renault and Nissan are going to launch their new midsize SUVs on Indian road to boost their brand value.  

New Tata Sierra 

Tata has launched its iconic Sierra in a moder avatar. The all-new Tata Sierra is available in three powerful engine option. The options include 1.5-liter kryojet diesel mill and 1.5-liter TGDi Hyperion and naturally aspired 1.5-liter Revotron unit in petrol unit.  

The Tata Sierra combines retro design cues from original with a futuristic styling approach. Features highlights include a triple-screen layout, a four-spoke steering wheel, para nomic sunroof, connected tech, multi-speaker audio with dolby Atmos, etc. 

Tata Sierra launched, credit: X/TataMotors_Cars

Tata Sierra launched, credit: X/TataMotors_Cars

Mahindra XUV700 Facelift 

Mahindra is going to roll out its flagship ICE SUV in January 2026. The facelift variant of XUV700 will bring subtle design revisions on the outside along with a heavily reworked interior. The Mahindra will update the cabin by adding a new triple screen layout, cleaner dashboard design, and improved material quality. The Mahindra is expected to retain the existing 2.0-liter turbo petrol and 2.2-liter diesel engines. 

Nissan Tekton 

Nissan is also planning a major comeback on Indian roads with its brand-new midsize SUV Tekton. The car is expected to be launched in the first half of 2026. The design is inspired by Nissan’s global lineup, including Patrol. As per the reports, Nissan is expected to focus heavily on road presence. It is assumed to be Nissan’s most critical launches in the Indian market in recent years  

New Gen Renault Duster 

Renault is also getting ready to bring back the iconic Duster back to Indian roads. The midsize SUV by Renault is ready to be launched in January 2026. The midsize SUV will be based on CMF-B platform which will be developed for Indian roads. 

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 5:38 PM IST
