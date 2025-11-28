LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Goa gdp of india india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump Goa gdp of india india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump Goa gdp of india india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump Goa gdp of india india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Goa gdp of india india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump Goa gdp of india india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump Goa gdp of india india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump Goa gdp of india india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Realme C85 5G launched with 7000mAh Battery, These Amazing Features In Rs.14,999 Will Be Hard To Ignore

Realme C85 5G launched with 7000mAh Battery, These Amazing Features In Rs.14,999 Will Be Hard To Ignore

Realme has launched its new smartphone Realme C85 5G in India. The phone is priced at 14,999. It comes in two storage variant with up to 18GB expandable RAM.

Realme C85 5G launched in India, credit: realme.com
Realme C85 5G launched in India, credit: realme.com

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: November 28, 2025 18:28:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Realme C85 5G launched with 7000mAh Battery, These Amazing Features In Rs.14,999 Will Be Hard To Ignore

Realme has launched its new smartphone in budget segment Realme C85 5G in India. The phone features a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with 6GB RAM and a huge battery of 7000mAh. The phone is priced at Rs.14,999, making it a great option for those who are looking for entry-level budget smartphones. 

Features and specification of Realme C85 5G 

The all-new Realme C85 5G offers an HD+ display of 6.8-inch with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The phone comes in two storage variants 4GB RAM with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128 GB storage. The phone is available in two eye-catching colour options Parrot Purple and Peacock Green. The phone has 16.7 million colour depth and 1200nits of peak brightness. 

The phone features an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset processor paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The RAM of phone can be virtually expanded up to 18GB. 

The back panel of Realme C85 5G features a 50MP Sony IMX852 main camera with an aperture of f/1.8, 76-degree field of view and 5P PDAF autofocus. The phone has an 8MP front camera with an aperture of f/2.0, 80-degree field of view, and 4P lens. 

The Realme C85 5G offers a huge battery of 7000mAh with 45W wired fast charging support. The device runs on Realme UI 6.0, based on Android 15. The company also claims IP69 Pro ratings to resist dust and water. 

Price of Realme C85 5G

The price of the phone for a 4GB RAM variant is Rs. 14,999 and the price of the 6GB variant is Rs. 16,499. This phone can set up a competition with Lava Blaze AMOLED 2, Infinix Note 50s and CMF phone 2. 

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 6:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: realmeRealme C85 5G

RELATED News

Apple To Open Its Fifth Store In Noida In December: Second Store In Delhi After Saket Store Record Sales, Know Exclusive Services That You Will Get In New Store

OnePlus Ace 6T Launch Confirmed In December But Only In This Country, Key Specifications And Features Confirmed

Redmi 15C 5G Leaks: When Is The Phone Getting Launched? Know About Price, Specifications, And Features Here

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched In India: See-Through Back Panel And Specification Under This Price Range Will Blow Your Mind

Apple MacBook Air M4 Black Friday Deal: Forget EMIs, Grab Your Brand New MacBook For This Price At Croma!

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump In New Video Says, ‘We Are Not Allowed To Use The Word ‘Indian’ Anymore,’ Claims Only Indians Want It To Be Used, Origins Of The Term Explained

Watch: Gang War With Thar, Bikes In Rajasthan Caught On Cam, Video Goes Viral

Vyapar Acquires Suvit to Transform India’s MSME and Tax Professional Ecosystem

Narasaraopeta Engineering College signs MoU with Curtin University Malaysia

Realme C85 5G launched with 7000mAh Battery, These Amazing Features In Rs.14,999 Will Be Hard To Ignore

JeM Hideout Busted In Awantipora, Terrorist Associate Arrested; Explosives Recovered

Gustaakh Ishq X Review: Vijay Varma And Fatima Sana Sheikh’s Old-School Love Soaked In Poetry Is Magnetic, Fans Call It Fitting Tribute To First Romance

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s Last Post Resurfaces Amid Death Rumours: ‘Asim Munir Is The Most…’

Congress To Discuss Karnataka Crisis On November 30

Watch: Stage Collapses At UP Wedding As BJP Leaders Gather To Bless Couple, Video Goes Viral

Realme C85 5G launched with 7000mAh Battery, These Amazing Features In Rs.14,999 Will Be Hard To Ignore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Realme C85 5G launched with 7000mAh Battery, These Amazing Features In Rs.14,999 Will Be Hard To Ignore

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Realme C85 5G launched with 7000mAh Battery, These Amazing Features In Rs.14,999 Will Be Hard To Ignore
Realme C85 5G launched with 7000mAh Battery, These Amazing Features In Rs.14,999 Will Be Hard To Ignore
Realme C85 5G launched with 7000mAh Battery, These Amazing Features In Rs.14,999 Will Be Hard To Ignore
Realme C85 5G launched with 7000mAh Battery, These Amazing Features In Rs.14,999 Will Be Hard To Ignore

QUICK LINKS