Realme C85 5G launched with 7000mAh Battery, These Amazing Features In Rs.14,999 Will Be Hard To Ignore

Realme has launched its new smartphone in budget segment Realme C85 5G in India. The phone features a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with 6GB RAM and a huge battery of 7000mAh. The phone is priced at Rs.14,999, making it a great option for those who are looking for entry-level budget smartphones.
Features and specification of Realme C85 5G
The all-new Realme C85 5G offers an HD+ display of 6.8-inch with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The phone comes in two storage variants 4GB RAM with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128 GB storage. The phone is available in two eye-catching colour options Parrot Purple and Peacock Green. The phone has 16.7 million colour depth and 1200nits of peak brightness.
The phone features an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset processor paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The RAM of phone can be virtually expanded up to 18GB.
The back panel of Realme C85 5G features a 50MP Sony IMX852 main camera with an aperture of f/1.8, 76-degree field of view and 5P PDAF autofocus. The phone has an 8MP front camera with an aperture of f/2.0, 80-degree field of view, and 4P lens.
The Realme C85 5G offers a huge battery of 7000mAh with 45W wired fast charging support. The device runs on Realme UI 6.0, based on Android 15. The company also claims IP69 Pro ratings to resist dust and water.
Price of Realme C85 5G
The price of the phone for a 4GB RAM variant is Rs. 14,999 and the price of the 6GB variant is Rs. 16,499. This phone can set up a competition with Lava Blaze AMOLED 2, Infinix Note 50s and CMF phone 2.
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
As content write he holds an experience of more than a year with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes diverse topics especially Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed