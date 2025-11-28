Realme C85 5G launched with 7000mAh Battery, These Amazing Features In Rs.14,999 Will Be Hard To Ignore

Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.

As content write he holds an experience of more than a year with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes diverse topics especially Tech, Auto and global affairs.

