Realme Narzo 90x Unveils New Maroon Red Colour: Dimensity 6300, 7,000mAh Battery—Check Price And Sale Date

Realme has launched a new Maroon Red colour of Narzo 90x. The new colour variant will be launched on February 14 via Amazon and Realme online store. The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset

Realme Narzo 90x launched in new colour shade
Realme Narzo 90x launched in new colour shade

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 11, 2026 14:29:13 IST

Realme Narzo 90x Unveils New Maroon Red Colour: Dimensity 6300, 7,000mAh Battery—Check Price And Sale Date

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Realme has launched a new shade of Narzo 90x, i.e., Maroon Red. The device was launched in December 2025 in two different colour variants, Flash Blue and Nitro Blue. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, and it is packed with a 7,000mAh battery with 60W wired fast charging support. Here is the detailed information regarding the smartphone. 

Realme Narzo 90x Maroon Red colour variant price 

The newly launched Narzo 90x Maroon Red is revealed through e-commerce platform Amazon. The company has created a dedicated microsite on the e-commerce platform. The handset will go live from 14th February 2026 on Amazon and Realme India online store. 

The device will be launched in two storage variants 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage for Rs 13,999 and higher storage offering 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage for Rs 15,4999 

Realme Narzo 90x features and specifications 

The device features a 6.8-inch HD+ display with 1520×720 resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The display has a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. 

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the phone features a 50MP primary sensor supported by AI features for enhanced photography and an 8MP camera on the front panel for selfie and video calling. The device is packed with a massive 7,000mAhy battery with 60W wired fast charging support. 

The company also features IP65 certification for resistance against dust and water whereas in terms of security, the phone has side mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognisation for screen and app lock. 

Also Read: Toyota Highlander EV Revealed: Toyota’s First Three-Row Electric SUV With Updated Exterior, 2 Battery Variants, And 514km Range—Check Specs  And Launch Timeline

 

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 2:29 PM IST
Realme Narzo 90x Unveils New Maroon Red Colour: Dimensity 6300, 7,000mAh Battery—Check Price And Sale Date

QUICK LINKS