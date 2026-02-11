Toyota Highlander EV Revealed: Toyota’s First Three-Row Electric SUV With Updated Exterior, 2 Battery Variants, And 514km Range—Check Specs  And Launch Timeline

Japanese automobile giant Toyota has revealed its first ever electric Highlander which is major addition to its lineup. The newly revealed SUV will be taking over the fourth-generation Highlander that is available in the US since 2019. The new SUV offers a fresh design, completely new interior and advanced tech features. It is also the company’s first three- row electric SUV. Toyota Highlander Exterior

In terms of exterior, the design of the SUV is updated as compared to the previous model. The electric SUV offers clean lines, broad fenders, and full-length LED lights that make it look modern and sharp. The SUV has flush door handles which keep the sides smooth.

Toyota Highlander Interior

The interior of the new SUV has been entirely changed the SUV feels wide and open with three rows which can carry seven people. The cabin features a 12-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital driver display. The company offers an ambient lighting setup through which people can change to many colours.

The company also offers a fixed glass panoramic roof which the biggest glass panoramic roof company has installed in any of its vehicles yet.

Toyota Highlander Engine

The 2027 Highlander is the company's first three-row EV SUV. The company is offering SUV in two variants, XLE and Limited. The XLE can be front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, whereas the Limited variant comes with an all-wheel drive. The SUV comes in two battery options offering a 77-kWh battery which offers a range of around 287 miles. The higher variant, which offers a battery of 95.8-kWh gives an estimate range of 320 miles.