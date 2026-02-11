LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Toyota Highlander EV Revealed: Toyota’s First Three-Row Electric SUV With Updated Exterior, 2 Battery Variants, And 514km Range—Check Specs  And Launch Timeline

Toyota Highlander EV Revealed: Toyota’s First Three-Row Electric SUV With Updated Exterior, 2 Battery Variants, And 514km Range—Check Specs  And Launch Timeline

Toyota has unveiled its first three-row electric SUV, the 2027 Highlander EV, featuring a new bold design, revamped interior with large dual displays, and two battery options offering up to 320 miles of range.

2027 Toyota Highlander revealed
2027 Toyota Highlander revealed

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: February 11, 2026 12:36:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Toyota Highlander EV Revealed: Toyota’s First Three-Row Electric SUV With Updated Exterior, 2 Battery Variants, And 514km Range—Check Specs  And Launch Timeline

Japanese automobile giant Toyota has revealed its first ever electric Highlander which is major addition to its lineup. The newly revealed SUV will be taking over the fourth-generation Highlander that is available in the US since 2019. The new SUV offers a fresh design, completely new interior and advanced tech features. It is also the company’s first three- row electric SUV. 

Toyota Highlander Exterior

In terms of exterior, the design of the SUV is updated as compared to the previous model. The electric SUV offers clean lines, broad fenders, and full-length LED lights that make it look modern and sharp. The SUV has flush door handles which keep the sides smooth. 

The company has also redesigned the shape due to which SUV appears to be wider. However, the roof of the SUV sits a little lower than before. The new design aims to look confident with a bold style on the road. 

You Might Be Interested In

Toyota Highlander EV Revealed: Toyota’s First Three-Row Electric SUV With Updated Exterior, 2 Battery Variants, And 514km Range—Check Specs  And Launch Timeline

Toyota Highlander Interior 

The interior of the new SUV has been entirely changed the SUV feels wide and open with three rows which can carry seven people. The cabin features a 12-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital driver display. The company offers an ambient lighting setup through which people can change to many colours. 

The company also offers a fixed glass panoramic roof which the biggest glass panoramic roof company has installed in any of its vehicles yet. 

Toyota Highlander EV Revealed: Toyota’s First Three-Row Electric SUV With Updated Exterior, 2 Battery Variants, And 514km Range—Check Specs  And Launch Timeline

Toyota Highlander Engine  

The 2027 Highlander is the company’s first three-row EV SUV. The company is offering SUV in two variants, XLE and Limited. The XLE can be front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, whereas the Limited variant comes with an all-wheel drive.

The SUV comes in two battery options offering a 77-kWh battery which offers a range of around 287 miles. The higher variant, which offers a battery of 95.8-kWh gives an estimate range of 320 miles. 

Also Read: Toyota Highlander EV 2027 Revealed: Three-Row SUV With New Boxy Design, Premium Interior, Check All Details And Official Launch Timeline

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 12:13 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-13ToyotaToyota HighlanderToyota Highlander 2027Toyota Highlander EV

RELATED News

OnePlus Valentine’s Day Sale: Perfect Time To Gift Audio Wearable And Tablet To Your Partner, Check Deals And Details Here

iPhone 17 vs iPhone Air: Confused Between iOS Flagships? Check Detailed Comparison From Display To Charging Before Spending Your Hard-Earned Money

Three-Hour Deadline For Social Media Firms To Remove Objectionable Content, Govt’s Big Move On Deepfakes, AI Misuse

What Is Epstein Library, How To Download Nude Images From Sex Offender Island

Infinix Note 60 To Debut Soon With Rear Matrix Display, 50MP ‘Night Master’ Lens, Check All Specs And Launch Date

LATEST NEWS

Work Begins On Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s Babri Masjid In West Bengal Amid Protests

Who Is London School Knife Attack Suspect? 13-Year-Old Student Shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ While Stabbing Classmates, Arrested

Who Is Praveen Iyer? Akasa Air Co-Founder Resigns Amid High-Profile Exits – Why Did Jhunjhunwala-Backed Airline’s CCO Resign & Who’s Replacing Him?

Gorakhpur Shock: 35-Year-Old Aunt Elopes With 15-Year-Old Nephew, Plans Marriage, Police Foil Her Plan

Instagram Hotspots in Dubai You Can Only Reach in Style with a Supercar

F1 2026 Preseason Testing: When And Where To Watch Live in India, Full Bahrain Schedule, Timings & Latest Updates

Kohrra Season 2 Review: Barun Sobti and Mona Singh Lead a Darker, More Intense Netflix Crime Drama Filled With Secrets, Grief and Brutal Truths

Nifty 500 Hits Record Low: Promoters Slash Stakes as DIIs and FIIs Adjust Sector Strategies; Reports Motilal Oswal

Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Admit Card 2026 Released: Hall Ticket Link Here

Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Halts Delhi Concert To Call Out Men Harassing Women Fans | Watch Viral Video

Toyota Highlander EV Revealed: Toyota’s First Three-Row Electric SUV With Updated Exterior, 2 Battery Variants, And 514km Range—Check Specs  And Launch Timeline

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Toyota Highlander EV Revealed: Toyota’s First Three-Row Electric SUV With Updated Exterior, 2 Battery Variants, And 514km Range—Check Specs  And Launch Timeline

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Toyota Highlander EV Revealed: Toyota’s First Three-Row Electric SUV With Updated Exterior, 2 Battery Variants, And 514km Range—Check Specs  And Launch Timeline
Toyota Highlander EV Revealed: Toyota’s First Three-Row Electric SUV With Updated Exterior, 2 Battery Variants, And 514km Range—Check Specs  And Launch Timeline
Toyota Highlander EV Revealed: Toyota’s First Three-Row Electric SUV With Updated Exterior, 2 Battery Variants, And 514km Range—Check Specs  And Launch Timeline
Toyota Highlander EV Revealed: Toyota’s First Three-Row Electric SUV With Updated Exterior, 2 Battery Variants, And 514km Range—Check Specs  And Launch Timeline

QUICK LINKS