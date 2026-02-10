Toyota Highlander EV 2027 Revealed: Three-Row SUV With New Boxy Design, Premium Interior, Check All Details And Official Launch Timeline

Japanese automotive giant Toyota has revealed the name of its upcoming electric three-row SUV, Highlander EV. The shot shows the rear boot door of the SUV which portrays the nameplate and the “BEV” plate which indicates that the upcoming car is battery powered. The company will globally launch the car on 10th February 2026.

Toyota Highlander is a renowned model that the company has been producing for 26 years, approximately. The car was first launched in 2000, and it has been one of the best-selling Toyota cars in the global market. The car was launched in New York as mid-size crossover SUVs and gradually turned into a petrol and hybrid SUV by late 2000s

In terms of interior, the all-new SUV is likely to be arriving in a six or seven seat configuration; the teaser image highlights a six-seater layout with second-row caption seats. The interior of the car is inspired by the flagship Land Cruiser LC300, particularly through its steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, and digital infotainment system. The high-end feature of the SUV includes a multi-zone climate control, a full-length panoramic sunroof, and integrated lighting to elevate the cabin’s premium feel. Toyota Highlander Exterior

Speaking about the exterior of the upcoming SUV, the vehicle portrays a boxy silhouette complemented by roof rails and a full-width LED taillight. However, the compnay has not clarified regarding the timeline of the production.

Toyota India Sales January 2026

Toyota India has a reported sales of 33,880 units in January 2026 which calculates to a growth of 15 per cent on the sales chart (year-on-year) from 29,371 units sold in the January 2025. Also Read: Tata To Finally Manufacture Range Rover In India After 18 Years Of Acquisition, Inaugurates Tamil Nadu Plant, Aims To Produce 3 Lakh Luxury SUVs Annually