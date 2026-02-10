LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Toyota Highlander EV 2027 Revealed: Three-Row SUV With New Boxy Design, Premium Interior, Check All Details And Official Launch Timeline

Toyota Highlander EV 2027 Revealed: Three-Row SUV With New Boxy Design, Premium Interior, Check All Details And Official Launch Timeline

Toyota has officially named its upcoming three-row electric SUV Highlander EV, set for a global debut on February 10, 202, featuring a new boxy design, AWD, and a premium six- or seven-seat interior inspired by the Land Cruiser.

Toyota reveals highlander EV
Toyota reveals highlander EV

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 10, 2026 15:52:26 IST

Toyota Highlander EV 2027 Revealed: Three-Row SUV With New Boxy Design, Premium Interior, Check All Details And Official Launch Timeline

Japanese automotive giant Toyota has revealed the name of its upcoming electric three-row SUV, Highlander EV. The shot shows the rear boot door of the SUV which portrays the nameplate and the “BEV” plate which indicates that the upcoming car is battery powered. The company will globally launch the car on 10th February 2026. 

Toyota Highlander is a renowned model that the company has been producing for 26 years, approximately. The car was first launched in 2000, and it has been one of the best-selling Toyota cars in the global market. The car was launched in New York as mid-size crossover SUVs and gradually turned into a petrol and hybrid SUV by late 2000s 

The Toyota Highlander battery-electric vehicle (BEV) with all-wheel drive (AWD) will initially launch in United States. The SUV will get an updated design that will be significantly different from the outgoing model. 

Toyota Highlander Interior 

In terms of interior, the all-new SUV is likely to be arriving in a six or seven seat configuration; the teaser image highlights a six-seater layout with second-row caption seats. The interior of the car is inspired by the flagship Land Cruiser LC300, particularly through its steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, and digital infotainment system. The high-end feature of the SUV includes a multi-zone climate control, a full-length panoramic sunroof, and integrated lighting to elevate the cabin’s premium feel. 

Toyota Highlander Exterior

Speaking about the exterior of the upcoming SUV, the vehicle portrays a boxy silhouette complemented by roof rails and a full-width LED taillight. However, the compnay has not clarified regarding the timeline of the production. 

Toyota India Sales January 2026 

Toyota India has a reported sales of 33,880 units in January 2026 which calculates to a growth of 15 per cent on the sales chart (year-on-year) from 29,371 units sold in the January 2025. 

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 3:52 PM IST
Toyota Highlander EV 2027 Revealed: Three-Row SUV With New Boxy Design, Premium Interior, Check All Details And Official Launch Timeline

QUICK LINKS