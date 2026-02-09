LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Tata To Finally Manufacture Range Rover In India After 18 Years Of Acquisition, Inaugurates Tamil Nadu Plant, Aims To Produce 3 Lakh Luxury SUVs Annually

Tata To Finally Manufacture Range Rover In India After 18 Years Of Acquisition, Inaugurates Tamil Nadu Plant, Aims To Produce 3 Lakh Luxury SUVs Annually

Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran inaugurated Land Rover's new Ranipet plant in Tamil Nadu, which will produce 3 lakh vehicles annually, with the first India-made Land Rover Evoque rolled out, marking India’s entry into global manufacturing network.

Range Rover Tamil Nadu plant
Range Rover Tamil Nadu plant

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: February 9, 2026 16:29:35 IST

Tata To Finally Manufacture Range Rover In India After 18 Years Of Acquisition, Inaugurates Tamil Nadu Plant, Aims To Produce 3 Lakh Luxury SUVs Annually

N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons, announced on Monday that Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will produce 2.5 to 3 lakh vehicles a year at its new Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and JLR integrated manufacturing facility in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu.  

Chandrasekaran stated during the new facility’s inauguration event that the first domestically produced Land Rover Evoque was rolled out, marking the official start of operations for the project, which has a three-phase planned timeline and is expected to be completed in four years.

He said that “Today is a golden day for Tata Motors and its family. 16 months ago, in September 2024, the Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin laid the foundation stone here. At that time, itself, MK Stalin asked whatever facilities you wanted and whatever approvals you needed, our government will give full cooperation and asked us to start the manufacturing industry within 16 months,”  

The facility marks a significant expansion for the Jaguar Land Rover brand, which currently conducts testing and manufacturing in the UK, Austria, China, and Brazil. With the opening of the Ranipet plant, India is officially added to the global industrial map for the luxury vehicle brand. 

Chandrasekaran confirmed that the “Tata Motors, JLR industry will be at an advanced level” as it scales up production over the coming years. During the event, the Chief Minister drove the first manufactured Evoque as a symbolic opening of the factory centre. 

“Today, the Land Rover Evoque Model, the first vehicle manufactured, was rolled out by the Chief Minister, and he drove it as a symbolic opening of the centre of the factory, and I thank our CM for that,” he said. 

The Tata Sons Chairman further detailed the growing footprint of the Tata Group within Tamil Nadu, citing the expansion of various verticals, including Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Indian Hotels Taj, and Tata Electronics. “The Tata industry in Tamil Nadu has created a big presence. Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Taj Hotels, Tata Electronics, in the four years we have expanded,” Chandrasekaran said. 

During his address, Chandrasekaran expressed gratitude to Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, and state officials for their support in meeting the project’s milestones. 

(Input from ANI) 

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 4:27 PM IST
Tata To Finally Manufacture Range Rover In India After 18 Years Of Acquisition, Inaugurates Tamil Nadu Plant, Aims To Produce 3 Lakh Luxury SUVs Annually

QUICK LINKS