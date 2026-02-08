LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Will India's Own Sarvam AI Fulfill The Dream Of Atmanirbhar Bharat? How Is It Outperforming ChatGPT And Google Gemini?

Will India’s Own Sarvam AI Fulfill The Dream Of Atmanirbhar Bharat? How Is It Outperforming ChatGPT And Google Gemini?

India’s Sarvam AI beats ChatGPT and Google Gemini with Vision OCR and Bulbul V3, advancing Atmanirbhar Bharat in AI tech.

India’s Sarvam AI beats ChatGPT and Google Gemini with Vision OCR and Bulbul V3. (Photo: X)
Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 8, 2026 22:01:03 IST

India’s AI ambitions are finally seeing homegrown breakthroughs, and Bengaluru-based startup Sarvam AI is leading the charge.

With the launch of its advanced OCR tool Sarvam Vision and AI voice engine Bulbul V3, the company is challenging global AI giants like ChatGPT and Google Gemini, signaling that India is not just a consumer of AI technology but a builder of world-class AI solutions.

Sarvam AI: India’s Sovereign AI Initiative

Despite India’s deep pool of tech talent and scale, the country has rarely been recognised as a source of core AI innovation.

Sarvam AI is changing that narrative by creating foundational AI models from scratch in India, describing its approach as a “sovereign AI.”



The timing of its latest announcements, just ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, is deliberate. By unveiling a trio of models spanning vision, speech recognition, and text-to-speech, Sarvam AI is sending a clear message: India’s AI ecosystem is serious about earning its place on the global stage.

Sarvam Vision: Redefining OCR for Indian Languages

At the core of Sarvam AI’s breakthroughs is Sarvam Vision, a 3-billion-parameter vision-language model tailored for multilingual document intelligence.

Unlike generic AI models, Sarvam Vision is specifically designed to handle the complexity of Indian paperwork, public-facing digital infrastructure, and a variety of scripts and languages.

The model excels at reading scanned documents, charts, technical tables, and even mathematical formulas, areas where traditional OCR systems often struggle.



According to the company, Sarvam Vision achieved 84.3 percent accuracy on the olmOCR-Bench, outperforming models such as Gemini 3 Pro and DeepSeek OCR v2, while ChatGPT lagged behind. On OmniDocBench v1.5, which tests how AI systems read and understand real-world documents, Sarvam Vision scored 93.28 percent, demonstrating exceptional skill in parsing complex layouts and dense content.

The company has even made its APIs free for developers through February 2026, showing confidence in its performance and commitment to wider adoption.

Bulbul V3: Taking AI Voice to the Next Level

Sarvam AI’s other breakthrough, Bulbul V3, is a text-to-speech engine built for Indian languages, with support for over a dozen languages and plans to expand to 22. Unlike demo-focused AI voices, Bulbul V3 is designed for production-grade speech, delivering natural, expressive, and accurate voice generation across regional accents and scripts.

The model currently offers over 35 voices across 11 Indian languages and has been praised by industry leaders like Pratik Desai of KissanAI, who described it as their go-to AI voice solution for Indic use cases.

By combining accuracy, stability, and naturalness, Bulbul V3 rivals global solutions such as ElevenLabs, but with a clear focus on India-specific applications, filling a gap that international AI providers have largely ignored.



Outperforming Global Giants

The global AI community is taking notice. Initially questioned for focusing on Indic-language models, Sarvam AI is now receiving widespread recognition for its work.

Tech commentator Deedy Das admitted that he had underestimated the startup, noting that its OCR and speech models for Indian languages are strong, affordable, and highly valuable. Users have also shared positive experiences, with one describing Sarvam AI’s tools as “wow” after trying them firsthand.

Driving the Dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat

With Sarvam Vision and Bulbul V3, India is moving closer to realizing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in technology. These tools demonstrate that homegrown AI can not only compete with but also outperform global leaders in key areas such as OCR and voice synthesis. By focusing on India-specific challenges, Sarvam AI is creating a sovereign AI stack that strengthens the country’s technological independence while setting a new benchmark for Indic-language AI.

India’s AI journey is no longer just about adoption; with Sarvam AI, it’s about innovation, leadership, and self-reliance on the global stage.

First published on: Feb 8, 2026 10:01 PM IST
