Home > Tech and Auto > Motorola's First Book-Style Foldable Razr Fold Set To Launch: 8.1-inch Display And Sony LYTIA Sensor, Check All Details And Price

Motorola’s First Book-Style Foldable Razr Fold Set To Launch: 8.1-inch Display And Sony LYTIA Sensor, Check All Details And Price

Motorola unveiled its first book-style foldable, the Razr Fold, at CES 2026, with full details set for March 2 at MWC 2026; the device is expected to be priced around $1,500.

Motorola Razr Fold Set To Launch At WMC
Motorola Razr Fold Set To Launch At WMC

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 27, 2026 16:22:16 IST

Motorola’s First Book-Style Foldable Razr Fold Set To Launch: 8.1-inch Display And Sony LYTIA Sensor, Check All Details And Price

Smartphone manufacturing company Motorola’s first book-style foldable smartphone, Motorola Razr Fold. The phone was officially unveiled at CES 2026 last month. However, the company has not disclosed the price and other details of the phone, including its launch and full specifications. 

The company has officially announced that more details regarding the Razr Fold will be revealed next week. 





Motorola Razr Fold features and specification 

The foldable phone features an 8.1-inch LTPO inner display with a 2K resolution, and a 6.6-inch external screen. Speaking about cameras, the rear panel features a triple camera setup which consists of a 50MP Sony LYTIA primary sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The other details around the phone will be revealed on the launch date. 

Motorola Razr Fold Launch Date

The company has shared a post on X stating that the Razr Fold’s “every detail” will be revealed on 2nd March during the MWC 2026. The device is the first big-screen foldable from the brand, and it is expected to be a rival against the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the upcoming Honor V6, and the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. 



Motorola Razr Fold Price

As per media reports and rumours the price of a foldable is around $1,500, which is less than the starting price of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The launch date of the phone coincides with the start of MWC 2026, where several other smartphone brands are set to showcase their upcoming gadgets. 

Also Read: Realme To Unveil Narzo Power 5G With 10,001 mAh Massive Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 And Sony IMX882 Sensor—Check All Features And Launch Date

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 4:22 PM IST
Tags: motorola, motorola razr fold

Motorola’s First Book-Style Foldable Razr Fold Set To Launch: 8.1-inch Display And Sony LYTIA Sensor, Check All Details And Price

QUICK LINKS