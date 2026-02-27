Motorola’s First Book-Style Foldable Razr Fold Set To Launch: 8.1-inch Display And Sony LYTIA Sensor, Check All Details And Price

Smartphone manufacturing company Motorola’s first book-style foldable smartphone, Motorola Razr Fold. The phone was officially unveiled at CES 2026 last month. However, the company has not disclosed the price and other details of the phone, including its launch and full specifications.

Motorola Razr Fold features and specification

The foldable phone features an 8.1-inch LTPO inner display with a 2K resolution, and a 6.6-inch external screen. Speaking about cameras, the rear panel features a triple camera setup which consists of a 50MP Sony LYTIA primary sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The other details around the phone will be revealed on the launch date. Motorola Razr Fold Launch Date

The company has shared a post on X stating that the Razr Fold’s “every detail” will be revealed on 2nd March during the MWC 2026. The device is the first big-screen foldable from the brand, and it is expected to be a rival against the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the upcoming Honor V6, and the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Past the preview, into every detail. March 2, 2026#MWC2026 pic.twitter.com/sntk9rdaGl — motorola (@Moto) February 25, 2026



Motorola Razr Fold Price

As per media reports and rumours the price of a foldable is around $1,500, which is less than the starting price of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The launch date of the phone coincides with the start of MWC 2026, where several other smartphone brands are set to showcase their upcoming gadgets.


