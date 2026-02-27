LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Narayana Murthy Issues Fresh AI Warning To Indian Youth After 70-Hour Work Remark, Infosys Founder Addresses Fears Of Job Disruption, Says, ‘Worried Youth…’

Narayana Murthy Issues Fresh AI Warning To Indian Youth After 70-Hour Work Remark, Infosys Founder Addresses Fears Of Job Disruption, Says, ‘Worried Youth…’

Narayana Murthy urged young Indians not to fear AI but learn to use it effectively, saying technology rewards smarter thinking. His remarks come amid market concerns after new AI tools from Anthropic raised fears of job disruption.

Narayana Murthy on AI. credit: ANI
Narayana Murthy on AI. credit: ANI

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 27, 2026 13:30:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Narayana Murthy Issues Fresh AI Warning To Indian Youth After 70-Hour Work Remark, Infosys Founder Addresses Fears Of Job Disruption, Says, ‘Worried Youth…’

Indian Businessman and Infosys founder Narayana Murthy is again in limelight after months of his comments advocating a 70-hour workweek which triggered widespread debate. This time addressing young Indians who are worried regarding artificial intelligence and job security which is a common concern growing rapidly that how AI tools are evolving. Narayan Murthy’s has given a clear message that doesn’t fear the technology, learn to use it. 

While talking to moneycontrol, he speaks about his own use of generative AI. He argued that technology does not automatically level the playing field despite the fact it rewards those who think better and faster. He stated that “My own experiments with using generative AI for productivity have shown me that a smarter mind will get better quality and better level of productivity from using these assistive technologies. 

He further said that young people should not see AI as an enemy, but as a tool that must be understood and used wisely. Murthy explains that the responsibility lies with individuals to master these technologies, use them as an asset, and combine them with discipline, hard work, and continuous learning. He stated “Therefore, there is no need for youngsters to get worried.” 

You Might Be Interested In

The discussion around AI-led job losses has sharpened in recent days following a series of high-profile launches by US based AI startup Anthropic. The company has been launching workplace-focused tools which led the organisations to automate tasks across areas such as legal work, finance, human resources, engineering, and operations. These AI tools can plug into widely used software, carry context across documents, and assist in complex workflows that traditionally require large teams. 

The rapid growth of such AI tools has disturbed investors. Software and IT services stocks have been under pressure amid concerns that AI could end up the long-running consulting and modernisation work. The chaos started after IBM shares fell sharply in a single session which was recorded as the biggest one-day decline in over two decades. 

The share market fall was followed by a claim that Anthropic’s AI tools can now understand and modernise COBOL which is a programming language created in the late 1950s that still underpin critical systems in banking, airlines, and government. For companies like IBM, such legacy modernisation projects have historically been time-consuming, consultant-heavy, and financially significant. The suggestion that AI could compress years of work into much shorter timelines has forced investors to reassess the future of IT enterprise services. 

Also Read: Punch The Monkey: Google Showers Love With Pouring Hearts On Searching The Little Cute Japanese Macaque

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 1:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: aihome-hero-pos-14narayana murthyNarayana Murthy on AI

RELATED News

WhatsApp Web Down As Major Glitch Reported: Users Unable To Login Worldwide, Including India

iQOO Z11x 5G To Debut Soon With MediaTek Dimensity 7400, Dual Camera And 8GB RAM, Check All Specs, Price And Launch Date

Jack Dorsey Lays Off Half Of Block’s Workforce: AI Tools To Replace Roles—Here’s What He Promised 4000 Affected Employees

Instagram To Introduce New Parental Alert System That Flags Teens Repeatedly Searching For Suicide-Related And Self-Harm Terms: Here’s How It Will Work

Realme To Unveil Narzo Power 5G With 10,001 mAh Massive Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 And Sony IMX882 Sensor—Check All Features And Launch Date

LATEST NEWS

‘Take As Much As You Can’: Chinese CEO Distributes Rs 236 Crore In Cash-Dash As Year End Bonus; Employees Carry Bundle Of Notes Home | Watch Viral Video

CJI Surya Kant’s ‘Allahabad Mein Bhang Ka Nasha’ Quip In Court While Posting Case After Holi Sparks Laughter, Triggers Social Media Storm, ‘Eek Hafta Toh Lag Jayega Nasha Utarne Mein’

Eros Innovation Launches Large Cultural Voice Models from Tamil Nadu, Unveils “EROS PersonaAI” Voice Stack

Elon Musk Slams NYT ‘Pedophilia Not A Crime’ Article As “Utterly Disgusting” Amid Epstein Files Bombshell

Kolkata Hit By Massive Earthquake: Strong Tremors Felt Across The City, Offices, Schools, Homes Evacuated

ENG vs NZ Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch England vs New Zealand Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online

Tejas Networks Share Price Skyrockets: 5G Deal And PLI Spark Investor Frenzy Despite Q3 Losses; Here Is What We Know

Narayana Murthy Issues Fresh AI Warning To Indian Youth After 70-Hour Work Remark, Infosys Founder Addresses Fears Of Job Disruption, Says, ‘Worried Youth…’

Allu Sirish–Nayanika Reddy Wedding: Star Couple Will Be Taking Vows On March 6 In An Intimate Wedding, Star Studded Pre- Wedding Festivities At Allu Studios On March 2

KCET 2026 Application Window Closes on February 27, 2026 (Today) Direct Link Here

Narayana Murthy Issues Fresh AI Warning To Indian Youth After 70-Hour Work Remark, Infosys Founder Addresses Fears Of Job Disruption, Says, ‘Worried Youth…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Narayana Murthy Issues Fresh AI Warning To Indian Youth After 70-Hour Work Remark, Infosys Founder Addresses Fears Of Job Disruption, Says, ‘Worried Youth…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Narayana Murthy Issues Fresh AI Warning To Indian Youth After 70-Hour Work Remark, Infosys Founder Addresses Fears Of Job Disruption, Says, ‘Worried Youth…’
Narayana Murthy Issues Fresh AI Warning To Indian Youth After 70-Hour Work Remark, Infosys Founder Addresses Fears Of Job Disruption, Says, ‘Worried Youth…’
Narayana Murthy Issues Fresh AI Warning To Indian Youth After 70-Hour Work Remark, Infosys Founder Addresses Fears Of Job Disruption, Says, ‘Worried Youth…’
Narayana Murthy Issues Fresh AI Warning To Indian Youth After 70-Hour Work Remark, Infosys Founder Addresses Fears Of Job Disruption, Says, ‘Worried Youth…’

QUICK LINKS