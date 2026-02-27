Narayana Murthy Issues Fresh AI Warning To Indian Youth After 70-Hour Work Remark, Infosys Founder Addresses Fears Of Job Disruption, Says, ‘Worried Youth…’

Indian Businessman and Infosys founder Narayana Murthy is again in limelight after months of his comments advocating a 70-hour workweek which triggered widespread debate. This time addressing young Indians who are worried regarding artificial intelligence and job security which is a common concern growing rapidly that how AI tools are evolving. Narayan Murthy’s has given a clear message that doesn’t fear the technology, learn to use it.

While talking to moneycontrol, he speaks about his own use of generative AI. He argued that technology does not automatically level the playing field despite the fact it rewards those who think better and faster. He stated that “My own experiments with using generative AI for productivity have shown me that a smarter mind will get better quality and better level of productivity from using these assistive technologies.”

The discussion around AI-led job losses has sharpened in recent days following a series of high-profile launches by US based AI startup Anthropic. The company has been launching workplace-focused tools which led the organisations to automate tasks across areas such as legal work, finance, human resources, engineering, and operations. These AI tools can plug into widely used software, carry context across documents, and assist in complex workflows that traditionally require large teams.

The rapid growth of such AI tools has disturbed investors. Software and IT services stocks have been under pressure amid concerns that AI could end up the long-running consulting and modernisation work. The chaos started after IBM shares fell sharply in a single session which was recorded as the biggest one-day decline in over two decades.

The share market fall was followed by a claim that Anthropic’s AI tools can now understand and modernise COBOL which is a programming language created in the late 1950s that still underpin critical systems in banking, airlines, and government. For companies like IBM, such legacy modernisation projects have historically been time-consuming, consultant-heavy, and financially significant. The suggestion that AI could compress years of work into much shorter timelines has forced investors to reassess the future of IT enterprise services.