Punch The Monkey: Google Showers Love With Pouring Hearts On Searching The Little Cute Japanese Macaque

Punch The Monkey: Google Showers Love With Pouring Hearts On Searching The Little Cute Japanese Macaque

Typing “Punch the Monkey” on Google makes hearts fall on the screen, honouring Punch, a baby macaque from Ichikawa City Zoo who was abandoned at birth and found comfort in an IKEA plush toy. His story went viral and even inspired Mumbai Police to share the #JustPunchIn112 message.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: February 26, 2026 17:39:01 IST

Punch The Monkey: Google Showers Love With Pouring Hearts On Searching The Little Cute Japanese Macaque

Punch the Monkey: Sometimes the internet surprises you in the sweetest way. If you type “Punch the Monkey” into Google, colourful little hearts begin to fall gently across your screen. It feels soft and happy. But behind this playful Easter egg is a real story about a tiny monkey who touched millions of people online. 
 
Punch, also called Panchi-kun in Japan, is a baby Japanese macaque born in July 2025 at the Ichikawa City Zoo. His life did not begin easily. Soon after he was born, his mother abandoned him. For baby macaques, that is heartbreaking. They usually cling tightly to their mothers for warmth and safety, but Punch was left alone. 
 
A visitor at the zoo noticed the small monkey by himself and alerted the staff. The zookeepers stepped in quickly. They tried to comfort him with rolled towels and other soft items, hoping he would cling to them the way he would cling to his mother. Nothing worked at first. Then they introduced an orange, big-eyed plush orangutan toy from IKEA which changed everything

“This stuffed animal has relatively long hair and several easy places to hold,” the zoo in charge Kosuke Shikano told Reuters. “We thought that its resemblance to a monkey might help Punch integrate back into the troop later on, and that’s why we chose it.” The choice turned out to be perfect. Punch grabbed onto the toy and would not let go. Even though it is bigger than him, he drags it around everywhere. 
 
Videos of Punch hugging his plush companion quickly spread online. People from all over the world watched and felt something. They saw a tiny animal holding on, trying to feel safe. The hashtag #HangInTherePunch began trending as users sent love and support. The story of Punch the monkey has also inspired the Mumbai Police. The Mumbai Police used Punch’s name in a public safety message with the line #JustPunchIn112 to promote the emergency helpline number. 
 
The incident begins as a sad moment in a zoo became something bigger. Punch has become a symbol of comfort, resilience, and hope. 

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Live: How To Watch, What To Expect And Biggest Announcements

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 3:22 PM IST
QUICK LINKS