Pokemon Winds And Waves: On Friday, the 30th anniversary Pokemon Presents livestream by the Pokemon Company announced the 10th generation of mainline games in the franchise, as Pokémon Winds and Waves. The paired titles will be released on the Nintendo Switch 2 only, in 2027, and will encourage players to discover an incredible new world of island landmasses with a huge ocean around it. The games focus on open world exploration which gives trainers an opportunity to explore a wide range of environments where they find new Pokémon and other hidden secrets that are found in diverse environments.

Pokemon Winds And Waves Unveils 10th-Generation Starters: Meet Pombon, Gecqua, And Browt

Pokemon Winds And Waves: The 10th generation starter Pokemon: Browt, Pombon and Gecqua were introduced to the fans. Browt is a grassy bird with a constant scowling face, Pombon looks like a hot blooded Pomeranian, and Gecqua is a water gecko, with very big eyes and farfetched lashes. The reveal trailer showed off the abundant ecosystems of the area, which include tropical forests with Tropius and Gloom, oceans with a giant Wailord, grassland with a herd of Tailow, and volcanoes with Slugma. Critical places, including a tall building most probably a gym and a seaside town linked by water bridges were also hinted at as well as a day night cycle that influenced the behavior and appearance of Pokémon.

Pokemon Winds And Waves: New customization options were also presented in the livestream, including two uniquely dressed Pikachu, one of them wearing a sun hat, a floral shirt, and a sunhat, and the other having a cap and a dress. There will also be gender specific version specific outfits that will be available to trainers. Among the key releases, the company endorsed other releases, such as the classic games, FireRed, Leafgreen, and Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness entering Nintendo Switch Online the same day, and a battle based game, Pokemon Champions, entering Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. As a Nintendo franchise, Pokémon Winds and Waves is a major landmark, the fourth-decade of the franchise, and a new, open world experience, filled with new Pokémon and new worlds to explore and new gameplay to discover.

