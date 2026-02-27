LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > OnePlus 15T To Debut Soon: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset, 7,500mAh Battery, And 50MP Camera, Check All Details And Launch Date

OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus 15T, which is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, a 7,500mAh battery, a 6.32-inch 165Hz OLED display, and a dual 50MP camera setup. The compact flagship may debut in early 2026.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: February 27, 2026 17:13:41 IST

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company OnePlus is gearing up for launch of OnePlus 15T which is creating a lot of buzz online because leaks are giving us a good look at what it might offer before the official launch. The phone could be one of the most exciting compact flagships from the brand in years, with big specs packed into a smaller body. 
 
The Key highlight of the device is its processor. The 15T is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which is one of the most powerful chips you can find on Android phones right now. That should make apps, games, and everyday tasks very smooth and fast. 
 
Battery life looks like another strong point. Rumours suggest a 7,500mAh battery inside, which is huge for a compact phone. That kind of capacity could easily last a full day or more for most users, even with heavy use. Fast charging is also expected, and there are hints the 15T might offer wireless charging and support for magnetic accessories like MagSafe. 
 
The display on the phone is said to be around 6.32 inches with a high refresh rate. A 165 Hz OLED panel would make scrolling and animations feel very smooth. It’s a good size for people who want flagship performance without a large screen. 
 
Camera leaks indicate a dual 50 MP setup on the back, with both lenses getting optical image stabilisation (OIS). One sensor is likely a Sony unit and the other a Samsung telephoto sensor, which should help take good portraits and zoom shots. 
 
Other details from rumours include up to 16 GB of RAM and possibly up to 1 TB of storage, which means the phone could be very capable of multitasking and storing lots of photos or apps. 
 
On the outside, leaks have suggested a clean, modern design with slim bezels and a metal frame. It’s also expected to include features like an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. Leaks don’t mention the official launch date yet, but many expect the phone will arrive soon, likely in March or April 2026 with a China debut first and then global or India release shortly after. 
 
Overall, if these rumours turn out to be true, the OnePlus 15T could be a powerful and well-rounded compact phone that many tech fans will want to try once it’s officially announced. 

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 5:04 PM IST
Tags: OnePlus, OnePlus 15T

OnePlus 15T To Debut Soon: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset, 7,500mAh Battery, And 50MP Camera, Check All Details And Launch Date

