Rockstar Games GTA 6 Trailer Leak: Real Early Gameplay Footage Surfaces Online, Fans Spot Lucia, New Bike System & Vice City Travel Features

Rockstar Games GTA 6 Trailer: After months of frustration over misleading and fake “leaks,” Grand Theft Auto fans have finally received what appears to be legitimate early GTA 6 footage, reports stated. The clips, shared through a demo reel posted by a former Rockstar Games animator, offer a rare look at early character movements and possible transportation options ahead of the game’s highly anticipated release.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to launch on November 19, 2026, more than 12 years after GTA 5. Despite the long gap, excitement continues to build as every new reveal, official or otherwise, generates significant buzz.

How the Rockstar Games GTA 6 Trailer Leak Surfaced

The footage first came to public attention through online user Synth Potato, who highlighted the now-deleted demo reel of former Rockstar animator Benjamin Chue. The reel, originally uploaded to Vimeo two months ago, reportedly included several clips from projects Chue worked on at Rockstar, including Red Dead Redemption 2 and Max Payne 3.

However, it was the first 19 seconds of the video, featuring early GTA 6 animations, that drew immediate attention from fans. Although the post has since been removed, mirrors continue to circulate on Reddit.

Rockstar Games GTA 6 Trailer Leak Clip 1

The first segment shows a male character smoothly mounting and dismounting a bicycle, highlighting detailed movement work. A logo reading “Lom Bikes” appears on the screen, a fictional brand that seems to reference Miami-style public bike transportation, fitting for Vice City, the game’s confirmed setting.

This has sparked speculation that GTA 6 will introduce bicycle rental systems, expanding on non-motorized travel options previously seen in the franchise.

Rockstar Games GTA 6 Trailer Clip 2

The second clip showcases what is described as a “breakout/exit animation from Monster truck for female NPC.” The footage shows a woman jumping from the truck bed and climbing down from the large pickup-style vehicle.

Her appearance closely resembles Lucia, one of the game’s two main protagonists introduced in Rockstar’s official trailers. Fans believe the animation suggests players may be able to ride in truck beds or similar vehicles — potentially allowing more characters or players to travel together in both story mode and the online version.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Official Trailer

Rockstar stunned fans in December 2023 with the first official trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6, which shattered YouTube records within hours. The reveal confirmed long-standing rumors: GTA 6 marks the series’ first return to Vice City in the HD era and the franchise’s first major title set there since 2007’s Vice City Stories.

Rockstar has also teased key members of the main cast, including Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, who are set to lead the new storyline.

