Home > Tech and Auto > Neo Kavach: India's First Airbag For Bike Riders Launched, Check Price And Features

Neo Kavach: India’s First Airbag For Bike Riders Launched, Check Price And Features

Neo Kavach has launched Airbag for bike riders in India which can be great companion for those who love riding in mountains or highly remote area.

Neo Kavach Bike Airbag, credit: X/sophiaf2992
Neo Kavach Bike Airbag, credit: X/sophiaf2992

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 1, 2025 11:57:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Neo Kavach: India’s First Airbag For Bike Riders Launched, Check Price And Features

Neo Kavach has launched its all-new Neo Kavach. This is the first intelligent wearable airbag system for bike riders in India. The newly launched airbag is named Neo Kavach Air Vest.  

The company claims that the airbag deploys in less than 100 milliseconds in the event of an accident or fall and provides the rider with necessary protection for the chest, spine, and neck. The newly launched Neo Kavach Air enhances the safety of bike riders and takes it to another level.  

How does Neo Kavach work  

The Neo Kavach has designed the airbag that sits inside a sleeveless jacket (vest) that riders can wear easily on normal clothing or under riding jacket. When the vest is triggered, the airbag inside the jacket inflates to 28 liters and surrounds the rider’s vital organs including chest, spine, and neck, protecting the rider from any major injury.  

The Neo Kavach uses a mechanical tether instead of an electronic airbag system which is more expensive and used in premium jackets. A strap from the bike is attached to a fixed point on the bike. If the rider falls off, the tether pulls a pin which releases compressed CO2 gas from a cartridge and deploys the airbag in less than a tenth of a second to safeguard the rider.  

The Air vest does not need any charging. It does not have any batteries, sensors, or software. The Air Vest uses 60cc and 100cc CO2 cartridges. These cartridges last up to 10 years approximately. The 60cc cartridge costs Rs. 2,000 and the 100cc cartridge cost Rs. 2,500 making the product affordable and multi-time use.  

Price of Neo Kavach

The Neo Kavach Air vest costs Rs. 32,400. The company has also launched two backpacks with built-in airbags alongside the vest. The company offers lightweight back protection at Rs. 36,400 and the back pro which offers protection, storage, and ergonomic support and prices at Rs. 40,800.

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 11:57 AM IST
Neo Kavach: India’s First Airbag For Bike Riders Launched, Check Price And Features

QUICK LINKS