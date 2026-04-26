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Home > Sports News > LSG vs KKR: Mohsin Khan Scripts History, Becomes First Uncapped Player To Achieve Huge Feat During IPL 2026 Match

LSG vs KKR: Mohsin Khan Scripts History, Becomes First Uncapped Player To Achieve Huge Feat During IPL 2026 Match

Lucknow Super Giants' Mohsin Khan creates history in IPL 2026, becoming the first uncapped player ever to achieve huge record. Read about his clinical 5/23 spell against KKR at the Ekana Stadium and his journey into the record books.

Mohsin Khan Scripts History, Becomes First Uncapped Player To Achieve Huge Feat During IPL 2026 Match. Photo X
Mohsin Khan Scripts History, Becomes First Uncapped Player To Achieve Huge Feat During IPL 2026 Match. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 26, 2026 22:05:21 IST

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LSG vs KKR: Mohsin Khan Scripts History, Becomes First Uncapped Player To Achieve Huge Feat During IPL 2026 Match

LSG vs KKR: The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow saw a historic cricket match on Sunday, April 26, 2026. Mohsin Khan, a left-arm speedster for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), made history by becoming the first uncapped player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history to take five wickets in a single game. The 27-year-old from Sambhal took apart the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) top order with a steady stream of speed and accuracy, finishing with career-best numbers of 5 for 23.

LSG vs KKR: A Masterclass in the Powerplay

Mohsin’s historic night started with his first over. He bowled in the second over of the match and got Tim Seifert out for a three-ball duck, which Mukul Choudhary caught. In the fourth over, he kept his grip on the game by tricking KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane (10) with a delivery that bounced higher than expected, which Aiden Markram caught.

KKR was already in trouble by the time Mohsin came back for his third over (the 7th of the innings). He got rid of former West Indies T20I captain Rovman Powell for just one run on his first ball, and Rishabh Pant caught it behind the stumps. At 31/4, KKR was in complete chaos.

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LSG vs KKR: Sealing the Fifer

Mohsin showed no mercy when he came back to finish his spell in the 11th over. He got rid of the dangerous Cameron Green, who had scored 34 runs off of 21 balls in a counter-attacking knock, on the second-to-last ball of his quota. The last touch came on the very next delivery, when Anukul Roy chipped a fuller ball straight to Ayush Badoni at mid-wicket. This gave Mohsin his first five-wicket haul in T20 cricket. Notably, Mohsin also bowled a maiden over during this time, which showed how much better he was than everyone else.

LSG vs KKR: Joining the Elite

Mohsin became the first bowler to take five wickets in IPL 2026 with this performance. He also became only the third bowler ever to take a fifer against KKR, after Yuzvendra Chahal (5/40 in 2022) and Jasprit Bumrah (5/10 in 2022).

He is now the third bowler in the LSG franchise to reach this milestone, joining Mark Wood (5/14 vs CSK in 2023) and Yash Thakur (5/30 vs GT in 2024).

The IPL is still a great place for new players to come from, and Mohsin Khan’s achievement shows how deep Indian domestic cricket is. The left-arm pacer has shown that he is ready for the biggest stage of all, from the streets of Sambhal to the history books of the IPL.

Read More: ‘Umpires Sold Against KKR’: Fans Slam IPL 2026 Officials For Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s Controversial ‘Obstructing the Field’ Dismissal in KKR vs LSG

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Tags: first uncapped player to take 5 wickets in IPLIPL 2026IPL 2026 bowling recordsLSG vs KKR IPL 2026Lucknow Super Giants recordMohsin Khan 5 wicket haul

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LSG vs KKR: Mohsin Khan Scripts History, Becomes First Uncapped Player To Achieve Huge Feat During IPL 2026 Match

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LSG vs KKR: Mohsin Khan Scripts History, Becomes First Uncapped Player To Achieve Huge Feat During IPL 2026 Match
LSG vs KKR: Mohsin Khan Scripts History, Becomes First Uncapped Player To Achieve Huge Feat During IPL 2026 Match
LSG vs KKR: Mohsin Khan Scripts History, Becomes First Uncapped Player To Achieve Huge Feat During IPL 2026 Match
LSG vs KKR: Mohsin Khan Scripts History, Becomes First Uncapped Player To Achieve Huge Feat During IPL 2026 Match

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