‘Umpires Sold Against KKR’: Fans Slam IPL 2026 Officials For Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s Controversial ‘Obstructing the Field’ Dismissal in KKR vs LSG

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket trump news today Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket trump news today Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket trump news today Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket trump news today
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket trump news today Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket trump news today Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket trump news today Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket trump news today
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > ‘Umpires Sold Against KKR’: Fans Slam IPL 2026 Officials For Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s Controversial ‘Obstructing the Field’ Dismissal in KKR vs LSG

‘Umpires Sold Against KKR’: Fans Slam IPL 2026 Officials For Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s Controversial ‘Obstructing the Field’ Dismissal in KKR vs LSG

Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s controversial ‘obstructing the field’ dismissal in the KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 clash sparked debate. The third umpire’s decision left Kolkata Knight Riders frustrated, while fans criticised IPL rules and umpiring standards after the dramatic incident.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi was given out for obstructing the field in KKR vs LSG. Image Credit: X
Angkrish Raghuvanshi was given out for obstructing the field in KKR vs LSG. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 26, 2026 20:50:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Umpires Sold Against KKR’: Fans Slam IPL 2026 Officials For Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s Controversial ‘Obstructing the Field’ Dismissal in KKR vs LSG

KKR vs LSG: During the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants clash, controversy erupted after the third umpire declared KKR batsman Angkrish Raghuvanshi to be obstructing the field and dismissed him. After losing two early wickets, Kolkata was already in some danger, and after just five overs, they were down to three. The incident occurred in the fifth over when Cameron Green dismissed Raghuvanshi as he attempted to score. A toss struck Raghuvanshi as he was sprinting back to his crease, and the LSG players appealed for an obstructing the field dismissal. The third umpire delivered the call upstairs after concluding that the batter had changed course in an attempt to return to his crease and had given him an out. 

Raghuvanshi spoke with the umpire before leaving, so it wasn’t a decision that was digested in the KKR camp. As he returned to the dugout, he threw away his helmet and struck his bat on the ground.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi given out ‘Obstructing The Field’ in KKR vs LSG

Angkrish Raghuvanshi was dismissed on Sunday at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium for obstructing the field during the KKR vs LSG clash on Sunday. The incident happened on the last ball of the fifth over of the first innings, where Raghuvanshi was dismissed. After Yusuf Pathan, Amit Mishra, and Ravindra Jadeja, the 21-year-old became the fourth hitter in the IPL to be dismissed for impeding the field.

You Might Be Interested In

Batting on nine from seven balls, he punched the ball to mid-on and set off for a single before turning back midway. In his attempt to make it back to his crease, Raghuvanshi crossed from one side of the pitch to the other and was struck by the incoming throw. Rishabh Pant and LSG appealed for obstructing the field, and upon review, third umpire Rohan Pandit determined that the batter had changed his running path to get back and obstructed the ball in the process.

Fans react to Angkrish Raghuvanshi given out for obstructing the field




Angkrish Raghuvanshi became the first batter to be dismissed for obstructing the field in the ongoing season. The young batter became the fourth player to be dismissed obstructing the field in the Indian Premier League and became the first player from KKR to do so.




Fans recalled the decision that went against KKR in the reverse fixture when these two teams met at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. 




With fans recalling the decision that went against Finn Allen in Kolkata, fans claimed the Kolkata Knight Riders team management should raise an objection against the umpires.




Social media users talked about the controversial dismissal on Twitter. Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s dismissal remained the talking point from the clash. 




Fans talked about their opinion on the decision. Many fans pointed out that the third umpire’s decision should have gone with Angkrish Raghuvanshi as he would have been not out. 




Fans called out the IPL rules and how it will be Raghuvanshi who will be penalised for venting out his emotions and the third umpire will not face any penalty.




People were shocked by the decision, with many users claiming that it was unbelievable that Raghuvanshi was given out, for obstructing the field. 




Social media users called the decision from the third umpire pretty poor, with some claiming that there is no guarantee on whether the ball would have hit the stumps or not.




Visuals after the dismissal showed that the Kolkata Knight Riders were really unhappy with the decision. Raghuvanshi threw his helmet and even smashed his bat on the ground. Meanwhile, KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar was seen talking with one of the officials. 

KKR vs LSG: What happened at the toss?

The Lucknow Super Giants chose to bowl against the Kolkata Knight Riders after winning the toss earlier. KKR, who had just upset the Rajasthan Royals in their first game of the season after seven games, remained the same. George Linde was brought in by Rishabh Pant’s LSG, which was reeling from four consecutive losses.

Also Read: KKR vs LSG: Why Is Matheesha Pathirana Not Playing For Kolkata Knight Riders In Today’s IPL 2026 Match At Ekana Stadium?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

KKR vs LSG: Why Is Matheesha Pathirana Not Playing For Kolkata Knight Riders In Today’s IPL 2026 Match At Ekana Stadium?

PSL 2026 Points Table After Hyderabad Kingsmen Beat Rawalpindiz To Qualify For PSL: Check Latest Standings On April 26

IPL 2026: Who Will Partner Virat Kohli In DC vs RCB? — Will It Be Phil Salt or Jacob Bethell, Big Decision Awaits Royal Challengers Bengaluru

LSG vs KKR Toss And Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL Match At Ekana Cricket Stadium – Lucknow Super Giants or Kolkata Knight Riders?

PSL 2026 Final Tickets: Where to Buy Tickets To Watch The Pakistan Super League Final? — Price And Other Details Revealed

LATEST NEWS

‘Umpires Sold Against KKR’: Fans Slam IPL 2026 Officials For Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s Controversial ‘Obstructing the Field’ Dismissal in KKR vs LSG

Is Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Dead? Mashhad Mural Showing Him Among ‘Dead’ Figures Sparks Viral Speculation As He Remains Out Of Public View

What Is The Chernobyl Disaster? How A Midnight Reactor Test Changed The Region Forever; From Radiation Spread Across Europe To A Ghost Town – All You Need To Know

Karuppu Movie Release Date: When Will Suriya’s Film Hit Theatres Amid Delay Rumours And Missing Poster Date At Audio Launch?

Suspect Likely Targeted Trump In Shocking White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting, Says Top US Official

Iran FM Abbas Araghchi Heads Back To Islamabad After Oman Talks, Says ‘Have Yet To See If The US Is Truly Serious’

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Big Relief For Rhea Chakraborty As Mumbai Court Orders Defreezing Of Bank Accounts In Drugs Probe, Flags NCB Lapse

Viral Video: Suspicious Brother Catches Sister In A Compromising Position With Maternal Uncle Deep In A Jungle, Abuses Her, Beats Up Uncle: ‘Tune Dhokha Diya’

‘Mamata, Congress Were Feeding Biryani To Terrorists’: Amit Shah’s Sharp Dig At TMC Govt Ahead Of Phase 2 West Bengal Elections; Praises PM Modi

Delhi Shocker: Head Constable Opens Fire After Birthday Party Argument In Jafarpur Kalan, Zomato Delivery Boy Killed, Another One Critical

‘Umpires Sold Against KKR’: Fans Slam IPL 2026 Officials For Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s Controversial ‘Obstructing the Field’ Dismissal in KKR vs LSG

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Umpires Sold Against KKR’: Fans Slam IPL 2026 Officials For Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s Controversial ‘Obstructing the Field’ Dismissal in KKR vs LSG

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Umpires Sold Against KKR’: Fans Slam IPL 2026 Officials For Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s Controversial ‘Obstructing the Field’ Dismissal in KKR vs LSG
‘Umpires Sold Against KKR’: Fans Slam IPL 2026 Officials For Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s Controversial ‘Obstructing the Field’ Dismissal in KKR vs LSG
‘Umpires Sold Against KKR’: Fans Slam IPL 2026 Officials For Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s Controversial ‘Obstructing the Field’ Dismissal in KKR vs LSG
‘Umpires Sold Against KKR’: Fans Slam IPL 2026 Officials For Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s Controversial ‘Obstructing the Field’ Dismissal in KKR vs LSG

QUICK LINKS