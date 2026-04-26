‘Umpires Sold Against KKR’: Fans Slam IPL 2026 Officials For Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s Controversial ‘Obstructing the Field’ Dismissal in KKR vs LSG

KKR vs LSG: During the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants clash, controversy erupted after the third umpire declared KKR batsman Angkrish Raghuvanshi to be obstructing the field and dismissed him. After losing two early wickets, Kolkata was already in some danger, and after just five overs, they were down to three. The incident occurred in the fifth over when Cameron Green dismissed Raghuvanshi as he attempted to score. A toss struck Raghuvanshi as he was sprinting back to his crease, and the LSG players appealed for an obstructing the field dismissal. The third umpire delivered the call upstairs after concluding that the batter had changed course in an attempt to return to his crease and had given him an out.

Raghuvanshi spoke with the umpire before leaving, so it wasn’t a decision that was digested in the KKR camp. As he returned to the dugout, he threw away his helmet and struck his bat on the ground.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi given out ‘Obstructing The Field’ in KKR vs LSG

Angkrish Raghuvanshi was dismissed on Sunday at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium for obstructing the field during the KKR vs LSG clash on Sunday. The incident happened on the last ball of the fifth over of the first innings, where Raghuvanshi was dismissed. After Yusuf Pathan, Amit Mishra, and Ravindra Jadeja, the 21-year-old became the fourth hitter in the IPL to be dismissed for impeding the field.

Batting on nine from seven balls, he punched the ball to mid-on and set off for a single before turning back midway. In his attempt to make it back to his crease, Raghuvanshi crossed from one side of the pitch to the other and was struck by the incoming throw. Rishabh Pant and LSG appealed for obstructing the field, and upon review, third umpire Rohan Pandit determined that the batter had changed his running path to get back and obstructed the ball in the process.

Fans react to Angkrish Raghuvanshi given out for obstructing the field

🚨 HISTORY CREATED TONIGHT IN THE IPL. 🚨 – Angkrish Raghuvanshi becomes the first player in IPL 2026 to be given out obstructing the field. pic.twitter.com/iVoZn7oaff — Bigg boss (@BIGG_BOSS_GK) April 26, 2026









Angkrish Raghuvanshi became the first batter to be dismissed for obstructing the field in the ongoing season. The young batter became the fourth player to be dismissed obstructing the field in the Indian Premier League and became the first player from KKR to do so.

First finn allen decision and bow Raghuvanshi. Umpres are clearly sold out against KKR — Caffeine☕ (@faizz774896) April 26, 2026









Fans recalled the decision that went against KKR in the reverse fixture when these two teams met at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

KKR should impose a major objection against the umpires in the @IPL in both the match against @LucknowIPL they had Ugly decisions vindicated against them. 1st the Fin Allen catch & now the Raghuvanshi runout just biased Umpiring.@BCCI @IPL @LucknowIPL #ipl2026 #KKRvsLSG — Sandeep☀️ (@hereissandip) April 26, 2026









With fans recalling the decision that went against Finn Allen in Kolkata, fans claimed the Kolkata Knight Riders team management should raise an objection against the umpires.

Is Raghuvanshi really obstructed the field to be given out?#LSGvKKR — Sumanth ಸುಮಂತ್ (@sumanthchandar) April 26, 2026









Social media users talked about the controversial dismissal on Twitter. Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s dismissal remained the talking point from the clash.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi is gone for Obstructing the field ❌ – What are your thoughts on the decision? My thoughts were not out. pic.twitter.com/W0ezUT6c08 — Tushar Cricket (@BanglaBissho) April 26, 2026









Fans talked about their opinion on the decision. Many fans pointed out that the third umpire’s decision should have gone with Angkrish Raghuvanshi as he would have been not out.

Even after all the nonsense umpiring, It is Raghuvanshi who will be penalised and not the third umpire. Umpires can give unlimited number of wrong decisions but a player apparently cannot question them or even cannot show the frustration. — Vyom Mankad (@vyom_mankad) April 26, 2026









Fans called out the IPL rules and how it will be Raghuvanshi who will be penalised for venting out his emotions and the third umpire will not face any penalty.

What happened with #Raghuvanshi just now , is seriously can’t be believable… What are your thoughts?

Idk who is this 3rd umpire ? — Abu Bakkar Siddiq (@IamAbuBakkarS) April 26, 2026









People were shocked by the decision, with many users claiming that it was unbelievable that Raghuvanshi was given out, for obstructing the field.

That’s a very harsh decision for Angkrish Raghuvanshi, as it’s not clear if he did it intentionally, or what the guarantee is of hitting the ball on the wicket when he’s not reaching it. Is it fair? #LSGvsKKR Stupid sold out umpires.

Seriously very bad sportsmanship from LSG pic.twitter.com/2nzctVv7Pb — Jeph (@jephshay) April 26, 2026









Social media users called the decision from the third umpire pretty poor, with some claiming that there is no guarantee on whether the ball would have hit the stumps or not.

KKR is unhappy with the decision on Angkrish Raghuvanshi.#KKRvsLSG pic.twitter.com/X5nZsQwenp — Bigg boss (@BIGG_BOSS_GK) April 26, 2026









Visuals after the dismissal showed that the Kolkata Knight Riders were really unhappy with the decision. Raghuvanshi threw his helmet and even smashed his bat on the ground. Meanwhile, KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar was seen talking with one of the officials.

KKR vs LSG: What happened at the toss?

The Lucknow Super Giants chose to bowl against the Kolkata Knight Riders after winning the toss earlier. KKR, who had just upset the Rajasthan Royals in their first game of the season after seven games, remained the same. George Linde was brought in by Rishabh Pant’s LSG, which was reeling from four consecutive losses.

Also Read: KKR vs LSG: Why Is Matheesha Pathirana Not Playing For Kolkata Knight Riders In Today’s IPL 2026 Match At Ekana Stadium?