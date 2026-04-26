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Home > Sports News > KKR vs LSG: Why Is Matheesha Pathirana Not Playing For Kolkata Knight Riders In Today’s IPL 2026 Match At Ekana Stadium?

KKR vs LSG: Why Is Matheesha Pathirana Not Playing For Kolkata Knight Riders In Today’s IPL 2026 Match At Ekana Stadium?

Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Matheesha Pathirana missed the KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 clash at Ekana Stadium due to fitness concerns after T20 World Cup injury. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane backed the same playing XI, delaying the Sri Lankan star’s much-awaited debut.

Matheesha Pathirana is yet to play a single game in IPL 2026. Image Credit: X/@KKRiders
Matheesha Pathirana is yet to play a single game in IPL 2026. Image Credit: X/@KKRiders

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 26, 2026 20:15:05 IST

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KKR vs LSG: Why Is Matheesha Pathirana Not Playing For Kolkata Knight Riders In Today’s IPL 2026 Match At Ekana Stadium?

KKR vs LSG: For a long time, the Kolkata Knight Riders have eagerly waited for the arrival of Matheesha Pathirana. The Sri Lankan pacer came to India ahead of KKR’s previous clash against the Rajasthan Royals. He missed the previous game and sat out in today’s clash against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. In the present match in Lucknow versus LSG, Pathirana was left out of the starting lineup because skipper Ajinkya Rahane remained confident in his winning combination from Sunday. In December of last year, the three-time winners purchased Pathirana for ₹18 crore.

The Sri Lankan was recuperating from an injury sustained during the 2026 T20 World Cup, so he missed the first seven games for KKR. After receiving a No Objection Certificate from Sri Lanka Cricket, Pathirana joined his new KKR teammates a week ago.

KKR vs LSG: Why is Matheesha Pathirana not playing?

Despite having begun training, Pathirana, a pacer from Sri Lanka, is thought to be too unfit to be selected. Even the list of five impact substitutes does not include him. Pathirana might be available for KKR’s upcoming match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 3 if everything goes according to plan. Pathirana’s inclusion in the starting lineup will undoubtedly help KKR.

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KKR vs LSG Toss: What did Ajinkya Rahane say about Matheesha Pathirana?

Ajinkya Rahane did not say anything about the decision to not include Matheesha Pathirana in the playing XI. When asked about the possible changes in the team, the KKR skipper said, “We’re going with the same team.” 

KKR vs LSG: Who will Matheesha Pathirana replace in the playing XI?

Even though he has only appeared in three games this season, Tim Seifert appears to be on the verge of being benched to make room for Matheesha Pathirana. Before being dismissed for ducks in the previous game against the Rajasthan Royals and tonight against the Lucknow Super Giants, the Kiwi batsman got 19 runs in his first game of the season. The Sri Lankan bowler is anticipated to feature in the KKR’s upcoming match against Sunrisers Hyderabad since Pathirana is anticipated to return to the starting lineup. Sunil Narine, who will combine with KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane, may be able to take Seifert’s starting spot. 

KKR vs LSG: Mohsin Khan stars as Kolkata Knight Riders lose four wickets

It is all happening at the Ekana Stadium, where the Kolkata Knight Riders have lost three wickets in the power play after being put in to bat first by Rishabh Pant. It was Mohsin Khan who bowled his third wicket-maiden of the season as he dismissed Tim Seifert. The left-arm uncapped pacer then picked up the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane to strike yet another blow to the Knight Riders. Meanwhile, the third wicket would certainly remain the talking point not just tonight’s game but also the upcoming days. Angkrish Raghuvanshi was given out for obstructing the field, which not only surprised the batter but the commentators as well. 

Right after the power play, Mohsin returned to the attack and struck with the first ball of the seventh over. The left-arm pacer dismissed Rovman Powell with a well-directed bouncer to the right-handed batter. 

Also Read: IPL 2026: Who Will Partner Virat Kohli In DC vs RCB?

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KKR vs LSG: Why Is Matheesha Pathirana Not Playing For Kolkata Knight Riders In Today’s IPL 2026 Match At Ekana Stadium?

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KKR vs LSG: Why Is Matheesha Pathirana Not Playing For Kolkata Knight Riders In Today’s IPL 2026 Match At Ekana Stadium?
KKR vs LSG: Why Is Matheesha Pathirana Not Playing For Kolkata Knight Riders In Today’s IPL 2026 Match At Ekana Stadium?
KKR vs LSG: Why Is Matheesha Pathirana Not Playing For Kolkata Knight Riders In Today’s IPL 2026 Match At Ekana Stadium?
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