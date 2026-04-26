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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Who Will Partner Virat Kohli In DC vs RCB? — Will It Be Phil Salt or Jacob Bethell, Big Decision Awaits Royal Challengers Bengaluru

IPL 2026: Who Will Partner Virat Kohli In DC vs RCB? — Will It Be Phil Salt or Jacob Bethell, Big Decision Awaits Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru face a key selection dilemma ahead of IPL 2026 clash vs Delhi Capitals as injured Phil Salt is likely to miss out. Jacob Bethell remains in contention to open with Virat Kohli at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Will Jacob Bethell open the innings in DC vs RCB with Virat Kohli? Image Credit: ANI
Will Jacob Bethell open the innings in DC vs RCB with Virat Kohli? Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 26, 2026 19:11:13 IST

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IPL 2026: Who Will Partner Virat Kohli In DC vs RCB? — Will It Be Phil Salt or Jacob Bethell, Big Decision Awaits Royal Challengers Bengaluru

DC vs RCB: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a big decision to make as they travel to Arun Jaitley Stadium to face the Delhi Capitals. It will be a homecoming for Virat Kohli as he comes to Delhi. However, the defending champions need to decide on who opens the batting with Kohli. Former DC batter Phil Salt picked up an injury and was ruled out of RCB’s previous clash against the Gujarat Titans. Salt was replaced by fellow countryman, Jacob Bethell. However, the young batting prodigy did not have a great time as he was dismissed cheaply. Will the Rajat Patidar-led side continue to show faith on Bethell or replace one of their Indian pacers with Jacob Duffy on a surface that had more than 520 runs scored yesterday?

IPL 2026: Phil Salt to miss DC vs RCB clash?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, after winning their first trophy in their previous season, have been in top form in the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. But Phil Salt, the team’s opening hitter, is sidelined due to an injury. Jacob Bethell took the English opener’s position in the most recent match against the Gujarat Titans. The team’s batting coach and mentor, Dinesh Karthik, has revealed that Phil Salt, who missed the previous game against GT due to an injury sustained during a net practice, will again miss Monday’s match against the Delhi Capitals. Salt’s injury before the GT match has not healed.

IPL 2026: Rasikh Salam doubtful for DC vs RCB clash as well

There are more RCB players who are recovering from injuries besides Salt. Rasikh Salam Dar is also unsure of his fitness for the GT match. Rasikh is also anticipated to miss the game against the Delhi Capitals after leaving the field midway through the previous game due to a muscular problem. Like Salt, Salam Dar, too, is an ex-DC player. With Rasikh Salam doubtful for the clash tomorrow, there is an opportunity for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to replace the Indian pacer with Jacob Duffy. This would mean that they would either have to drop Romario Shepherd or Jacob Bethell to make room, according to the overseas quota.

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IPL 2026: Who will partner up with Virat Kohli in DC vs RCB?

Jacob Bethell could very well retain his opening spot, in spite of failure in the previous clash. Playing his first game of the season against the Gujarat Titans, Bethell notably failed to leave an impact. He scored only 14 runs in a successful chase that was led by Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal. Playing at Arun Jaitley Stadium, RCB would know that the impetus that Bethell provides will be necessary on a batter-friendly surface. In the last game at the venue, 265 runs were scored and chased despite it being an afternoon game.

Also Read: LSG vs KKR Toss And Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL Match At Ekana Cricket Stadium – Lucknow Super Giants or Kolkata Knight Riders?

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Tags: Arun Jaitley StadiumDC vs RCBDelhi CapitalsIPL 2026Jacob BethellPhil Salt injuryphil-saltRCB playing XIRoyal Challengers Bengaluruvirat kohli’

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IPL 2026: Who Will Partner Virat Kohli In DC vs RCB? — Will It Be Phil Salt or Jacob Bethell, Big Decision Awaits Royal Challengers Bengaluru

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IPL 2026: Who Will Partner Virat Kohli In DC vs RCB? — Will It Be Phil Salt or Jacob Bethell, Big Decision Awaits Royal Challengers Bengaluru
IPL 2026: Who Will Partner Virat Kohli In DC vs RCB? — Will It Be Phil Salt or Jacob Bethell, Big Decision Awaits Royal Challengers Bengaluru
IPL 2026: Who Will Partner Virat Kohli In DC vs RCB? — Will It Be Phil Salt or Jacob Bethell, Big Decision Awaits Royal Challengers Bengaluru
IPL 2026: Who Will Partner Virat Kohli In DC vs RCB? — Will It Be Phil Salt or Jacob Bethell, Big Decision Awaits Royal Challengers Bengaluru

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