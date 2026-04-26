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Home > Sports News > LSG vs KKR Toss And Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL Match At Ekana Cricket Stadium – Lucknow Super Giants or Kolkata Knight Riders?

LSG vs KKR Toss And Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL Match At Ekana Cricket Stadium – Lucknow Super Giants or Kolkata Knight Riders?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 38: Two bottom-placed teams fight for survival at the Ekana Stadium in IPL 2026. With Rishabh Pant leading LSG and Ajinkya Rahane at the helm for KKR, this April 26 clash is a must-win for playoff hopes. Get the latest pitch report, points table standings, and head-to-head records for the 7:30 PM showdown.

KKR vs LSG (Image Credits: X)
KKR vs LSG (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 26, 2026 18:46:31 IST

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LSG vs KKR Toss And Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL Match At Ekana Cricket Stadium – Lucknow Super Giants or Kolkata Knight Riders?

The Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, named after Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is again hosting the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, with Lucknow Super Giants set to compete against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match No. 38 of the event on Sunday, April 26. Lucknow Super Giants have experienced an inconsistent performance in IPL 2026. They have lost four matches out of the same number of games before the encounter on Sunday. The team captained by Rishabh Pant must perform at their best against KKR to stay in the tournament, aiming for a top-four spot.

Kolkata Knight Riders, conversely, will head into the next match after securing their first victory of the season, ending a six-game winless run. Should they succeed in defeating LSG, it could signal the beginning of the unimaginable, allowing KKR to emerge from the rubble and mount an impressive resurgence in the tournament.

LSG vs KKR Toss Prediction:

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow has provided a pitch that has allowed bowlers to deliver their best with uncommon ease. The forthcoming match will take place on the black soil pitch, and the characteristics of the pitch are anticipated to be uneven. The team that wins the toss should aim to chase first, as the typical first innings score in this venue is below 160.

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LSG vs KKR Match Prediction: 

Going by the form of both sides, it will be tough to predict one team as the clear favourite. With LSG playing on their home ground, they take the slight edge over the visitors, led by Ajinkya Rahane.

LSG vs KKR: Predicted Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants

Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Matheesha Pathirana 

Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Himmat Singh, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, George Linde, Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Abdul Samad, Avesh Khan, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Arjun Tendulkar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Blessing Muzarabani, Saurabh Dubey, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra

Also Read: PSL 2026 Final Tickets: Where to Buy Tickets To Watch The Pakistan Super League Final? — Price And Other Details Revealed

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Tags: IPL 2026LSG vs KKR

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LSG vs KKR Toss And Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL Match At Ekana Cricket Stadium – Lucknow Super Giants or Kolkata Knight Riders?

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LSG vs KKR Toss And Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL Match At Ekana Cricket Stadium – Lucknow Super Giants or Kolkata Knight Riders?

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LSG vs KKR Toss And Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL Match At Ekana Cricket Stadium – Lucknow Super Giants or Kolkata Knight Riders?
LSG vs KKR Toss And Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL Match At Ekana Cricket Stadium – Lucknow Super Giants or Kolkata Knight Riders?
LSG vs KKR Toss And Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL Match At Ekana Cricket Stadium – Lucknow Super Giants or Kolkata Knight Riders?
LSG vs KKR Toss And Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL Match At Ekana Cricket Stadium – Lucknow Super Giants or Kolkata Knight Riders?

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