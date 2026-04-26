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Home > Sports News > PSL 2026 Final Tickets: Where to Buy Tickets To Watch The Pakistan Super League Final? — Price And Other Details Revealed

PSL 2026 Final Tickets: Where to Buy Tickets To Watch The Pakistan Super League Final? — Price And Other Details Revealed

Pakistan Cricket Board announced PSL 2026 final ticket sales with online booking from April 27 and offline via TCS from April 28. Fans are allowed in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore after approval by Shehbaz Sharif, with ticket prices ranging from PKR 1,500 to 12,000.

PSL Final is set to be played in front of crowds. Image Credit: X
PSL Final is set to be played in front of crowds. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 26, 2026 18:17:44 IST

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PSL 2026 Final Tickets: Where to Buy Tickets To Watch The Pakistan Super League Final? — Price And Other Details Revealed

 

The official details for ticket sales for the Pakistan Super League final were made public by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Sunday. It included information on fans’ options for both online and in-person purchases. The release states that physical tickets will be sold at 18 specific courier business locations starting on April 28, while online ticket sales will start on April 27. Depending on the enclosures, ticket costs range from PKR 1,500 to PKR 12,000. It is recommended that fans who plan to attend the final on May 3 arrive at the venue by 6:30 P.M. Due to government austerity measures and security concerns in the current diplomatic climate, PSL 2026 matches have been played without spectators since the beginning of the competition.

Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister, had already given his approval for spectators to attend the championship game. The decision was taken after he asked for permission, according to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who noted that although the prime minister encouraged fan attendance, more general austerity measures, such as fuel-saving measures, are still in effect.

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Fans allowed for PSL 2026 Final

The announcement that fans will be permitted to attend the Pakistan Super League 2026 final was verified by Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi, which is good news for cricket fans nationwide. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has “graciously approved” spectator attendance for the highly anticipated final, which is set for May 3 in Lahore, Naqvi said on social media.

Due to national economic measures and fuel-saving limitations, a large portion of the tournament was held without audiences. This decision represents a big change. While balancing the government’s larger attempts to control resources during a difficult economic moment, it is anticipated that allowing spectators back into the stadium for the final will significantly improve the atmosphere and offer an appropriate platform for the tournament’s culmination.

Where to buy PSL 2026 Final tickets?

Fans can buy online and even physical tickets to watch the PSL 2026 final live. The tickets will be live from the official ticketing partner of the Pakistan Super League, which is Tranzum Courier Service (TCS). For online tickets of the Pakistan Super League 2026 final. Fans can log on to the TCS Website. For the physical tickets of the mega event, fans can visit the TCS Express Centre. The physical tickets will be available from Tuesday at the centres. 

PSL 2026 Points Table

Position

Teams

Matches

Wins

Losses

No Result

Points

Net Run Rate

1

Peshawar Zalmi (Q)

10

8

1

1

17

+2.324

2

Multan Sultans (Q)

9

6

3

0

12

+0.450

3

Islamabad United (Q)

9

5

3

1

11

+1.766

4

Lahore Qalandars

10

5

5

0

10

-0.482

5

Karachi Kings (E)

10

5

5

0

10

-0.869

6

Hyderabad Kingsmen

9

4

5

0

8

-1.037

7

Quetta Gladiators (E)

10

3

7

0

6

-0.410

8

Rawalpindiz (E)

9

1

8

0

2

-1.330

PSL 2026: Which teams have qualified for PSL Playoffs?

Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans, and Islamabad United are the three teams that have qualified for the PSL 2026 playoffs. Zalmi has ended their league stage at the top of the PSL 2026 points table with eight wins in 10 games.

Also Read: LSG vs KKR: Who Could Be The Impact Player? Will The Knight Riders Bring Matheesha Pathirana? — Predicted Playing XI For Today’s IPL Match

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PSL 2026 Final Tickets: Where to Buy Tickets To Watch The Pakistan Super League Final? — Price And Other Details Revealed
PSL 2026 Final Tickets: Where to Buy Tickets To Watch The Pakistan Super League Final? — Price And Other Details Revealed
PSL 2026 Final Tickets: Where to Buy Tickets To Watch The Pakistan Super League Final? — Price And Other Details Revealed
PSL 2026 Final Tickets: Where to Buy Tickets To Watch The Pakistan Super League Final? — Price And Other Details Revealed

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